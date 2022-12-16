HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State got a very balanced scoring effort in an 83-61 win over Newman University on Sunday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers had six players score in double figures and nearly and had one player shy by just one point of making it seven. The Tigers improved to 8-3 overall, 3-2 in the MIAA, while the Jets fell to 5-7 overall and 1-5 in the MIAA.

