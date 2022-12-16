Read full article on original website
State of Arkansas sues contractor at the middle of Working4You investigation
Clients claim an Arkansas contractor has taken their money without doing the work, and now that same man is being sued by the state.
KHBS
Arkansas has rules on when it's too cold for companies to shut off the electricity and gas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has rules that stop utility companies from shutting off electric and gas services to people when the weather gets below freezing. An electric or gas company has to check the forecast from the National Weather Service before shutting off service to a home. If the forecast shows a temperature of 32 degrees or lower at any time during the next 24 hours, the company can't turn off the service.
kawx.org
US, Arkansas Flags to Half Staff for Detective Paul Newell
Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Flags will fly at half-staff from December 20, 2022, to December 28, 2022. On the morning of...
Arkansas school district facing closure by state leaders
PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas community is fighting to keep its two schools from closing. Danielle Wright, a concerned parent living in the small Phillips County town of Marvell, is watching as the town’s high school and elementary school face closing in the new year. “I have faith but I don’t think we […]
Arkansas apartments for rent dropping as costs go up
Apartment renters in Arkansas have fewer choices and higher rent costs than pre-pandemic levels, according to one survey.
Police raids, leaky water tanks and alligators: Here are the most clicked stories of 2022
Crime generated a lot of clicks in 2022, but not everything was bad. News readers were also interested in lottery winnings, and, of all things, an alligator.
onlyinark.com
The Lavacaberry: Arkansas’s Original Berry
Arkansas is known for its farmland and many of its crops. Rice, wheat, corn, cotton and soybeans are grown across the state. However, the state also has its own berry which can be traced to a small community that made a name for itself and its unique berry over 80 years ago – the lavacaberry.
FOX 28 Spokane
Prosecutor: Arkansas police recruit’s death was accidental
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — A case file reviewed by a local prosecutor says that an Arkansas police recruit died of natural causes while attending a law enforcement academy where there are “concerning issues with the culture of the training program.” The July death of Patrolman Vincent “Vinny” Parks was initially the subject of a criminal investigation by Arkansas State Police. The 38-year-old died on his first day of training at a training academy in North Little rock. A medical examiner’s autopsy report later ruled that Parks’ death was an accident caused by a “sickle-cell” crisis. Pulaski County Prosecutor Larry Jegley declined to detail the issues he referenced with the culture of the training program.
Arkansas Governor calls for flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of fallen sheriff's deputy
ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has directed the United States flag and the Arkansas State flag to fly at half-staff in tribute to the memory of Detective Paul Newell of the Benton County Sheriff's Office. In the proclamation, the Governor spoke on how Deputy Newell displayed "dedication and...
Arkansas man facing misdemeanor charges for Jan. 6 Capitol riot
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Another Arkansas man is facing charges for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Connor Hagan with the FBI confirmed that Brennen Machacek turned himself in at the federal courthouse in Fayetteville Monday, Dec. 19, after an FBI investigation. According to records obtained by...
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers attempt to make daylight saving time permanent
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The days are shorter this time of year and it could become permanent. On Monday, Rep. Johnny Rye, R-District 54, filed HB 1039 to adopt daylight saving time after already attempting back in 2021. To learn more about the permanent time change visit the Arkansas...
Energy company warns of possible outages due to extreme winter weather
ARKANSAS, USA — With forecasts predicting below-freezing temperatures, high winds, and precipitation across the area, Southwestern Electric Power Co. is letting citizens in on some tips for withstanding the winter this year:. Plan ahead:. Develop a plan for you and your family. Decide now what you'll do if there's...
KWCH.com
Wichita man faces 21 counts in abduction of Arkansas girl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita man arrested for abducting a teen from Arkansas made his first appearance Monday in Sedgwick County District Court. David Roark faces 21 counts in all on charges that include rape, kidnapping and child abuse. In court Monday, Roark said little...
Police departments in Arkansas warn against holiday 'buzzed' driving
ARKANSAS, USA — Police agencies in Arkansas are partnering with the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind drivers of the dangers of drinking and driving, especially during the holiday season. The 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign is an initiative where drivers are...
Kait 8
Arkansas Starbucks workers join national strike
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) – Starbucks workers in Arkansas are joining the fight to have their voices heard. According to content partner KNWA, the workers at the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Wedington Drive locations started their strike on Friday, Dec. 16 in response to Starbucks closing multiple unionized locations.
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
5newsonline.com
Arkansas governor announces TikTok ban on all state-issued devices
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson directed the head of the state's Division of Information Systems to inform all state employees that the TikTok app was banned from being used on state-issued devices. In a tweet sent on Friday, Dec. 16, Hutchinson said he made the directive last...
Kait 8
Prosecuting Attorney-elect planning to restart drug task force
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Prosecuting Attorney-elect in Arkansas is hoping to get more drugs off the streets. Plans were revealed on Thursday, Dec. 15 regarding the reformation of a drug task force for Arkansas Judicial District 3. The district comprises Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, and Sharp Counties. District 3 Prosecuting...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when Arkansas could feel like the Arctic
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Arctic air is on the way and will impact the Natural State later this week. Temperatures will be a little below average through Wednesday, but Thursday’s cold front will drop temperatures drastically and quickly. Central Arkansas starts in the upper 30s Thursday morning. Scattered...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Data reveals Arkansas’ most popular Christmas cookie
It looks like Arkansans this year prefer a little bit of everything in their Christmas cookies. In its annual holiday data release, search giant Google unveiled a map of uniquely searched Christmas cookies by state which shows that kitchen sink Christmas cookies are the new favorite in Arkansas. Last year’s...
