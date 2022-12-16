Read full article on original website
Danny Ray
4d ago
Don't need new laws or permission the 2nd amendment is fairly clear, we have a right to defend ourselves and bear arms!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸⚔️
10
Johnny Raines
4d ago
sweet now I can get that tank I been always wanted and later get Apache helicopter and a missile silo 😅😅
8
Jarred Jackson
3d ago
If you come across Law Enforcement that has a problem with constitutional carry, either it be monetary issues or they feel concerned, tell them to go to another state, maybe California, New York, or Maryland.
2
alabamanews.net
Law Enforcement Prepares for New Conceal Carry Law
Come January 1st — a gun permit will no longer be necessary — to legally carry a concealed firearm in Alabama. However, one sheriff says it might be a good idea to keep a valid a permit anyway. Despite objections from the law enforcement community — the Alabama...
wtvy.com
Alabama among 25 states urging Biden to end federal Public Health Emergency
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - GOP governors in 25 states, including Alabama, have written to President Joe Biden, asking the White House to end the federal Public Health Emergency issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. In a letter to the president, Gov. Kay Ivey and other state chief...
What Those Numbers On Your Alabama License Plate Really Mean
Have you ever wondered what the meaning of the numbers and letters are on your Alabama license plate?. I've always wondered but never really bothered to go dig in to find out. Well, recently I came across information that is gonna help me get a lot more sleep at night because I won't randomly wake up in the middle of the night, wondering what are those numbers on the back of my license plate really mean.
alreporter.com
Alabama Legislature must extend Alabama Jobs Act to keep economic incentives in place
The Alabama Jobs Act, a 2015 law passed to create economic incentives to recruit businesses to the state, will sunset in July 2023 unless the Legislature takes action in its upcoming session. Gov. Kay Ivey briefly addressed the topic as one of the priorities of the incoming legislature in its...
Light Reading
Biden admin awards nearly $6 million to Alabama in 'Internet for All' grants
WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that Alabama received its first "Internet for All" grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration's Internet for All initiative. Alabama is receiving $5,981,081.12 in funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, signed by President Biden, to plan for the deployment and adoption of affordable, equitable, and reliable high-speed Internet service throughout the state.
WAFF
Recovering from Russian imprisonment: an Alabama family shares insight after Brittney Griner’s release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A handful of Americans have become political pawns in the war between Russia and Ukraine. They were captured or arrested overseas and held by the Russians. People like Brittney Griner and Alabama’s own Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh. They’re all home now but that doesn’t mean things are back to normal.
wvtm13.com
Funds available to help homeless citizens in Alabama
More than two million dollars is available to organizations in Alabama to help homeless folks in the state. Gov. Kay Ivey announced funds totaling $2.65 million from the federal Emergency Solutions Grants program will go to 12 governments and nonprofit organizations to provide shelter, legal and health services and other assistance to those who've lost their homes or are already homeless.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey announces grants to assist crime victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced grants that will go to multiple agencies in Alabama to assist crime victims. The $5.6 million in grants will help 17 agencies across the state provide services to people who are victims of violent acts, abuse, robbery and assault, domestic violence and sexual assault.
apr.org
Study: Alabama ranks near the bottom for job hunters
Alabama’s economy has added close to fifty thousand jobs so far this year. Still, that didn’t help the State do well in a national study on best places to find a job. The financial website Wallethub ranked Alabama at forty two of the fifty states. Analysts looked at metrics including salaries, job growth, workplace satisfaction, and salaries to create their report. Wallethub spokesman Jill Gonzales says those basic things are where Alabama falls short…
wvtm13.com
Lawsuit: Man 'baked to death' in overheated Alabama prison cell
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal lawsuit against Alabama corrections officials charges that an inmate “baked to death” in an overheated prison cell two winters ago. Thomas Lee Rutledge died of hyperthermia on Dec. 7, 2020, at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Rutledge had an internal...
utv44.com
Alabama Superintendent of Education says there are three key reasons why teachers left
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — After years of unprecedented shortages, teachers are making their way back to Alabama classrooms. But, why did they leave in the first place? The Alabama Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said there's three key reasons. A number of measures the state put in place...
5 people, including 2 from Alabama, sentenced for $12M Georgia theology school fraud
Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to the Columbus, Georgia, campus of...
Alabama: Can you Spot The Dangerous Pest Destroying Neighborhoods
I bet you couldn't spot the very well-camouflaged pest. I know I couldn't. These insects are destroying neighborhoods all over America and now have made their way to our beautiful state. Liv Volker recently shared a video on Tik Tok (video below) of what's been causing everything in her yard...
outdooralabama.com
Alabama State Parks Receives Hearts of STHIL Grant
The State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) was recently awarded a $20,000 Hearts of STIHL grant from STIHL, Inc., to be used for the removal and management of invasive plant species at Chewacla State Park, in Auburn, Alabama. The Hearts of STIHL grants...
3M to stop making ‘forever chemicals’ by 2025: What does that mean for Alabama?
The 3M company announced Tuesday that it will stop manufacturing or using PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” by 2025 at all of its facilities, including the plant in Decatur. The decision comes amid a flurry of legal and regulatory actions over the increased risk of health problems, including cancer, that are associated with long-term exposure to these chemicals in drinking water.
Ordinance would allow medical pot to be grown, dispensed in Priceville
PRICEVILLE - The Town Council recently passed an ordinance allowing medical marijuana to be grown and sold in Priceville, but despite an approaching state deadline, no businesses have announced plans to do so. The council voted unanimously to allow not only medical marijuana dispensaries but also integrated facilities that grow,...
WKRG
New Alabama Medicaid Policy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)– Beginning January 1st, Alabama Medicaid patients will be allowed more visits with their physicians than ever before. Southern Cancer Center was instrumental in the push for this policy change. Joining us on The Doctor Is In is Executive Director Lauren Pettis to discuss how this new policy will benefit patients throughout our state.
Alabama faces cold, wind and maybe snow as Christmas nears
Alabama will have to deal with a host of winter weather this week. There will be bitter cold, icy wind chills, chilly rain and maybe even some snow. It’s the cold that concerns the National Weather Service the most. Arctic air will spill over the state starting late Thursday and will bring some of the coldest temperatures this state has seen in years.
WTVM
Permit-less concealed carry in Alabama begins January 1
ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, permit-less carry goes begins January 1 - meaning Alabamians will no longer need a permit to conceal carry a firearm in the state. The law passed earlier this year and drew backlash from the Alabama Sheriff’s Association over concerns of safety. Russell County Sheriff...
WTOK-TV
Tragic romance between Alabama inmate and prison guard chronicled in new movie
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The relationship and ensuing manhunt of a convicted murderer and a corrections officer in Alabama became national news in April 2022 and now it is already a movie. The streaming service, Tubi, debuted ‘Prisoner of Love’ on December 14, which chronicles how the relationship between Casey...
