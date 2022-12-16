Charleston County Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion Project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – After discussing the topic at length Thursday night, Charleston County Council decided to table a vote over funds for the Mark Clark Extension Project until after the first of the year.

The $75 million that developers are asking council to authorize would be to finish the project’s permitting process, but it doesn’t guarantee the project would be completed.

“In my sixteen years on County Council, this action would be the most fiscally irresponsible action I have ever witnessed,” said councilman Dickie Schweers. “We will have spent $75 million dollars. Then we would get nothing. We would not get that money back.”

News 2 first reported in April the estimated cost for the entire project would exceed $2 billion. With such a steep price tag, Schweers says the county can’t afford to make a mistake.

“When I first got on council, a million dollars was a lot of money, 16 years ago. It’s amazing now, you’re talking a billion, and it’s almost like we’re acting like even a billion is not a lot of money anymore. I mean come on, a billion dollars, and we’re talking about two of those,” he said.

Councilman Henry Darby agrees.

“I don’t see anything that is conservative about $287,000,000 a mile,” Darby said. “I don’t see anything conservative about that at all.”

Darby believes the state or federal government should foot the bill.

“Here we are in Charleston County. We’re willing to tax ourselves to build this road, wherein the state is going to save money, by us talking ourselves, and use the money that they saved to go somewhere else,” he said.

Several council members were in favor of delaying the vote, especially with the new incoming voices on the county council.

“We have two new members coming here in 19 days,” Darby said. “With such a major decision, and they have no voice. I think it’s very, very unfair.”

The new council is expected to talk about the funding for this project in the next county finance meeting on Thursday, January 12.

