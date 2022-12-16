If you’re looking to pick up a new hobby for 2023, let me suggest starting with some rocks and minerals books. There are lots of ways to go. You can get into rock collecting and/or rockhounding. Rockhounding meaning the rocks you collect are ones you find yourself out in nature. You can also learn more about geological features without having to collect anything. After all, all of us are living on a geological formation of some sort, assuming we’re not at sea. The barrier to entry is so low! All you have to do is go out to local parks and other natural spaces, and let your curiosity guide you. And there may be no better way to satisfy curiosity and relieve aggression than taking a hammer to an interesting-looking rock.

