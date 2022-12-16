ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Social Security 2023: Here’s when the 8.7% increase in benefits kicks in

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byEWz_0jkphqS200

(NEXSTAR) – Millions of America’s older adults will see a bump in the amount they receive in monthly Social Security benefits , starting in January.

The increase in payments is the largest in decades at 8.7% , and is designed to help offset the soaring inflation that would otherwise limit recipients’ purchasing power.

The bump in benefits is aptly titled a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. On average, Social Security benefits will increase in January by more than $140 per month, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA).

So when do the new benefits kick in?

People who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI), will receive two payments in December this year. Since the last day of December is a Saturday, the SSA wants to make sure people who depend on the checks, which are usually paid on the 1st of each month, aren’t forced to wait until the first business day in January.

Investigators tie $1.8 million in stolen public funds to former Ohio county employee

“We do this to avoid putting you at a financial disadvantage and make sure that you don’t have to wait beyond the first of the month to get your payment,” the SSA says on its website. “It does not mean that you are receiving a duplicate payment in the previous month, so you do not need to contact us to report the second payment.”

As for Social Security recipients, not everyone will see the higher payments hit their bank accounts at the same time.

The SSA rolls out payments based on beneficiaries’ birthdays.

If you were born between the 1st and 10th day of the month, you’ll receive your check on the second Wednesday of each month. If your birthday falls between the 11th and the 20th, you’ll receive it on the third Wednesday. Any other date and you’ll receive your check on the fourth Wednesday of the month.

In January, for example, COLA recipients with early birth dates will receive their check on the second Wednesday of the month, Jan. 13. Have a birth date between 11 and 20? You’ll see the bump in Social Security benefits on Jan. 18. Recipients with birth dates between the 21st and the end of the month will see their check on Jan. 25.

Finally, for people who received Social Security before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI, the payment date will be Jan. 3.

The COLA bump will be going to more than 65 million qualifying Social Security beneficiaries who are 62 and older. The additional benefit is permanent, and because it is a percentage raise, the next COLA hike will compound the raise.

Glytch to build professional esports stadium in Columbus

The increase is long overdue for many who have been suffering through the inflation that sent the price of basic goods and services skyrocketing in 2022, according to The Senior Citizens League.

The group estimates that from January through December the previous COLA of 5.9% fell short of actual inflation every month by an average of 46%, or $42 per month and over $508 for the year.

“You know things are bad when we are hoping Santa will leave coal in our stockings,” said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst for The Senior Citizens League. “When sending warm wishes to family or friends in need, try adding gift certificates for home heating oil, natural gas or electricity. A heated electric mattress pad or warm fleece base layers will earn you hugs for life.”

Everyone from the richest Americans to the most vulnerable will receive the same increase in benefits.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

911 call: Ohio mother asks ‘who would steal my babies?’

Listen to the full 911 call in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A mother distraught at the kidnapping of her children asked what kind of person would do such a thing. In a 911 call released by Columbus Police placed by the mother whose twin boys were kidnapped early Tuesday, the mother […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Amber Alert: Search continues for missing infant

Anyone with any information in this case is asked to call 911 immediately. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The search for a missing child who was inside a vehicle stolen Monday night continued into the late hours Tuesday, with still no sign of the child, the vehicle, or the woman who is accused of taking both. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspected drug dealer dies in shootout with Marion police

LA RUE, Ohio (WCMH) – A suspect in a drug search warrant died Tuesday morning after getting into a shootout with Marion police officers. The Marion Police Department said the county’s Special Response Team executed a felony search warrant for a suspected methamphetamines dealer at around 5 a.m. Tuesday. When the unit arrived at the […]
MARION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

1 juvenile dead after SUV, Amish buggy crash in Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) says one juvenile is dead after a Ford Escape and Amish horse and buggy crashed in the Rio Grande area. Around 4:52 p.m. on Friday, OSHP responded to the crash on State Route 325 and found two juveniles ejected from […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Pair steals liquor from Columbus store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man and a woman they said stole liquor from a convenience store last week. The pair entered the store, located on the 800 block of West 3rd Avenue, at approximately 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Once inside the store, surveillance video shows the woman placing […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Former Ohio county employee accused of taking $50,000 in fraudulent government benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A former Richland County Jobs and Family Services employee has been indicted for improperly securing nearly $50,000 in benefits. Rebecca Shafer is facing seven felony counts, including illegal use of food stamps and Medicaid eligibility fraud, according to Ohio Auditor Keith Faber. She was arraigned in Richland County Common Pleas Court […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 30, stable after being found shot on in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being shot overnight Monday in east Columbus, per Columbus police. Columbus police officers found the man shot in a parking lot of Turkey Hill Minit Market at around 5:30 a.m. at the 1800 block of East Broad Street, according to a CPD dispatcher. The man […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one critical in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another in critical condition after a shooting Monday night on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, the shooting happened at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Broad Street and North Wilson Road. A Tim Horton’s restaurant parking lot at the scene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

46K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy