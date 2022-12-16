Read full article on original website
DeKalb County Shares Tips for Severe Winter Weather
With temperatures forecast below freezing through the weekend, county officials have shared the following tips for winter weather:. Exercise safety and use proper ventilation when operating alternative heat sources, such as fireplaces and electric heaters. Do not use an oven as a heat source. Do not bring grills, generators, kerosene heaters, and other outside heating devices inside to heat a home, as they emit poisonous carbon monoxide.
