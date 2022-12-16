With temperatures forecast below freezing through the weekend, county officials have shared the following tips for winter weather:. Exercise safety and use proper ventilation when operating alternative heat sources, such as fireplaces and electric heaters. Do not use an oven as a heat source. Do not bring grills, generators, kerosene heaters, and other outside heating devices inside to heat a home, as they emit poisonous carbon monoxide.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO