N’Golo Kanté hoping to clarify future soon, pushing for Barcelona?
N’Golo Kanté’s lost season rumbles on quite lostly, with the 31-year-old midfielder not likely to return for a while yet, despite recently rejoining the team for warm-weather training in Abu Dhabi. Kanté underwent hamstring surgery in mid-October, and with an expected four-month rehab prognosis, isn’t expected to be back playing until the spring.
League Cup Match Report: Leicester City 3 - 0 MK Dons
Leicester City saw off a lifeless MK Dons side by a score of 3-0 in Milton Keynes on Thursday evening in the League Cup. Youri Tielemans and Ayoze Perez scored in the first half, both from brilliant moves started by Luke Thomas. Jamie Vardy added a third to put the tie to bed and ensure City’s place in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.
How many points can Sunderland take from their next three matches?
We’re more than capable of getting nine, but we’re also just as likely to get three, or none!. That’s not a slight on us, but an indication of where we’re at, and our form on paper is mid-table. We’ve won eight, drawn seven and lost eight,...
Confidence Ratings: Manchester United’s Best XI and impact players
PK - 2 David de Gea is not Manchester United’s goalkeeper of the future but his massive contract ensures he will be United’s goalkeeper of the present and probably near future. De Gea got off to a torrid start this season but has since gotten a little better.
Greenwood Signs New Contract Extension at Manchester City Women
Manchester City Women defender Alex Greenwood has signed a three-year contract extension with the blues, keeping her at the club until at least 2026. The defender, who was brought in from Lyon in 2020, has made over 8o appearances for the blues, scoring five goals in the process, and was been solid at the back of the City defence since her arrival.
Joel Matip on Ibrahima Konate: “So Young and So Much Quality Already”
Ibrahima Konate is appearing in the World Cup for the first time, and has made it to the final. His French side faces Lionel Messi’s Argentina tonight. And while Ibou starts the game on the bench, his Liverpool teammates have nothing but praise for him, and belief in his potential.
Wednesday December 21st Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Kaminski takeover latest, Onana talks World Cup, Cunha to Wolves
The Under-21s drew with Colchester United 1-1. [EFC]. “It feels like my work paid off. Everything that happened, goals that I set myself one year before, I achieved them. One of my biggest dreams was to play for Belgium in a World Cup and I did it last month. It is just a great feeling knowing that all the hard work I put in is paying off,” says Amadou Onana. [Echo]
Reading’s 2022/23 Midterm Squad Report: Goalkeepers
Now we’re at the halfway point of the season, 23 league games into the campaign, this week we’ll be assessing how everyone in the squad has got on so far. Everyone will get a grade from A to E based on how the season’s gone for them overall: very good (A), good (B), OK (C), bad (D), very bad (E). Rather than judging them solely on their performances, we’ll also factor in how well these players have lived up to expectations, how often they’ve been able to actually play, and more.
I haven’t thought about Everton for a month - and it’s been fantastic
So after a month-long festival of football we got the fairy-tale ending, with Lionel Messi lifting the World Cup to crown his already glittering career and elevate him into the pantheon of all-time sporting greats. It was achieved after a World Cup final for the ages, certainly the best final...
Kai Havertz hits hat-trick but Wesley Fofana injured in Chelsea’s behind-closed-doors friendly — reports
Chelsea played fellow West Londoners Brentford in a behind-closed-doors friendly today, reportedly winning 5-1 over the course of three 45-minute “halves”, with Kai Havertz carrying on his good form from the World Cup and hitting a hat-trick. But there’s not great news emerging from this thing as well,...
Roker Roundtable: Assessing Sunderland’s season at the halfway stage
Supporting Sunderland is absolute chaos and we often forget to consider just how wild this season has been so far. We’ve reached the halfway point with thirty one points, we’re closer to the playoffs than the relegation zone, and that’s despite losing our head coach and also playing without a number nine for the majority of the season.
Former Celtic Captain Discusses Ben Doak’s Liverpool Transfer
In a difficult and transitional season for Liverpool, one particular bright spot has been the emergence of teenager Ben Doak. It’s always exciting when a new youngster gets a turn in the first team. Doak arrived from Celtic last March. He signed his first professional contract in November after...
EFL - Newcastle vs. Bournemouth - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
Newcastle will be hosting Bournemouth on Tuesday as part of the EFL Cup fourth round trying to advance in the competition and putting on a winning run toward the title now that club football is finally back after the World Cup. The Magpies' unbeaten streak stretches now for months with...
Monday’s Toffee Bites: Rondon departs, Iwobi contract latest, young midfielder linked
The World Cup has sadly come to a close, but that means we’re one step closer to Everton’s return, a Boxing Day matchup against Wolves. Thanks for following, reading, and supporting all of our World Cup coverage. In case you missed what could be described as arguably the...
At the halfway stage Sunderland’s season has been a story of promise, excitement & frustration
If Ross Stewart’s comeback goal against Hull on Saturday gave the ‘Loch Ness Drogba’ a little more leverage in his contract negotiations (in theory, anyway), perhaps the fact that he marked his return with a goal of real quality was a microcosm of our season so far.
SBN: Julian Hype, KDB Chosen, Liverpool Preview, and More...
Manchester City are back in training as they prepare for their Carabao Cup clash with rivals Liverpool FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep you current from around the web. “It’s a shame” – Regrets over failing to beat Manchester City to ‘very strong’ signing, great work...
Everton Women exit Continental Cup with narrow defeat
A young Everton Women team that included nine changes from Wednesday night’s resounding victory over Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t prevent defeat by Durham Women FC. Blues boss Brian Sorensen handed senior debuts to Abby Clarke and Annie Wilding, but it was an early Lily Crosthwaite that settled matters for the visitors and ensured that the Toffees finish fourth in Group A of the Continental Cup.
A Playmaker Should Be Top Of Reading’s January Shopping List
Against all the odds, Reading have put together a solid first half of the season and given themselves a great chance to stay up with 23 games left. Most departments on the pitch have been solid. The backline has given up a lot of goals, yes, but they’ve done so often in gluts, conceding four goals twice, and three goals three times. This Reading side appears to be built to play with a lead, so it’s not altogether too surprising that, when forced to open up, cracks begin to appear in the defensive formation. When they’ve had control of the game state, Reading have been defensively solid, as shown by the fact that they’ve already kept seven clean sheets - two more than from all of last season.
Thiago Silva, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher return to Chelsea training as well
The 2022 World Cup is over, and despite all the reservations about it and controversies surrounding it, in terms of just the football, we had a fair bit of fun. International football is never the highest quality, but the tournament was certainly not short of entertainment and drama, culminating in one of the greatest, if not the greatest World Cup finals ever seen.
