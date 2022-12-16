Union for state employees calls for better wages, benefits to lure ‘new generation’ of public servants

Read full article on original website
nebraskaexaminer.com
Assaults on staff nearly double at Lincoln Regional Center, new report says
LINCOLN — Assaults on staff nearly doubled this past year at the Lincoln Regional Center, according to a new report that detailed concerns and progress at state institutions. The annual review of Nebraska’s public institutions also raised concerns about staff turnover that exceeded 30% in some facilities, and the...
klkntv.com
Benefits that thousands of Nebraskans rely on may soon be harder to get
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Despite historic inflation and soaring grocery prices, many households that currently qualify for federal assistance programs might not in the near future. Currently, about 150,000 Nebraskans rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to help buy food. The program, funded by the federal...
kwit.org
Newscast 12.19.22: Republican Governors ask President Biden to end public health emergency; Standing Bear movie to begin next year in Nebraska
Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a letter with 24 other Republican governors asking President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency in April. The current federal public health emergency is set to expire on January 11. The letter says it assumes it will be extended another 90 days.
KETV.com
'I'm disappointed': Nebraska report finds DHHS misspent $4.1 million
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will not face any consequences after being accused by the auditor's office of misspending more than $4 million. The chain of events starts in May 2021. According to a letter from the Nebraska Auditor's Office, DHHS was awarded...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Would-be mail carrier sentenced for dumping — instead of delivering — mail
LINCOLN — A 36-year-old Omaha man has been sentenced to two years of probation for dumping, rather than delivering, the mail. Matthew Doherty II, was employed for about 10 days in March as a mail carrier in Tekamah, about 44 miles north of Omaha. But instead of delivering his...
News Channel Nebraska
Janssen, longtime state senator, dies at 85
NICKERSON, Neb. -- A former state senator from eastern Nebraska has died. Ray Janssen passed away at an assisted living facility in Fremont on Saturday. He was 85. Janssen served as a state senator from Nickerson in the Nebraska Legislature from 1993 to 2009. He also worked as a grocer.
PLANetizen
Federal Infrastructure Bill Accelerates Nebraska’s Plans for 600-Mile Expressway
Nebraska is already 30 years and $1.8 billion into a project to add a 600- mile expressway connecting every Nebraska community with more than 15,000 people. The four-lane, divided expressway would connect communities along 16 identified corridors. Eric Bamer reports in a paywalled article for the Omaha World-Herald that the...
hubcityradio.com
Senator Tobin react to Governor Noem’s proposal to review sale of farmland to foreign interests
WINNER, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem will ask legislators to set up a panel that would review sales of farmland to foreign interests. The Governor is concerned about the national security implications of selling ag land, especially to Chinese investors. Senator Erin Tobin of Winner will be a prime...
nebraskaexaminer.com
Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska receives a $266K federal grant to monitor air quality
LINCOLN — The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska will be able to monitor its air quality and help reduce air pollution with the help of a $266,064 federal grant. The grant is part of $53.4 million being distributed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to fund 132 air monitoring projects across 37 states. The goal of the projects is for underserved and historically marginalized communities to enhance their air quality as part of President Joe Biden’s Justice40 Initiative. The initiative and executive order direct 40% of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to flow to overburdened communities with disproportionately high and adverse health and environmental impacts.
The cost of low pay: The $12,000 salary is warping the Nebraska Legislature
Nebraska’s base salary is in the bottom five among similar legislatures. By comparison, Iowa’s legislators make $25,000, Missouri’s make $36,813, and Oklahoma’s $47,500.
Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’
OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing. Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled Friday in a […] The post Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Cambridge, Nebraska firm gets broadband support for SE Nebraska projects
BEATRICE – A Cambridge, Nebraska-based company that will be installing high-speed fiber in a City of Beatrice project, has been awarded several grants to bring high-speed broadband to other areas of southeast Nebraska. Pinpoint Communications says it has received more than $5 million in grants through the Nebraska Broadband...
News Channel Nebraska
Report: NE recession likely in 2023
Talk about a recession is alive and well in Nebraska. According to a new study, the economy in the state is expected to slow down in 2023 before picking back up in 2024 and 2025. That report from the University of Nebraska and Nebraska’s Business Forecast Council blames most of...
This Missouri School District Will Run On a 4-Day School Week Due to the Teacher Shortages & So Many Want to Follow This Plan
If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
What's next for Iowa's Attorney General Tom Miller
Tom Miller won't seek elected office again after he exits as Iowa's attorney general at the end of this month, he told Axios. He'll instead focus on rebuilding the state's Democratic party. Catch up fast: Miller, 78, is the longest-ever serving state AG in the nation. He served 10 nonconsecutive...
KETV.com
Omaha-area schools, businesses changing plans with forecasted snow
OMAHA, Neb. — In light of the wind chill and winter storm warnings for eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, schools and businesses are having to adapt. The wind chill warning takes effect at midnight on Thursday through noon on Saturday, and the winter storm warning starts from noon Wednesday through 7 p.m. Friday.
klkntv.com
School lunch tiff causes a stir in Seward
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward’s school lunch policies are in question after a student’s lunch was tossed in the trash in front of his peers. Tristin Cutshall-Cherry, a student at Seward High School, said his lunch account had a little over a $20 negative balance when he tried to get food on Friday.
kiwaradio.com
Survey: O’Brien County Has The Most Valuable Land In Iowa
Ames, Iowa – One year after skyrocketing 29%, the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17%, or $1,660, to $11,411 per acre, and O’Brien County has the highest-priced land in the state this year. That’s according to Iowa State University Extension. They say the...
This Iowa Airport Is One of the Worst for Holiday Travel
It's one of the most important parts of the holidays each year - travel. Getting where you need to be on time without breaking the bank can make the difference between a magical Christmas or a holiday nightmare. According to AAA, seven million of us are expected to take to...
Grants available for historic renovation work in rural Neb.
LINCOLN — Applications are being sought for $350,000 in grant funds available for repair and rehabilitation of historic properties in communities of less than 30,000 population. The Rural Nebraska Historic Preservation grant program, being administered by History Nebraska, is intended for properties listed on the National Register of Historic...
