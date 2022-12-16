ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Comments / 1

basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Tuesday, 12/20 – ODOT Warns Freezing Rain and Ice Causing Many Crashes in Southern Oregon

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Pikeminnow fisherman earns $70,000 helping save salmon in Oregon rivers

PORTLAND, Ore. – In 2022, anglers caught and removed more than 140,000 northern pikeminnow from the Columbia and Snake rivers, protecting hundreds of thousands of young salmon and steelhead from predation. Nearly 1,200 people registered to be part of the Northern Pikeminnow Sport Reward Program that ran from May...
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Downed trees and power outages expected with Oregon ice storm

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. (KPTV) — As winter weather approaches the Pacific Northwest, the potential for widespread ice in parts of the region could bring down trees, and with that some powerlines. Chris Ruvalcaba is an arborist and owner of Monkeyman’s Tree Service in Lake Oswego. He said his company...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
wholecommunity.news

Oregon to cooperate on fish and wildlife management with Cow Creek Umpqua

The Commission adopted a cooperative management agreement and associated rules to advance the government-to-government relationship between the State of Oregon and the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians. Oregon’s Fish and Wildlife Commission adopts a cooperative management agreement with the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians....
OREGON STATE
NEWStalk 870

Oregon Snowpack Looking Good For This Time Of Year

The Oregon snowpack is looking very good for this time of year, that according to Matt Warbritton with NRCS-Oregon. He noted that all basins across the state right now are reporting averages well above 100% for this time of year, with the basins in the southeastern corner of the state, Lake County-Goose Lake, Harney and Owyhee nearing 200% of average. Warbritton said these numbers are great especially in locations that have struggled with severe drought over the past couple of years, such as southern and central Oregon.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035

All new cars sold in Oregon by 2035 must be considered zero-emissions vehicles. On Monday, Oregon’s Environmental Quality Commission voted unanimously to adopt the Advanced Clean Cars II Rule, requiring auto manufacturers to begin producing and delivering a growing number of zero-emission vehicles to Oregon beginning in 2026, so that they make up 100% of […] The post To combat climate change, Oregon bans sale of new, 100% gasoline-powered cars by 2035 appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Courthouse News Service

Eastern Oregon group readies bid to secede to Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (CN) — For the last month, nonprofit Citizens for Greater Idaho — on a mission to make Oregon's eastern counties part of Idaho — has been working diligently to gather support in preparation for Oregon’s upcoming legislative session in January. Formerly known as Move...
OREGON STATE
KGW

UO team works in burned forestland to give bees a better chance

EUGENE, Ore. — Up close, bees are beautiful creatures. There are quite a few varieties of them in the Pacific Northwest but they are in trouble. Their numbers are down. In Oregon, a few types are on or headed for the Endangered Species Act list. That's a concern for University of Oregon assistant professor Lauren Ponisio.
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Widespread freezing rain/ice storm likely heading into Christmas weekend

The timing couldn’t be any worse could it? I know LOTS of you have plans for either road or air travel late this week and into the holiday weekend. Well, it appears the biggest winter storm we’ve seen since the Valentine’s weekend snow/ice storm in 2021 is headed our way. This includes not only the Portland metro area, but likely even (briefly) reaching out to parts of the coastline and down into the entire Willamette Valley. And the Gorge...well, most likely not much will be moving there Friday through Christmas Day. It’s still 3-4 days out, but our models are in excellent agreement on timing and impacts. First a summary for the TL:DR folks.
PORTLAND, OR
mybasin.com

OREC at Oregon Tech Named as Semifinalist in the American-Made Solar Prize

Dec. 20, 2022, KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The American-Made Solar Prize, a multimillion-dollar competition funded by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and administered by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), has selected 20 teams to advance in Round 6 of the prize as semifinalists, including CRACK CATCHER AI – the Oregon Renewable Energy Center (OREC) team at Oregon Tech. Each team won $50,000 in cash prizes and is eligible to continue to the next phase of the competition, which is designed to energize U.S. solar innovation.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

Lava Beds, Crater Lake, Lassen Volcanic and Whiskeytown Enter Into Agreement for Annual Passes

TULELAKE, CA – Due to overwhelming public support, Lava Beds National Monument, in conjunction with Crater Lake National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park, and Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, will be implementing an agreement to honor each other’s annual passes beginning January 1, 2023. This will allow visitors to access all four parks through the purchase of a single annual pass at one of the four parks.
WHISKEYTOWN, CA
KATU.com

Snow...sleet...freezing rain...record cold temperatures: What happens Thursday & Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. — A very challenging forecast is set up for the next 72 hours and beyond. Cold arctic air is dropping south out of Canada. Temperatures Monday afternoon in Prince Gorge, British Columbia were hovering right around 22 below zero while Kamloops, BC was at 4 below zero. Bellingham, Washington at 5:00 p.m. Monday, the temperature was 18 degrees. The coldest air will remain east of the Rocky Mountains, however, plenty of cold air will settle into the Columbia basin, east of the Cascades and north until the arctic front passes.
PORTLAND, OR

