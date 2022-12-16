Read full article on original website
2022 Mercer County Tentative Multiplier Announced
Mercer County has been issued a tentative property assessment equalization factor of 0.9528, according to David Harris, Director of the Illinois Department of Revenue. The property assessment equalization factor, often called the “multiplier”, is the method used to achieve uniform property assessments among counties, as required by law. This equalization is particularly important because some of the state’s 6,600 local taxing districts overlap into two or more counties (e.g. school districts, junior college districts, fire protection districts). If there were no equalization among counties, substantial inequities among taxpayers with comparable properties would result.
April Geisinger Minteer – Visitation 12/21/22
April Geisinger Minteer, 46 of Aledo, passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Aledo Rehabilitation and Health Center. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, December 21, at Nichols Bewley Funeral and Cremation Services, Aledo. Memorials may be left to the April E. Minteer Memorial Fund in care of Kenneth Minteer. Please share your love, memories, and support with April’s family on her Memorial Tribute site at www.NicholsBewley.com.
High School Sports Spotlight: Rockridge’s Jude Finch Takes His High Energy To Wrestling Mat
After a successful football season, Rockridge sophomore Jude Finch is off to a promising start in the wrestling season. He won the 126-pound weight class at the Erie Tournament last weekend. Finch spoke with WRMJ this week.
