ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

Charleston County Council discusses Mark Clark Expansion Project

By Kevon Dupree
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JPkAM_0jkpoW6F00

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – After discussing the topic at length Thursday night, Charleston County Council decided to table a vote over funds for the Mark Clark Extension Project until after the first of the year.

The $75 million that developers are asking council to authorize would be to finish the project’s permitting process, but it doesn’t guarantee the project would be completed.

“In my sixteen years on County Council, this action would be the most fiscally irresponsible action I have ever witnessed,” said councilman Dickie Schweers. “We will have spent $75 million dollars. Then we would get nothing. We would not get that money back.”

News 2 first reported in April the estimated cost for the entire project would exceed $2 billion. With such a steep price tag, Schweers says the county can’t afford to make a mistake.

“When I first got on council, a million dollars was a lot of money, 16 years ago. It’s amazing now, you’re talking a billion, and it’s almost like we’re acting like even a billion is not a lot of money anymore. I mean come on, a billion dollars, and we’re talking about two of those,” he said.

Councilman Henry Darby agrees.

“I don’t see anything that is conservative about $287,000,000 a mile,” Darby said. “I don’t see anything conservative about that at all.”

Darby believes the state or federal government should foot the bill.

“Here we are in Charleston County. We’re willing to tax ourselves to build this road, wherein the state is going to save money, by us talking ourselves, and use the money that they saved to go somewhere else,” he said.

Several council members were in favor of delaying the vote, especially with the new incoming voices on the county council.

“We have two new members coming here in 19 days,” Darby said. “With such a major decision, and they have no voice. I think it’s very, very unfair.”

The new council is expected to talk about the funding for this project in the next county finance meeting on Thursday, January 12.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

IAAM Board Chairman addresses delayed opening

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The International African American Museum Board of Directors Chairman is addressing the decision to delay the opening. The board announced last week the January 2023 opening is postponed due to challenges with the building’s humidity and temperature controls. Those two details are crucial in the preservation of the historic artifacts. “We […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston County 911 to host open interviews for telecommunicators

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center is looking for fill openings for telecommunicators in January. The dispatch center will have open interviews for 911 Public Safety Telecommunicator I openings. Candidates can apply for jobs on-site. Interviews will take place on the following dates at Charleston County Public Services: The […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Warming center to open in Goose Creek this weekend

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A warming shelter will be open in Goose Creek this weekend as frigid temperatures move into the Lowcountry. Goose Creek United Methodist Church, which is located at 142 Red Bank Road, will open as a warming center on Friday, December 23; Saturday, December, 24; and Sunday, December 25. Along with […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Deputies need answers in 2020 James Island homicide

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Two years ago today, 22-year-old Nygel Covington was shot and killed on James Island, and deputies are continuing to search for those responsible. On Dec. 20, 2020, at around 8:45 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Seccessionville Road in reference to a shooting, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Puppies rescued during North Charleston house fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately eight adults were displaced, and several puppies were rescued during a Tuesday morning fire in North Charleston. The North Charleston Fire Department arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the front windows of a home off Wecco Street shortly after 8:00 a.m. Crews confirmed that all residents […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Berkeley County deputies working to keep you safe, deter thieves this holiday season

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Berkeley County are working to ensure a safe holiday season with increased visibility. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) are being assigned to a long list of duties from traffic checkpoints to keeping your home safe while you are away visiting family and deterring thieves with […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston introduces Light the Way Mobile Giving Machine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday introduced a new way for people to give charitable donations during the holiday season. The Light the World Mobile Giving Machine, sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, allows donors to make credit card contributions directly from the machine. The machines are […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Goose Creek Police Dept. hosts 3rd Annual Operation Christmas Joy

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department is spreading some holiday cheer ahead of Christmas. The department hosted its 3rd Annual Operation Christmas Joy on Tuesday at the Crowfield Golf Club. Police gave out gifts to several families needing help this holiday season. According to Chief LJ Roscoe, the department assisted the […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

23rd Annual Downs Byrd Memorial Oyster Roast benefitting Dorchester Paws scheduled for February

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws will host its 23rd Annual Downs Byrd Memorial Oyster Roast in February.   Join Dorchester Paws for endless oysters and live music on February 4.  Proceeds from the oyster roast event will benefit the hundreds of animals under Dorchester Paws’ care.  “Every dollar makes a difference so we are […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy