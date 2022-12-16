Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss
It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
Anatomy of a Blown Call: How the NFL gifted the Raiders a game-tying touchdown
We’ll obviously be talking about the unfortunate lateral attempt from New England Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers to quarterback Mac Jones, and Las Vegas Raiders edge-rusher Chandler Jones’ game-winning recovery of said lateral, for years. It was one of the more bat-crazy endings to a game in NFL history.
Model Olivia Culpo and San Francisco 49ers Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline: From a Set Up to a Cross-Country Romance
No. 1 fan! Like many who came before her, model Olivia Culpo fell in love with a football player after meeting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey — and their romance is one for the record books. The Rhode Island native dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was […]
The NFC better Get Ready for the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night, clinching the NFC West division. They are one game away from sweeping the division. The team has a winning streak of seven games and looks to continue at home on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders. San Francisco...
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick
The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season. Treadwell has made three appearances for the...
UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon
UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Six 49ers lead their NFC positions in Pro Bowl fan voting
Last week, defensive end Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and tackle Trent Williams were the only San Francisco 49ers players leading their position groups with the highest number of Pro Bowl votes in the NFC. Three of their teammates joined them this week. They are running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and linebacker Fred Warner.
Dodgers Offseason: Giants' Deal with Carlos Correa Appears to Have Hit a Snag
There are reportedly some medical issues in Correa's physical.
Cardinals Expected to Move on From Steve Keim, per Report
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to have a new general manager in 2023 after Steve Keim stepped down due to health-related reasons. For years now, fans of the Arizona Cardinals have wished for general manager Steve Keim to step down from his current position. That wish was granted earlier this...
How the Seahawks can make the playoffs this season, explained
The Seahawks have impressed the world this season. Here’s how they can close their impressive first year without Russell Wilson with a playoff appearance. Most expected the Seattle Seahawks to start the year getting punched in the mouth by their former star quarterback and languishing the rest of the year.
Playoff Picture: Where the 49ers stand ahead of Week 16 battle with Commanders
Monday night's game between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers will not impact the current NFC playoff picture, so it's safe to look at it before Week 15 has entirely played out. The San Francisco 49ers had an opportunity to advance to the No. 2 seed. It looked...
NBC Sports
Purdy in 'good spot' injury-wise as 49ers prepare for Commanders
SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy reported soreness the morning after the 49ers’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. But after resting over the weekend, Purdy already is in better condition than a week ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers begin on-field preparations...
Raiders' Josh McDaniels Entire Monday Recap
Moments ago, Josh McDaniels gave his Monday recap of the win over the New England Patriots, and we all of it for you.
Report: NFL Considering Pushing Trade Deadline Back
The change would need to be voted on and would need 24 of 32 owners to be in favor of the move.
CNN
1M+
Followers
179K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0