Venango County to Receive Over $480K as Gov. Wolf Announces Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement

Read full article on original website
Related
explore venango
DCNR to Celebrate New Year With Cook Forest, Moraine Hike as Part of Nearly 60 First Day Hikes Across Public Lands
COOKSBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Monday DCNR will host nearly 60 guided hikes in 34 state parks and three forest districts, including Cook Forest and Moraine State Parks, on New Year’s Day as part of the nationwide “First Day Hike” effort.
abc27.com
Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
explore venango
Carolee K. Michener
Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place. Born in Franklin on January 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. Kinnear and Ruth Cummings Kinnear. She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft
VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
explore venango
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
WFMJ.com
Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive
The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
WGAL
Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023
Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
yourdailylocal.com
“That’s Cool Stuff”: Warren County Prison Earns Full Compliance from Dept. of Corrections
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Prison earned full compliance from the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), according to a letter received by the county from the DOC. “That’s cool stuff,” Warren County Commissioner chairwoman Tricia Durbin said. Durbin read from part of the letter received by...
The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward Gingerich
The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward GingerichPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Edward Gingerich was an Amish man from Rockdale Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1993 death of his wife, Katie. He was the first Amish person to be convicted of homicide, and his story highlights the need for better mental health awareness and treatment amongst the Amish.
City of Meadville facing emergency medical service crisis
The City of Meadville is being faced with what they are calling an emergency medical service crisis. Tonight, Meadville City Council hosted a town hall where first responders, taxpayers and residents had their chance to speak out. The City of Meadville is dealing with a tight budget, and not only are there low levels of […]
explore venango
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
explore venango
Driver Killed After Vehicle Strikes Deer Carcass, Crashes into Guide Rail Along Route 8
VICTORY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 69-year-old man was killed following a one-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash happened at 3:50 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, on State Route 8, in Victory Township, Venango County. Police say...
explore venango
Police Searching for Witnesses of Repossession Incident Gone Wrong in Rouseville Borough
ROUSEVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information regarding a repossession incident that ended up with a local man chasing down two people with a firearm in Rouseville Borough.. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to the Oil City Police Department...
explore venango
Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft at Rural King
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft at Rural King in Franklin. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Friday, December 16, an employee of Rural King on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County, contacted police to report a theft of items from the store.
wtae.com
69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash
VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
Pennsylvania State Police searching for man wanted on 2 active robbery warrants
BUTLER, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Butler are looking for a wanted man. According to a social media post, Ryan Williams is wanted on two active robbery warrants. Police said Williams may be armed, and advise residents not to approach him if they see him. Anyone with information...
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for...
Gov. Wolf’s final food security report notes 37% decrease in food insecurity
WILKES-BARRE — Upon taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf immediately prioritized fighting hunger. This week, Governor’s Food Security Partnership published its final report which revealed a 37% decrease in food insecurity since the beginning of the Wolf Administration. In an action finalizing his legacy...
Former Armstrong County elections director sues for discrimination, alleges election security issues
A former Armstrong County elections director filed a federal lawsuit against the county and one of its contractors, alleging discrimination and security concerns with the county’s voting system. Marybeth Kuznik of Penn Township, Westmoreland County, was fired in 2021 shortly after she requested a new scan of ballots after...
explore venango
Genevieve Kay Nuttall
Genevieve Kay Nuttall, 76, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center. Kay was born on March 5, 1946, in Grove City to the late Donald and Kathryn Sopher Burt. She married Donald T. “Nut” Nuttall on September 4, 1965, at the...
Comments / 1