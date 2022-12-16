ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Franklin County Free Press

adds Holiday Lights to Local Park

Winter lights help light up Downtown Chambersburg’s Chambers Fort Park for the first time this holiday season. Downtown Chambersburg, Inc. and the Borough of Chambersburg with sponsorship from Mobile Works and Martin’s Potato Rolls were able to add bring lights to a local park for the first time.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
abc27.com

Free PA Farm Show milkshakes available this week

(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week. The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz

Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz, 87, died December 18, 2022 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Ann was born in her familyâs home in Gettysburg and was the daughter of Dr. Robert Fortenbaugh and Lena Schweinberger Fortenbaugh. This obituary was originally published here. Tell your friends. We'd...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Carol L. Zeigler

Carol L. (Reindollar) Zeigler, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence. She was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze

Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Winter programming at Gettysburg National Miliary Park

Gettysburg, PA – Gettysburg will continue its popular Winter Lecture Series. Featuring some of the best National Park Service rangers and historians from across the region, this 10-week series of hour-long talks will examine a wide array of subjects related to the American Civil War and Gettysburg history including archeology at Little Round Top, the early life of Robert E. Lee, the fighting on Culp’s Hill, and compelling research on Lincoln at Gettysburg. These lectures illuminate the different events and personalities of this pivotal chapter in American history. The Winter Lecture Series is held at 1:30 pm on weekends from January 7 through February 26, 2023, in the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center. Free tickets will be available on the day of the program a first come, first serve basis.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Cheryl A Alleman obituary 1950~2022

Cheryl A Alleman, 72, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania peacefully passed away on Dec. 14th at home with family by her side. She was born on November 26, 1950 in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania to Melvin and Dorothy (Henry) Keebaugh. Cheryl had retired from Chambersburg Hospital where she had worked in the billing office....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Fire destroys business in Adams County

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A fire gutted a business near Littlestown, Adams County. The fire at Ma's General Store in the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Owner Cathy Briner said a passing driver spotted flames in the roof and alerted her and the other...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale

BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
BAINBRIDGE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Leo B. ‘Lee’ Healy, Jr.

Leo B. Lee Healy, Jr. age 73 of New Oxford, PA formerly of Woburn, MA passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 in New Oxford. Born December 23, 1948 in Woburn, MA he was the son of the late Marguerite (Buckman) (Healy) Rebal. Lee graduated from Woburn Senior High School, class of 1966. Growing up he spent every spare moment playing basketball at a basketball court near his home and all that practice paid off because while in high school he was a member of the basketball team. He was a huge fan of the Boston Celtics. Lee was a hard worker, during his high school years and following graduation he work at Purity Supermarket. Lee enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War, he was stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam for one of his tours of duty. Following his military service, Lee resumed working for Purity Supermarket before relocating to Pennsylvania to work at the New Cumberland Army Depot. There, Lee married had raised two children. His brother Tom remembers Lee teaching him all about cars starting with Lees 1962 Chevy Nova. Lee is survived by his wife, Sandy L. (Horner) Healy, son, Eric K. Healy (Ami) of Etters, PA, daughter, Brianne L. Healy of Lemoyne, PA, five grandchildren, Trent, Gavin, Kinley, Eric, Jr. and Abigail, sisters, Victoria Healy Fitzgerald of Tewksbury, MA and Judith Healy Flynn (William) of Fort Collins, CO, brothers, Thomas Rebal, Jr. (Carmen) of Sandown, NH and Christopher Rebal of Woburn, MA, step-sons, Chris Weikert (Kelly) of Waynesboro, PA and James Weikert of Virginia, four step-grandchildren, a step- great grandchild and several of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and Interment will be held at a future date. The family suggests memorials to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
NEW OXFORD, PA
PennLive.com

Wreaths Across America at Indiantown Gap Cemetery

Dec. 17 is National Wreaths Across America Day when more than 2 million Christmas wreaths are laid on the tombs of Christian soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen across the United States. Wreaths Across America is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that relies on donations to fund the multitude of wreaths that will be laid.
ANNVILLE, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Jeanne Claire Spielman

Jeanne Claire Spielman, 75, of Fairfield, PA passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Camp Hill, PA. This obituary was originally published here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
FAIRFIELD, PA
abc27.com

Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
MARIETTA, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

