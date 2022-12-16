Venango County to Receive Over $480K as Gov. Wolf Announces Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.

