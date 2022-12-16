Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
AJ Harris Signs with Georgia
2023 defensive back AJ Harris has officially signed his letter of intent to play at the University of Georgia. Harris has been committed to the Bulldogs since June of this year and now officially joins Georgia's 2023 recruiting class. He is ranked as the second-best defensive back prospect in the country and a top 50 nationally ranked player for this recruiting cycle according to 247. He also is listed as the highest-rated recruit in Georgia's current recruiting class.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Signs OL Out of Carver High School
It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. The...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Joshua Miller Officially a Georgia Bulldog, What He Brings
It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. It's...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kyron Jones De-Commits from NC State, What it Means for Georgia
The Unviersity of Georgia is just hours from kicking of early national signing day with 23 current commits and several elite targets left on the board. One of those premier talents just announced his de-commitment. Kyron Jones, a 6'1, 195 pound athlete out of Charlotte, North Carolina has opening things back up, de-committing from the in-state NC State Wolfpack.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
How Did We Get Here? Month by Month Look at UGAs 2023 Class
Kirby Smart and the UGA coaching staff are closing in on another elite recruiting class. Before we head into ESD, it's time to look back and see how we got here.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia Offer Changes Course of Recruitment for Ohio State Commit
Jontae Gilbert, an emerging 2025 defensive back out of Atlanta, committed to the Buckeyes back in June following a visit. For the most part, the Buckeyes have been mostly unchallenged in this recruitment, until Georgia sent an offer. UGA was thought to be a significant challenger to the Buckeyes, and...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DOROTHY MAE DODSON deceased, a resident of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 15th day of December , 2022 Dean William Hoffman Executor of the Estate of Dorothy Mae Dodson c/o Michelle Chaudhuri, Esq. Talley & Associates, P.C. 1892 GA Hwy 138 SE Conyers, GA 30013 908-90064 12/21 28 1/4 11 2023.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Warming shelter hits snag amid frigid temperatures
COVINGTON — As Georgia experiences some of the coldest weather in years, plans to operate a warming shelter in Covington have hit a snag. Newton County and the city of Covington earlier this month entered into an agreement to operate a warming shelter inside the city limits. The expectation at that time was that the shelter would be located at the Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter on Turner Lake Circle operated by Rainbow Covenant Ministries Pastor Clara Lett.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 13 - Dec. 19, 2022:. • Michael Ren Wysolovski, 36, Old Mill Way, Conyers; probation violation.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Sheriff's Office launches DUI campaign
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is joining sheriff’s offices, police departments and the Georgia State Patrol to reduce crashes, deaths, and injuries during the annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign now through Jan. 2, 2023. As part of the campaign,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE
ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (a) (2), that each of the below-referenced vehicles are subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicles are currently located at Chanceys Wrecker Service 4199 Old Atlanta Hwy Covington Ga 30014 The vehicles subject to liens as stated above are identified as: Vehicle Make: FORD Year: 2002 Model: MUSTANG Vehicle ID #: 1FAFP45X62F196244 Vehicle License #: RQL0294 State: GA Picked up from: 1494 OLD SALEM RD. SE, CONYERS, GA , 30013 Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year: 2006 Model: AVEO Vehicle ID #: KL1TD66616B639511 Vehicle License #: TBW0711 State:GA Picked up from: 1436 Dogwood Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30013 Vehicle Make: TOYOTA Year:1994 Model: COROLLA Vehicle ID #:2T1AE09B4RC073904 Vehicle License #:BNH2227 State:GA Picked up from: 921 N. MAIN ST. NW, CONYERS, GA, 30012 Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year:2017 Model:CRUZE Vehicle ID #: 1G1BE5SM6H7103393 Vehicle License #: CRF4905 State:GA Picked up from: hwy 138 s and flat shoals road CONYERS Ga Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year:2016 Model:MALIBU Vehicle ID #: 1G11C5SA8GF121891 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: 950 DOGWOOD DR , CONYERS , GA, 30012 Vehicle Make:NISSAN Year:2005 Model:ALTIMA Vehicle ID #: 1N4AL11D65C253001 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: 1050 Walker Lake Rd SW, Conyers, GA 30094 Vehicle Make:INTERNATIONAL Year: 2021 Model:MV607 Vehicle ID #: 3HAEUMML9ML476385 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: OGLESBY BRIDGE RD/HWY 212 Vehicle Make: FORD Year:1992 Model:RANGER Vehicle ID #: 1FTCR10U6NUC40780 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: 6513 Marshall Blvd, Lithonia, GA 30058 Vehicle Make: BUICK Year: 2012 Model:VERANO Vehicle ID #: 1G4PP5SK4C4198368 Vehicle License #: Y760913 State: IL Picked up from: 950 DOGWOOD DR , CONYERS , GA, 30012 Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year: 2010 Model: MALIBU Vehicle ID #: 1G1ZB5EB4A4137888 Vehicle License #: RIH6142 State: GA Picked up from: 950 DOGWOOD DR , CONYERS , GA, 30012 Anyone with an ownership interest in any of these vehicles should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: Chanceys Wrecker Service Address: 539 MCDANIEL MILL RD CONYERS, GA 30012 Telephone #: (770) 483-0698 928-89733 12/21 28 2022.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Conyers road rage suspect arrested
CONYERS — A Covington man wanted in connection with a road rage incident has been arrested by the Conyers Police Department. Kelley Wessoloski, 21, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 1 incident.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington Police officers, others hold annual Shop With A Cop
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department partnered with other area law enforcement agencies Dec. 13 to bring holiday cheer to deserving children. The CPD, in partnership with Walmart, sponsored its annual Shop With A Cop event to assist children with their holiday shopping. Other partners in the event included the Newton County Juvenile Court, Department of Family and Children Services, and Alcovy Court Appointed Special Advocates.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Board of Commissioners approves budget for 2023 fiscal year
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners reached a consensus on the county’s 2023 budget proposal. The board held its second reading and adopted the fiscal year 2023 budget during its voting session on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The relocation of the county’s E911 Communications Department and the creation of a new Community Improvement Team — designed to keep Rockdale County clean — are highlights of the 2023 budget. The budget also includes additional funds for public safety personnel for 2023.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Tesla's New Factory Location Revealed
Tesla and Elon Musk are about to keep a promise. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Billy Joel Shares Health Update, Postpones December Residency in New York City
Just moments ago, Billy Joel shared some sad news regarding his health and upcoming concert series in New York City. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Dad Goes Above and Beyond So His Daughter's Elf on the Shelf Can Watch Her Recital in Sweet TikTok
One father on TikTok is taking his daughter's Elf on the Shelf experience to a wholesome new level. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their intake number/name. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Animals - Week of.
Comments / 0