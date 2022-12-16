Read full article on original website
mybasin.com
Klamath Community College in development of well drilling program
KLAMATH FALLS – Addressing a major need in the Klamath Basin, Klamath Community College will soon launch a new well drilling program that will provide training for licensure of well drillers and well construction workers. Partnered closely with KCC’s welding program, students will acquire a welding and pipe welding...
mybasin.com
Public Health hosts flu vaccine clinic
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials have announced a flu vaccine clinic at the agency’s facility, 3314 Vandenberg Road. The clinic will run from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. “We understand that community members have had difficulty obtaining flu vaccination this fall,”...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
6.4 Quake In Northern California Causes Movement And Alerts In Klamath Falls
A 6.4 quake shook Northern California early this morning at about 2:34am. Some residents in the local Klamath Falls area reported seeing shake alerts on mobile devices. Other residents in Klamath Falls reported seeing lights and curtains move during the early morning quake. CalTrans has continued to inspect bridges and...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Monday, 12/19 – Spence Mountain Becomes Official Protected Land with $4.6 million in Federal Funding from U.S Forest Service Forest Legacy Program
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KDRV
OSP saturation patrol Friday focuses on Fatal 5 in Jackson County
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- In a season of giving Oregon State Police troopers are helping local law enforcement give more attention to patrolling this weekend. For some drivers, those patrols might give them tickets. Oregon State Police (OSP) office is encouraging safe travel this holiday season. Three people died in...
Chronicle
Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon
Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
mybasin.com
SPENCE MOUNTAIN PROTECTED: KLAMATH COUNTY ACQUIRES PUBLIC FOREST AND REGIONAL TOURISM DESTINATION
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Rising dramatically above Upper Klamath Lake in Southern Oregon, Spence Mountain is home to oak and ponderosa pine woodlands, some of the rarest habitats in the state, and more than 47 miles of biking trails. As of this month, it’s protected forever. That’s thanks to...
mybasin.com
Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts
(Salem, OR) – Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts. Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement, and will appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch. Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.
kpic
Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
mybasin.com
WHITE CITY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES MAKE GRAFFITI ARRESTS, DISCOVER ILLEGALLY CONCEALED GUNS, DRUGS
WHITE CITY, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies made multiple arrests in White City this month that started as graffiti vandalism complaints and ended with arrests for criminal mischief, probation violation, illegal handguns, and drugs. JCSO White City Community Action Team (CAT) arrested four suspects in two separate incidents the week of December 5th.
mybasin.com
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office welcomes two new deputies
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office welcomed two new deputies last week, Deputies Caleb Herrera and Jerimee Cynor. Both deputies were sworn in by Sheriff Kaber and will be assigned to our Corrections Division.
KDRV
White City shooting victim hospitalized, recovering while police investigate
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a weekend shooting victim is hospitalized in stable condition today. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating the shooting. JCSO says it occurred around 11:22pm Sunday near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point.
KDRV
Central Point driver identified as victim of deadly Highway 234 crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- A Central Point man is dead today from a weekend crash along Highway 234. An Oregon State Police (OSP) report says today 81-year-old James Robertson died Friday. It says around 4pm Friday OSP staff responded to a crash on Highway 234 near milepost 11 in Jackson...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees
Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
KTVL
Police ask for help identifying suspect after recent theft
PHOENIX, Ore. — Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in this photo. According to officials, it is in connection to a recent theft of Ray's Food Place on Dec. 9. If you recognize this person, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113...
