adds Holiday Lights to Local Park
Winter lights help light up Downtown Chambersburg’s Chambers Fort Park for the first time this holiday season. Downtown Chambersburg, Inc. and the Borough of Chambersburg with sponsorship from Mobile Works and Martin’s Potato Rolls were able to add bring lights to a local park for the first time.
abc27.com
Free PA Farm Show milkshakes available this week
(WHTM) – The PA Dairymen’s Association is offering free milkshakes made famous at the PA Farm Show at a pop-up location later this week. The first 50 people who show up at the Milkshakes on the Moo-ve Birthday Pop-Up event will be able to get one free milkshake.
Latino Services Task Force members celebrate with a holiday Lunch
Members of the Latino Services Task force and Manos Unidas gathered at the Gettysburg Rec Park this week to celebrate their continuing work supporting our Spanish-speaking community. The Task Force includes representatives from dozens of local agencies, including Family First Health, Pasa La Voz, Vida Charter School, Keystone Health, Gettysburg...
Please Share: Adams County Festival of Lights Map
Here are some of our readers’ favorite holiday light displays. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Obituary: Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz
Ann Fortenbaugh Eicholtz, 87, died December 18, 2022 at The Brethren Home at Cross Keys Village. Ann was born in her familyâs home in Gettysburg and was the daughter of Dr. Robert Fortenbaugh and Lena Schweinberger Fortenbaugh. This obituary was originally published here. Tell your friends. We'd...
New Year’s Eve 2023 on Lincoln Square Returns with a Bang
Gettysburg Alive and Gettysburg Pride are teaming up to bring New Year’s Eve back to Gettysburg with a fresh new take on a historic tradition. “We are excited to bring this time-honored tradition back to Gettysburg. There’s no party like a New Year’s party on Lincoln Square,” said event organizer Patti Robinson.
Gettysburg author invites readers into her world
Hannah Meeson wants everyone to meet the characters who have lived inside her head for more than 30 years. “I think about them every night before I go to bed, even to this day,” the Gettysburg author recently said. Meeson, who writes under the name Hannah Rae, first started...
Obituary: Carol L. Zeigler
Carol L. (Reindollar) Zeigler, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at her residence. She was b…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Firefighters battling central Pa. shopping center blaze
Heavy smoke and flames poured out of the top of an Adams County antique barn Tuesday morning, prompting response from fire departments across the region. The Edge of Town barn on the 5200 block of the Baltimore Pike in Littlestown caught fire around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to dispatch reports. Fire departments from Adams, York and Carroll counties were called to the scene.
Winter programming at Gettysburg National Miliary Park
Gettysburg, PA – Gettysburg will continue its popular Winter Lecture Series. Featuring some of the best National Park Service rangers and historians from across the region, this 10-week series of hour-long talks will examine a wide array of subjects related to the American Civil War and Gettysburg history including archeology at Little Round Top, the early life of Robert E. Lee, the fighting on Culp’s Hill, and compelling research on Lincoln at Gettysburg. These lectures illuminate the different events and personalities of this pivotal chapter in American history. The Winter Lecture Series is held at 1:30 pm on weekends from January 7 through February 26, 2023, in the Gettysburg National Military Park Museum and Visitor Center. Free tickets will be available on the day of the program a first come, first serve basis.
Cheryl A Alleman obituary 1950~2022
Cheryl A Alleman, 72, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania peacefully passed away on Dec. 14th at home with family by her side. She was born on November 26, 1950 in McConnellsburg, Pennsylvania to Melvin and Dorothy (Henry) Keebaugh. Cheryl had retired from Chambersburg Hospital where she had worked in the billing office....
WGAL
Fire destroys business in Adams County
LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A fire gutted a business near Littlestown, Adams County. The fire at Ma's General Store in the 5200 block of Baltimore Pike was discovered around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Owner Cathy Briner said a passing driver spotted flames in the roof and alerted her and the other...
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County church listed for sale
BAINBRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic church building more than 100 years old in Lancaster County is for sale, according to a recent Bennett Williams Commercial listing. Formerly known as the Ludwig United Methodist Church, the vacant church building is now on the market for $995,000. According to Bennett...
Obituary: Leo B. ‘Lee’ Healy, Jr.
Leo B. Lee Healy, Jr. age 73 of New Oxford, PA formerly of Woburn, MA passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022 in New Oxford. Born December 23, 1948 in Woburn, MA he was the son of the late Marguerite (Buckman) (Healy) Rebal. Lee graduated from Woburn Senior High School, class of 1966. Growing up he spent every spare moment playing basketball at a basketball court near his home and all that practice paid off because while in high school he was a member of the basketball team. He was a huge fan of the Boston Celtics. Lee was a hard worker, during his high school years and following graduation he work at Purity Supermarket. Lee enlisted in the United States Air Force and served during the Vietnam War, he was stationed in Da Nang, Vietnam for one of his tours of duty. Following his military service, Lee resumed working for Purity Supermarket before relocating to Pennsylvania to work at the New Cumberland Army Depot. There, Lee married had raised two children. His brother Tom remembers Lee teaching him all about cars starting with Lees 1962 Chevy Nova. Lee is survived by his wife, Sandy L. (Horner) Healy, son, Eric K. Healy (Ami) of Etters, PA, daughter, Brianne L. Healy of Lemoyne, PA, five grandchildren, Trent, Gavin, Kinley, Eric, Jr. and Abigail, sisters, Victoria Healy Fitzgerald of Tewksbury, MA and Judith Healy Flynn (William) of Fort Collins, CO, brothers, Thomas Rebal, Jr. (Carmen) of Sandown, NH and Christopher Rebal of Woburn, MA, step-sons, Chris Weikert (Kelly) of Waynesboro, PA and James Weikert of Virginia, four step-grandchildren, a step- great grandchild and several of nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service and Interment will be held at a future date. The family suggests memorials to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Wreaths Across America at Indiantown Gap Cemetery
Dec. 17 is National Wreaths Across America Day when more than 2 million Christmas wreaths are laid on the tombs of Christian soldiers, sailors, Marines, and airmen across the United States. Wreaths Across America is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that relies on donations to fund the multitude of wreaths that will be laid.
Obituary: Jeanne Claire Spielman
Jeanne Claire Spielman, 75, of Fairfield, PA passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022 in Camp Hill, PA. This obituary was originally published here. We'd value your comments on or questons about this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Your participation makes Gettysburg Connection a community publication.
Giving Back With Books: Gettysburg College Students Start Remodeling of Local School Library
A group of students from Gettysburg College has started a plan to remodel the Vida Charter School library in the Gettysburg area. Students from the Literacy as Agency education class at the college were tasked with coming up with this plan. It has been slowly put into effect throughout the semester.
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat
The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
New burger to debut in food court at 2023 Pa. Farm Show
Hungry visitors at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show have a new food to look forward to when the show opens in January. The PA Mushroom Farmers announced on Friday they will sell a new Blended Mushroom Steakhouse Burger. Made from a blend of 60% grass-fed beef and 40% mushrooms, the...
abc27.com
Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million
MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
