Venango County, PA

Venango County to Receive Over $480K as Gov. Wolf Announces Grants to Improve Community Safety, Support Local Law Enforcement

By Jacob Deemer
 5 days ago
abc27.com

Gov. Wolf announces $8 million for dozens of projects around Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf recently announced $8 million in grant funding for 51 projects across 30 counties in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. The $8 million in funding is being provided through the Keystone Communities Program (KCP), which according to the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), is a program designed to create partnerships between the public and private sectors in order to jointly support local initiatives, such as growth and stability. This can include funding for planning activities, facade grant programs, accessible housing programs, and development grants.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Carolee K. Michener

Carolee K. Michener, 93, a well-known and respected Franklin resident passed away on Sunday evening, December 18, 2022 at The Caring Place. Born in Franklin on January 8, 1929, she was a daughter of the late Frank D. Kinnear and Ruth Cummings Kinnear. She was a 1945 graduate of Franklin...
FRANKLIN, PA
State Police Calls: Troopers Arrest Man Accused of Vehicle Theft

VENANGO/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a call in reference to an identity theft that was reported on Meadow Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, the incident occurred sometime between 12:01 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. on...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
SUV Crashes into Cranberry Walmart Entrance

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (EYT) – An SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Cranberry Township Walmart in Venango County shortly before noon today. According to Venango County 9-1-1, the call came in at 11:50 a.m. on December 20. Witnesses tell exploreVenango.com that they saw two elderly passengers exit...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMJ.com

Pa. Parole Board seeking help in locating Mercer County fugitive

The Pennsylvania Parole Board is asking for the public's help on the whereabouts of a 25-year-old Mercer County man. The Pennsylvania Parole Board is seeking Jeremiah Kloos of Greenville for not reporting as required by the conditions of his parole. Kloos is described as a white male, 5 foot 9...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023

Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Nik

The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward Gingerich

The First Amish Man Convicted of Murder: Edward GingerichPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. Edward Gingerich was an Amish man from Rockdale Township, Crawford County, Pennsylvania, who was convicted of manslaughter in the 1993 death of his wife, Katie. He was the first Amish person to be convicted of homicide, and his story highlights the need for better mental health awareness and treatment amongst the Amish.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

City of Meadville facing emergency medical service crisis

The City of Meadville is being faced with what they are calling an emergency medical service crisis. Tonight, Meadville City Council hosted a town hall where first responders, taxpayers and residents had their chance to speak out. The City of Meadville is dealing with a tight budget, and not only are there low levels of […]
MEADVILLE, PA
Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis

Cathy D. (Smith) Silvis, 65, of Mendenhall Rd. Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully Thursday, December 15, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on Saturday, June 15, 1957, in Brookville, PA, the daughter of the late Leon C. and Gale...
BROOKVILLE, PA
Police Seeking Information on Retail Theft at Rural King

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of retail theft at Rural King in Franklin. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Friday, December 16, an employee of Rural King on Allegheny Boulevard in Franklin, Venango County, contacted police to report a theft of items from the store.
wtae.com

69-year-old man killed in Venango County crash

VICTORY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 69-year-old man was killed in a crash in Venango County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on PA8 Highway in Victory Township near Twin Oaks Road. State police said Lawrence Delucco, of Union City, struck a dead deer in the road and that caused...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
WITF

What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows

Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats. Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Genevieve Kay Nuttall

Genevieve Kay Nuttall, 76, of Pleasantville, passed away on Monday, December 19, 2022, at the Titusville Healthcare and Rehab Center. Kay was born on March 5, 1946, in Grove City to the late Donald and Kathryn Sopher Burt. She married Donald T. “Nut” Nuttall on September 4, 1965, at the...
PLEASANTVILLE, PA

