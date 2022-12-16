Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tripsavvy.com
18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
eastridgenewsonline.com
East Ridge Offices Closed in Observance of Christmas
On Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26, East Ridge offices and library will be closed in observance of Christmas. All properties scheduled for Friday garbage pick-up will be collected on Thursday, December 22. All properties scheduled for Monday garbage pick-up will be collected on Tuesday, December 27. All properties...
WDEF
Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
Fatal Accident took place Friday on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway
A fatal two-vehicle accident occurred on Friday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. A Tennessee Highway Patrol reports says that Floyd “Tommy” Pendergraff of Estill Springs was traveling south on the Wattendorf Memorial Highway in Coffee County when his 2005 Ford Freestar was struck head-on by a juvenile in a 2003 GMC Sierra traveling north.
Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.
WTVCFOX
Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday
MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A fiery crash shut down Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday afternoon. A post on the Murray County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shares a photo that shows a semi-truck in flames off to the side of the road. The wreck happened on Highway 411 near...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Total loss’ Fire destroys police department building in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raging fire sent large plumes of smoke billowing across Cohutta early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a fire on Red Clay Rd just before 5 a.m. In a Facebook post, the Cohutta Police Department posted that their building is a “total...
WTVC
Chattanooga, Rossville coach charged after claims he inappropriately touched players
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — UPDATE:. We've received the mugshot of a man who coaches in the Chattanooga and Rossville area who is accused of inappropriately touching underage players, according to police. Hughes is a community coach for Baylor School, working part time and only as needed during the sport’s season,...
A Georgia business owner was ambushed at work 14 years ago. His killing is still a mystery.
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — On Dec. 19, 2008, business owner Michael Mullens arrived for work. He was shot in the back of the head moments later. Mullens owned Premier Pattern and Machine on Woodburn Rd. in Flintstone, a town located in Walker County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
chattanoogacw.com
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests December 12-18
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
WARNING: Movie-prop money being used across North Georgia
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement is warning shoppers about counterfeit money floating around North Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Cedartown police say people are trying to pass off movie-prop money as the real thing. The top of the fake bill reads, “FOR...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report
Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment
This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
WAAY-TV
Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville
A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
WTVC
Chattanooga man hit by vehicle on East 3rd Street Friday night in critical condition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police were advised of a man hit by a vehicle and laying in the middle of the road Friday night around 10:18 p.m. CPD says they responded to the 800 block of East 3rd Street where they found the man. The vehicle involved in the...
weisradio.com
Chattooga County Hold Up Remains Under Investigation
Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that the investigation into an armed robbery at a Highway 48 convenience store just outside Summerville continues. The sheriff says that area stores should be vigilant and on the lookout for suspicious activity. According to the sheriff, the two men that robbed the Highway...
Comments / 0