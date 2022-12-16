Read full article on original website
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain and Ice Causing Many Crashes in Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
Invasive insect found on out-of-state trees shipped to Oregon box stores
An invasive insect known to attack conifer trees was discovered on out-of-state Christmas tree products that were shipped to big box stores in Oregon.
centraloregondaily.com
Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon in Oregon rivers
PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
Top angler nets $70K for reeling in pikeminnow in 2022
Catching northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers once again proved to be a lucrative pastime for anglers in 2022.
KDRV
ODF moves mountain -- from private ownership to Forest Legacy Program
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The U.S. Forest Service (USFS) Forest Legacy Program is adding 7,500 acres to legacy land in Klamath County. The USFS says today people and wildlife in Southern Oregon will get to enjoy Spence Mountain because, "As of this month, it's protected forever." Oregon Department of...
kptv.com
Downed trees and power outages expected with Oregon ice storm
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) — As winter weather approaches the Pacific Northwest, the potential for widespread ice in parts of the region could bring down trees, and with that some powerlines. Chris Ruvalcaba is an arborist and owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service in Lake Oswego. He said his company...
wholecommunity.news
Oregon to cooperate on fish and wildlife management with Cow Creek Umpqua
The Commission adopted a cooperative management agreement and associated rules to advance the government-to-government relationship between the State of Oregon and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a cooperative management agreement with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians....
basinlife.com
Oregon Snowpack Looking Good For This Time Of Year
The Oregon snowpack is looking very good for this time of year, that according to Matt Warbritton with NRCS-Oregon. He noted that all basins across the state right now are reporting averages well above 100% for this time of year, with the basins in the southeastern corner of the state, Lake County-Goose Lake, Harney and Owyhee nearing 200% of average. Warbritton said these numbers are great especially in locations that have struggled with severe drought over the past couple of years, such as southern and central Oregon.
To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035
All new cars sold in Oregon by 2035 must be considered zero-emissions vehicles. On Monday, Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, requiring auto manufacturers to begin producing and delivering a growing number of zero-emission vehicles to Oregon beginning in 2026, so that they make up 100% of […] The post To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Courthouse News Service
Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
KGW
UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance
EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
kptv.com
Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend
The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
mybasin.com
OREC at Oregon Tech Named as Semifinalist in the American-Made Solar Prize
Dec. 20, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The American-Made Solar Prize, a multimillion-dollar competition funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), has selected 20 teams to advance in Round 6 of the prize as semifinalists, including CRACK CATCHER AI – the Oregon Renewable Energy Center (OREC) team at Oregon Tech. Each team won $50,000 in cash prizes and is eligible to continue to the next phase of the competition, which is designed to energize U.S. solar innovation.
Dog Friendly Activities in the Pacific Northwest
Have you been wondering what dog friendly activities there are to do with your pup in the Pacific Northwest?. This article will look at some of the top Hikes, Beaches, and Restaurants for your furry friend to explore.
19 Oregon Coast FAQ: Visiting the Coast
Top 19 Oregon Coast FAQ: All You Need to Know About Visiting the Coast. If you are considering a trip to the Oregon Coast or already living here, there are probably some questions running through your mind.
mybasin.com
Lava Beds, Crater Lake, Lassen Volcanic and Whiskeytown Enter Into Agreement for Annual Passes
TULELAKE, CA – Due to overwhelming public support, Lava Beds National Monument, in conjunction with Crater Lake National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park, and Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, will be implementing an agreement to honor each other’s annual passes beginning January 1, 2023. This will allow visitors to access all four parks through the purchase of a single annual pass at one of the four parks.
KATU.com
Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
Oregon bans sales of new gas-powered passenger cars by 2035
Policymakers for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality on Monday approved a rule that prohibits the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles in Oregon by 2035.
