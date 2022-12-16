Leo B. Lee Healy, Jr. age 73 of New Oxford, PA formerly of Woburn, MA passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 in New Oxford. Born December 23, 1948 in Woburn, MA he was the son of the late Marguerite (Buckman) (Healy) Rebal. Lee graduated from Woburn Senior High School, class of 1966. Growing up he spent every spare moment playing basketball at a basketball court near his home and all that practice paid off because while in high school he was a member of the basketball team. He was a huge fan of the Boston Celtics. Lee was a hard worker, during his high school years and following graduation he work at Purity Supermarket. Lee enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War, he was stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam for one of his tours of duty. Following his military service, Lee resumed working for Purity Supermarket before relocating to Pennsylvania to work at the New Cumberland Army Depot. There, Lee married had raised two children. His brother Tom remembers Lee teaching him all about cars starting with Lees 1962 Chevy Nova. Lee is survived by his wife, Sandy L. (Horner) Healy, son, Eric K. Healy (Ami) of Etters, PA, daughter, Brianne L. Healy of Lemoyne, PA, five grandchildren, Trent, Gavin, Kinley, Eric, Jr. and Abigail, sisters, Victoria Healy Fitzgerald of Tewksbury, MA and Judith Healy Flynn (William) of Fort Collins, CO, brothers, Thomas Rebal, Jr. (Carmen) of Sandown, NH and Christopher Rebal of Woburn, MA, step-sons, Chris Weikert (Kelly) of Waynesboro, PA and James Weikert of Virginia, four step-grandchildren, a step- great grandchild and several of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and Interment will be held at a future date. The family suggests memorials to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

