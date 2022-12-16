Read full article on original website
Related
bookriot.com
New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week
It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
bookriot.com
The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists
In these weekly bestseller roundups, we look at the biggest bestseller lists — the New York Times, both Combined Print & E-Book Fiction and Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction lists; Amazon Charts, both Fiction and Nonfiction; and Publishers Weekly — and combine the results to get an overview of the bestselling books of the moment. Each list uses their own set of criteria and data, so by looking at the overlap, we can get a better idea of the overall bestsellers.
‘General Hospital’ actress Sonya Eddy dead at 55
Soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died. She was 55. Octavia Spencer announced on her Instagram that the “General Hospital” actress died Monday. She didn’t provide any details regarding the cause of Eddy’s death. “My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer, 52, captioned a professional headshot of Eddy. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” ABC also confirmed the news to Page Six in a statement via email. “‘General Hospital’ is sad to confirm the passing of actress Sonya Eddy, who embodied her character … the tough but...
bookriot.com
These Books Rock: 10 Books about Rocks, Minerals, Gems, and Crystals
If you’re looking to pick up a new hobby for 2023, let me suggest starting with some rocks and minerals books. There are lots of ways to go. You can get into rock collecting and/or rockhounding. Rockhounding meaning the rocks you collect are ones you find yourself out in nature. You can also learn more about geological features without having to collect anything. After all, all of us are living on a geological formation of some sort, assuming we’re not at sea. The barrier to entry is so low! All you have to do is go out to local parks and other natural spaces, and let your curiosity guide you. And there may be no better way to satisfy curiosity and relieve aggression than taking a hammer to an interesting-looking rock.
bookriot.com
The Most Borrowed Books from New York Public Library in 2022
New York City is the literary capital of the country, from the abundance of publishing houses based there to the vibrant writing culture. It also has some of the largest public libraries in the United States. We’ve seen a lot of discussion in the past few months of the best...
bookriot.com
Wild Worlds: SFF Books By Unexpected Writers
It’s fairly common for SFF writers to write all SFF, all the time. It makes sense: science fiction and fantasy are, like all literary genres, modes with their own histories, tropes, archetypes, and conventions. If an author is successful working within any genre, it makes sense that they might choose to continue doing so.
bookriot.com
The Top Bookish Stories of 2022
Jeff and Rebecca look back on the most important, interesting, and befuddling stories from the year in books and reading. Follow the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. The show can also be found on Stitcher. For more industry news, sign up for our Today in Books daily newsletter!
bookriot.com
QUIZ: Which Fictional Library is Your Perfect Match?
There are few things better than walking through the doors of a library, knowing you can browse to your hearts content and then leave with a towering stack of new books to read. And that fondness readers share for libraries makes reading books about libraries feel especially special. Don’t you just love that moment when a character steps foot into a magical library filled with grimoires for the first time? Or how about when a librarian reveals a labyrinthine maze of books underneath the stacks? I think of books like The Cat Who Saved Books and The City of Dreaming Books, where underground mazes and city streets are lined with the spines of thousands of thousands upon titles. Maybe it’s because I can think of nothing sweeter than being surrounded by books, but that just appeals to me.
bookriot.com
Books Hitting the Public Domain in 2023
Every year, a new batch of books comes into the public domain as their copyright term expires. Once a work is in the public domain, no one owns the copyright and therefore anyone can, well, copy it. (I know that sounds silly, but that’s literally what it means!) This is why 2021 saw the release of several remixes of The Great Gatsby (including Self-Made Boys and The Chosen & the Beautiful), and 2022 blessed us with this work of art (the actual movie will be out in 2023):
bookriot.com
9 Mystery Series From Kindle Unlimited
Temperatures are getting lower, and that means I’m ready to settle into my living room, light a fire, sip some gin-and-ginger tea, and catch up on my 2022 Goodreads Challenge (only seven books behind schedule…this is fine…). One of my favorite things about Kindle Unlimited is how...
bookriot.com
Cookbook Showdown: The Best Fried Chicken Recipes, Tested
Welcome back to Cookbook Showdown, where one brave Book Riot contributor tests multiple recipes for the same dish from various popular cookbooks to find out which one comes out on top! I genuinely love performing these culinary experiments because it’s not only a great way to improve my cooking and baking skills; it’s also a fascinating approach to exploring various cookbooks and getting a feel for their style. Today, we’re talking about one of my favorite foods: fried chicken. Almost every great chef has their own take on fried chicken. I tested recipes from chefs Alton Brown, Carla Hall, and Zoe Adjonyoh, and Eric Kim. Which fried chicken had the perfect mix of crispiness, juiciness, and flavor? Stay tuned to find out!
bookriot.com
Last Minute Gifts Under $100
I can’t be the only one who lets the holidays creep up on me. Yes, I’ve seen decorations everywhere, but stores start decorating so early I always dismiss it. The inundation of emails has me mass deleting without thinking about how far along we are in the season. I’ve been getting dozens of them a day for weeks. Get out of my inbox!
Comments / 0