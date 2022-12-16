ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Went Viral During Loss

It's not going to be a fun flight back to New England for the Patriots on Sunday evening. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in truly historic fashion on Sunday night. You have to see the final play to believe it. Bill Belichick is surely going to be in no...
49erswebzone

The NFC better Get Ready for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night, clinching the NFC West division. They are one game away from sweeping the division. The team has a winning streak of seven games and looks to continue at home on Christmas Eve against the Washington Commanders. San Francisco...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders

With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Signing Former First Round Pick

The Seattle Seahawks are signing someone off their practice squad on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are signing former first-round pick Laquon Treadwell to their 53-man roster. The wide receiver will be on there for the remainder of the season. Treadwell has made three appearances for the...
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon

UCLA will need a new starting quarterback next season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaving for the NFL, and they have added another great option to the mix. Dante Moore, a 5-star quarterback and the No. 3 player in the country at his position, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel on Monday that he has flipped his commitment from... The post UCLA flips 5-star QB recruit from Oregon appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
49erswebzone

Six 49ers lead their NFC positions in Pro Bowl fan voting

Last week, defensive end Nick Bosa, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and tackle Trent Williams were the only San Francisco 49ers players leading their position groups with the highest number of Pro Bowl votes in the NFC. Three of their teammates joined them this week. They are running back Christian McCaffrey, tight end George Kittle, and linebacker Fred Warner.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

How the Seahawks can make the playoffs this season, explained

The Seahawks have impressed the world this season. Here’s how they can close their impressive first year without Russell Wilson with a playoff appearance. Most expected the Seattle Seahawks to start the year getting punched in the mouth by their former star quarterback and languishing the rest of the year.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Purdy in 'good spot' injury-wise as 49ers prepare for Commanders

SANTA CLARA — Quarterback Brock Purdy reported soreness the morning after the 49ers’ NFC West-clinching victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week. But after resting over the weekend, Purdy already is in better condition than a week ago, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. The 49ers begin on-field preparations...
WASHINGTON STATE
