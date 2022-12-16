There are few things better than walking through the doors of a library, knowing you can browse to your hearts content and then leave with a towering stack of new books to read. And that fondness readers share for libraries makes reading books about libraries feel especially special. Don’t you just love that moment when a character steps foot into a magical library filled with grimoires for the first time? Or how about when a librarian reveals a labyrinthine maze of books underneath the stacks? I think of books like The Cat Who Saved Books and The City of Dreaming Books, where underground mazes and city streets are lined with the spines of thousands of thousands upon titles. Maybe it’s because I can think of nothing sweeter than being surrounded by books, but that just appeals to me.

