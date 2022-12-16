Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.

