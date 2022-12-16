ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

mybasin.com

Klamath Community College in development of well drilling program

KLAMATH FALLS – Addressing a major need in the Klamath Basin, Klamath Community College will soon launch a new well drilling program that will provide training for licensure of well drillers and well construction workers. Partnered closely with KCC’s welding program, students will acquire a welding and pipe welding...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
mybasin.com

Public Health hosts flu vaccine clinic

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) officials have announced a flu vaccine clinic at the agency’s facility, 3314 Vandenberg Road. The clinic will run from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. “We understand that community members have had difficulty obtaining flu vaccination this fall,”...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
thestandardnewspaper.online

Killer sentenced to natural life term￼

KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Monday, 12/19 – Spence Mountain Becomes Official Protected Land with $4.6 million in Federal Funding from U.S Forest Service Forest Legacy Program

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

OSP saturation patrol Friday focuses on Fatal 5 in Jackson County

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- In a season of giving Oregon State Police troopers are helping local law enforcement give more attention to patrolling this weekend. For some drivers, those patrols might give them tickets. Oregon State Police (OSP) office is encouraging safe travel this holiday season. Three people died in...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
Chronicle

Police Hunt for Poachers Who Killed Black Bears, Left Them in Trees in SW Oregon

Oregon State Police are searching for a poacher or poachers who killed two black bears in Southwest Oregon in October. On Oct. 29, a black bear was discovered in a tree with an arrow protruding from its chest, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Thursday. Jackson County firefighters removed the body of the 275-pound female black bear, which was lodged about 40 feet up a pine tree off Anderson Creek Road near Talent, about 6 miles north of Ashland.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
mybasin.com

Governor Kate Brown Appoints Judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts

(Salem, OR) – Governor Kate Brown announced today that she will appoint judges to the Jackson and Klamath County Circuit Courts. Governor Brown will appoint Jeremy Markiewicz to the Jackson County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by Judge Lorenzo Mejia’s planned retirement, and will appoint Stephen Hedlund to the Klamath County Circuit Court to fill the vacancy created by the planned retirement of Judge Daniel Bunch. Both appointments are effective on December 31, 2022.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kpic

Freezing rain causing 'numerous crashes' in SW Oregon says ODOT

The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is cautioning drivers in southwest Oregon to consider staying off the roads Tuesday morning, as freezing rain in the area is causing crashes. According to ODOT, "there are reports of numerous crashes and spin-outs, even on roadways treated with deicer. Watch for slick conditions...
OREGON STATE
mybasin.com

WHITE CITY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES MAKE GRAFFITI ARRESTS, DISCOVER ILLEGALLY CONCEALED GUNS, DRUGS

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies made multiple arrests in White City this month that started as graffiti vandalism complaints and ended with arrests for criminal mischief, probation violation, illegal handguns, and drugs. JCSO White City Community Action Team (CAT) arrested four suspects in two separate incidents the week of December 5th.
WHITE CITY, OR
KDRV

White City shooting victim hospitalized, recovering while police investigate

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office says a weekend shooting victim is hospitalized in stable condition today. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) says its Criminal Investigations Division (CID) detectives are investigating the shooting. JCSO says it occurred around 11:22pm Sunday near the intersection of Foley Lane and Old Stage Road in rural Central Point.
CENTRAL POINT, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ New details about 2 poached black bears found in Oregon trees

Oregon wildlife investigators have released more details about the deaths of two poached black bears whose bodies were found in trees earlier this year. It’s hoped that the new information will help lead to the arrest of whoever was responsible. Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers responded to...
TALENT, OR
KTVL

Police ask for help identifying suspect after recent theft

PHOENIX, Ore. — Phoenix Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect in this photo. According to officials, it is in connection to a recent theft of Ray's Food Place on Dec. 9. If you recognize this person, contact the Phoenix Police Department at 541-535-1113...
PHOENIX, OR

