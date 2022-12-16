Read full article on original website
Related
Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars
Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
'Freak' wave kills 3 beachgoers and injures 17 in South Africa
Three beachgoers were killed by a "freak" wave in South Africa's coastal city of Durban on Saturday, according to local emergency medical services (EMS).
Fans in Argentina douse reporter while celebrating World Cup win
Argentina has won the 2022 World Cup, beating France via a penalty shootout in one of the most thrilling finals in recent memory. Journalist Stefano Pozzebon is in Buenos Aires with fan reactions.
"The First Time I Visited The US I Thought This Was A Restaurant Scam": Non-Americans Are Sharing The Things That Are Totally Common In The US But Bizarre In Other Countries
"I was in the US the first time ever a couple of weeks ago and it blew my mind. I wish I could have brought some back home with me."
Reaction to Lionel Messi wearing a bisht while lifting the World Cup trophy shows cultural fault lines of Qatar 2022
After 28 days, 64 games and 172 goals at Qatar 2022, Lionel Messi walked up on the podium at Lusail Stadium to finally get his hands on the World Cup trophy that had eluded him throughout his career.
'Like walking on missiles': US airman recalls the horror of the Vietnam 'Christmas bombings' 50 years on
It was one of the heaviest bombardments in history. A shock-and-awe campaign of overwhelming air power aimed at bombing into submission a determined opponent that, despite being vastly outgunned, had withstood everything the world's most formidable war machine could throw at it.
World Cup champion Argentina returns home to a jubilant Buenos Aires
Argentina's World Cup-winning squad arrived home to a jubilant Buenos Aires on Tuesday as millions of people lined the streets and celebrated their champions' return.
EU accepts Amazon commitments in antitrust agreement affecting data and sellers
The European Union has struck a deal with Amazon that will resolve multiple antitrust investigations into the company and impose binding restrictions on the e-commerce giant's business, in another major step by EU officials to rein in Big Tech.
South Korea's middle aged men are dying 'lonely deaths'
South Korea has a problem: thousands of people, many middle aged and isolated, are dying alone each year, often going undiscovered for days or weeks.
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines
More than a hundred new designs discovered in and around Peru's ancient Nazca plain and surrounding areas could bring new information to light about the mysterious pre-Columbian artworks that have intrigued scientists and visitors for decades.
UK lawmakers call on Sun newspaper to sanction Jeremy Clarkson over 'violent misogynist' Meghan article
A group of British lawmakers are calling for action to be taken against columnist Jeremy Clarkson after he wrote a "violent misogynist" opinion piece about Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex in the Sun newspaper, which was later retracted.
First images of British banknotes featuring King Charles III unveiled
The first images of banknotes featuring Britain's King Charles III were unveiled on Tuesday by the Bank of England.
The Black Death's legacy, Neanderthal family ties, and other secrets revealed by ancient DNA in 2022
The fast-expanding field of ancient DNA, formally known as paleogenetics, came of age in 2022, with scientists unlocking astonishing secrets from genetic material hidden in bones, teeth — even dirt.
CNN
1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0