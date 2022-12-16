ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Weight of electric vehicles could cause 'catastrophic' damage and 'lead to car parks collapsing': Engineers warn Britain's parking facilities were not designed for hulking battery cars

Multi-storey and underground car parks could collapse under the weight of electric vehicles, engineers have warned. Electric cars, which are roughly twice as heavy as standard models, could cause ‘catastrophic’ damage, according to the British Parking Association (BPA), which wants local authorities to conduct urgent structural surveys. Most...
