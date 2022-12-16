ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chickamauga, GA

tripsavvy.com

18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

East Ridge Offices Closed in Observance of Christmas

On Friday, December 23 and Monday, December 26, East Ridge offices and library will be closed in observance of Christmas. All properties scheduled for Friday garbage pick-up will be collected on Thursday, December 22. All properties scheduled for Monday garbage pick-up will be collected on Tuesday, December 27. All properties...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WDEF

Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVCFOX

Fiery crash closes Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — A fiery crash shut down Highway 411 in Murray County Tuesday afternoon. A post on the Murray County Sheriff's Office Facebook page shares a photo that shows a semi-truck in flames off to the side of the road. The wreck happened on Highway 411 near...
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests December 12-18

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Dec. 12-18. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Alabama Now

Two semi-trucks collide killing one driver, troopers report

Two semi-trucks collided Friday in Alabama killing one of the drivers, state troopers said. Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was injured after his 2021 Peterbilt truck struck logs being hauled by a 2000 Freightliner truck driven by Christopher A. Kidd, 50, of Memphis. Alabama troopers said Printup was...
DALTON, GA
Charleston News Break

12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment

This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
CHARLESTON, TN
WAAY-TV

Georgia man identified as victim of fatal wreck near Huntsville

A Georgia man has been identified as the lone fatality in a wreck Friday afternoon that temporarily blocked U.S. 72 East near Huntsville. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer when he struck logs begin carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Chattooga County Hold Up Remains Under Investigation

Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader says that the investigation into an armed robbery at a Highway 48 convenience store just outside Summerville continues. The sheriff says that area stores should be vigilant and on the lookout for suspicious activity. According to the sheriff, the two men that robbed the Highway...
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA

