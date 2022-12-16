ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Maiden Pharmaceuticals: Gambia panel says India firm culpable for cough syrup deaths

A parliamentary committee in The Gambia has recommended prosecution of the Indian manufacturer of cough syrups suspected of causing the deaths of at least 70 children in the country. It said Maiden Pharmaceuticals should be held accountable for exporting what it called contaminated medicine. The WHO had issued an alert...
NASDAQ

Daily Markets: Inflation Report Shapes Day's Trading

Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board. India’s SENSEX gained 0.26%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.30%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.50%, South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.76% and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.05% and 1.18% higher, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng continued to post gains, rising 2.32% on another broad rally let this time by Financials as inflation was reported in line with expectations. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board.
BBC

Hospitals introduce new time limits to help emergency departments

Northern Ireland's health trusts have agreed new target times for discharging patients and for ambulance handovers to ease pressure on emergency departments. Patients medically fit for discharge will leave hospital within 48 hours if they have a suitable place to go to. This could be an "alternative interim placement" while...
CBS News

Has inflation peaked? Analyzing the latest numbers on the economy

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.
BBC

Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided

The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
US News and World Report

'The Worst Is Yet to Come': the Curse of High Inflation

(Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse. How did we get here? In two words: pandemic and war. A...
Reuters

German households less pessimistic on inflation, survey shows

FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German households are becoming less pessimistic about inflation prospects, predicting a moderation in price pressures over the next year, the Bundesbank said on Friday based on a monthly survey of consumer expectations.
The Center Square

Wholesale vegetables price index spiked 38% last month as key inflation marker rose more than expected

(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation. This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables. “The November advance in prices...
TheStreet

Make-or-Break Chart Potential for Stocks as Inflation Report, Fed on Tap

Prior to the past several trading sessions, the stock market had been trading much better on the long side. A lower-than-expected inflation report for October coupled with a less-hawkish tone from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November twice ignited the market higher over the past month. Now, investors are grappling...
Detroit News

Wall Street slips as inflation remains hotter than expected

New York — Stocks are slipping on Wall Street after a report showed inflation is still hotter than expected, even though it is slowing. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower and on pace for its sixth loss in the last seven days. The trigger was data showing prices at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October but still worse than economists expected. High inflation, along with the Federal Reserve’s economy-crunching response to it, have been the main reasons for the stock market’s painful tumble this year.

