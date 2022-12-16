Read full article on original website
Wholesale Inflation in U.S. Further Slowed in November to 7.4 Percent
Wholesale prices in the United States rose 7.4% in November from a year earlier, a fifth straight slowdown and a hopeful sign that inflation pressures across the economy are continuing to cool. The latest year-over-year figure was down from 8% in October and from a recent peak of 11.7% in...
The fixed-price shopping basket: Greece’s answer to cost of living crisis
Government has struck deal with supermarkets to sell staples at fixed prices. But is it enough?
BBC
Maiden Pharmaceuticals: Gambia panel says India firm culpable for cough syrup deaths
A parliamentary committee in The Gambia has recommended prosecution of the Indian manufacturer of cough syrups suspected of causing the deaths of at least 70 children in the country. It said Maiden Pharmaceuticals should be held accountable for exporting what it called contaminated medicine. The WHO had issued an alert...
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Inflation Report Shapes Day's Trading
Asia-Pacific equity markets ended today’s session up across the board. India’s SENSEX gained 0.26%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 0.30%, Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries advanced 0.50%, South Korea’s KOSPI was up 0.76% and Taiwan’s TAIEX and Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.05% and 1.18% higher, respectively. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng continued to post gains, rising 2.32% on another broad rally let this time by Financials as inflation was reported in line with expectations. By mid-day trading, major European equity indices are up across the board.
China's producer prices fall, consumer inflation slows on soft demand
BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's factory-gate prices showed an annual fall for a second month in November while consumer inflation slowed, indicating weak activity and soft demand in an economy that has been held back by tough pandemic controls.
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth
Americans think wages should rise to match inflation–and they’re right. It’s time to dispel the wage-price spiral myth.
BBC
Hospitals introduce new time limits to help emergency departments
Northern Ireland's health trusts have agreed new target times for discharging patients and for ambulance handovers to ease pressure on emergency departments. Patients medically fit for discharge will leave hospital within 48 hours if they have a suitable place to go to. This could be an "alternative interim placement" while...
Has inflation peaked? Analyzing the latest numbers on the economy
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Producer Price Index that was released today, the prices of wholesale goods in the U.S. rose 0.3% for the month of November. Meanwhile, investors are trying to remain optimistic about the stock market heading into 2023. CBS News contributor and Axios managing editor of business and markets Javier David joins us to discuss.
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
US News and World Report
'The Worst Is Yet to Come': the Curse of High Inflation
(Reuters) - Globally, people are experiencing inflation at levels not seen for decades as prices surge for essentials like food, heating, transport and accommodation. And though a peak could be in sight, the effects may yet get worse. How did we get here? In two words: pandemic and war. A...
Wholesale inflation rises faster than expected in November as high prices persist
Inflation at the wholesale level increased faster than expected in November as producer prices remain stubbornly high, the Labor Department reported on Friday.
Stocks slide as strong data suggests Fed has difficult fight ahead against inflation
Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street and Treasury yields rose Monday after surprisingly strong economic reports highlighted the Federal Reserve's difficult fight against inflation. The S&P 500 fell 73 points, or 1.8%, to 3,999 — its third straight drop. The slide more than offset the index's gains last week....
German households less pessimistic on inflation, survey shows
FRANKFURT, Dec 9 (Reuters) - German households are becoming less pessimistic about inflation prospects, predicting a moderation in price pressures over the next year, the Bundesbank said on Friday based on a monthly survey of consumer expectations.
Wholesale vegetables price index spiked 38% last month as key inflation marker rose more than expected
(The Center Square) – The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released new inflation data Friday for wholesale prices with a 0.3% rise in November, part of a 7.4% increase in the previous 12 months. Wholesale prices can be a leading indicator of consumer inflation. This rise surpassed experts' expectations and was led in part by a 38.1% surge in November in the price of vegetables. “The November advance in prices...
Make-or-Break Chart Potential for Stocks as Inflation Report, Fed on Tap
Prior to the past several trading sessions, the stock market had been trading much better on the long side. A lower-than-expected inflation report for October coupled with a less-hawkish tone from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November twice ignited the market higher over the past month. Now, investors are grappling...
Philippines inflation at 14-year high, backs case for 50 bps rate hike
MANILA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Philippine annual inflation surged to a 14-year high in November driven mainly by higher food prices, the statistics agency said on Tuesday, with the pickup in prices seen supporting the case for a half-percentage point interest rate hike this month.
CNBC
Wholesale prices rose 0.3% in November, more than expected, despite hopes that inflation is cooling
The producer price index, a measure of what companies get for their products in the pipeline, increased 0.3% for the month and 7.4% from a year ago. A 38% surge in wholesale vegetable prices helped push the food index up by 3.3%, offsetting an identical 3.3% decline in energy costs.
Detroit News
Wall Street slips as inflation remains hotter than expected
New York — Stocks are slipping on Wall Street after a report showed inflation is still hotter than expected, even though it is slowing. The S&P 500 was 0.3% lower and on pace for its sixth loss in the last seven days. The trigger was data showing prices at the wholesale level were 7.4% higher in November than a year earlier. That’s a slowdown from October but still worse than economists expected. High inflation, along with the Federal Reserve’s economy-crunching response to it, have been the main reasons for the stock market’s painful tumble this year.
Transport, food drive Brazil's November inflation rise of 0.41%
SAO PAULO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Brazil's consumer prices as measured by the benchmark IPCA index (BRCPI=ECI) rose 0.41% in November, below market forecasts of 0.53%, government statistics agency IBGE said on Friday.
marketplace.org
Wholesale inflation seems to be ebbing. Will it be enough for the Fed to ease up on rate hikes?
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and company got one of their last data points on inflation before the Fed meets next week to hike interest rates: The November producer price index — that’s prices at the wholesale level — was up 0.3% over the month before and 7.4% from a year earlier.
