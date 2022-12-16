Read full article on original website
No work ‘extension': Krug to retire after 33 years in Great Bend
Donna Krug grew up on a farm, northeast of Washington, Kansas, just a few miles away from Mill Creek. Following high school, Krug stayed close to home and attended Kansas State University. Although just an hour away from home, K-State appeared intimidating at first to Krug. “K-State was a pretty...
UPDATE: NWS upgrades wind chill threat in NW Kansas
Hays and Ellis County remain in a winter storm watch Wednesday night and Thursday morning, as well as a wind chill warning from Wednesday through Friday morning. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is predicting 1 to 2 inches of snow to arrive with the bitter cold. After a...
Kan. owner airlifted to hospital after motorhome explodes
BARTON COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of an explosion and fire in Hoisington. Just after 10:30a.m. Saturday, crews respond to a metal shop burning with a motor home inside burning also, according to a social media report from the Barton County Fire District #2. The motor home...
City of Hays alters trash routes for Christmas holiday
Due to the observance of the Christmas holiday on Friday and Monday, the refuse/recycling collection schedules will be altered as follows:. There are no anticipated changes to Wednesday and Thursday, although the Friday collection will be collected on Thursday. The Monday collection will be collected on Tuesday. — City of...
SPONSORED: Russell USD 407 seeking treasurer
Russell County USD 407 is seeking applicants for treasurer. Must have Associate of Science in accounting or finance; 5 years of financial management, supervises accounting operations, accounts payable and budget. For more information or to apply, go to www.usd407.org.
Thacker named Pawnee Valley Community Hospital Foundation director
LARNED – Cody Thacker was looking for a position that offered the opportunity to support Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, while simultaneously allowing him to become more involved in his community. His search led him to his new position as PVCH Foundation director. “This position affords me the opportunity to...
City of Hays offices closed for Christmas holiday
City of Hays offices will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23, in celebration of the Christmas Eve holiday and on Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of the Christmas Day holiday.
KWEC to host several winter break activities
Fort Hays State University’s Kansas Wetlands Education Center will host several drop-in events on Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. The December WILD program will take place on Thursday the 29 at 10 a.m. This month’s focus will be on falconry. Falconry is the sport of hunting...
Book captures the legacy of Hoisington car dealership
HOISINGTON — For the past two years, the Chevrolet dealership in Hoisington has been operating as Ehler Chevrolet. Before that, the dealership was known as Manweiler Chevrolet for 92 years. There were four generations of Manweilers to own the dealership, with the last being Gene. Before Gene retired, he...
Cambodian students travel to Hays to participate in FHSU graduation
Six Fort Hays State University students traveled more than 8,600 miles to participate in person in their graduation ceremony Friday in Hays. Those virtual students are part of a partnership program with the American University of Phnom Penh in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. The partnership was launched in 2016 after the founder of the college visited one of FHSU partnership campuses in China.
Hays Virtual Schools celebrate graduates
On this episode of the Post Podcast Hays Virtual School director Oliva Rice shares details about the program.
Hays native joins FHSU Foundation as development director
The Fort Hays State University Foundation has announced that Hays native and FHSU alumnus Thomas Zimmerman has recently joined its staff as a director of development. Zimmerman will primarily focus his fundraising efforts toward FHSU Athletics. “The Foundation is a pillar at FHSU and has helped the university grow to...
🎙 Local entertainer generates 'Buzz' with name change
It’s not uncommon for entertainment industry professionals to work under a stage name. But one Ellis County-based comedian, magician and DJ will soon take that common practice a bit further by legally changing his name to highlight his chosen profession. Buzz The Entertainer knows some may giggle at the...
🤼♂️ Tigers place three, ties for 11th at Midwest Classic
INDIANAPOLIS - All three Fort Hays State wrestlers competing on day two of the Midwest Classic placed in their individual weights. Fourth-ranked Tereus Henry finished as the runner-up at 197 pounds, Cade Lindsey captured third-place at 174 pounds, and Mason Turner finished eighth at 133 pounds. Henry advanced to the...
🏀 Early run leads Tigers to win over Newman
HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State got a very balanced scoring effort in an 83-61 win over Newman University on Sunday afternoon at Gross Memorial Coliseum. The Tigers had six players score in double figures and nearly and had one player shy by just one point of making it seven. The Tigers improved to 8-3 overall, 3-2 in the MIAA, while the Jets fell to 5-7 overall and 1-5 in the MIAA.
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - Tiger women host Newman Sunday
Fort Hays State Women's Basketball (9-3, 5-0 MIAA) vs. Newman (4-6, 1-4 MIAA) Sunday, December 18, 2022 • 2 p.m. Promotions: Retro Night - retro t-shirt giveaway before the game, $1 fountain drinks and popcorn. Radio: KJLS (103.3) Before heading into the holiday break, the Fort Hays State women's...
🏀 Tiger women win eighth straight, run away from Jets
HAYS, Kan. - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team forced 25 turnovers and knocked down a season-high nine 3-pointers in an 83-51 win over Newman Sunday afternoon. Both teams got out to a slow start, but Fort Hays State got things going late in the first quarter. With the score tied at 10 through eight minutes of play, the Tigers used a 17-4 run over the next six minutes of action to take control. The Tiger defense created many of the scoring opportunities, creating nine turnovers during the run.
