Janet NewMan
4d ago
RIP, Deputy, prayers 🙏 for the family. One single drunk on the road and no one is safe. I have, and will, call 911 when I see someone who is drunk getting behind the wheel. I've even blocked a woman in with my car and called on her. She had her 8 year old son in the car! My kids drive these roads- I don't play when it comes to drunk driving
Nik Aristocracy
4d ago
My thoughts and prayers are definitely with the deputy's loved ones. Very heartbreaking including for his K-9. 🙏🏽😔💙💔
Shariea Butler
4d ago
Sheesh, forget the book. They are about to throw the whole library at this person. Such a shame. Buzz and drunk driving isn’t good to do people.
