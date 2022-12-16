Read full article on original website
977rocks.com
New Penn Theater Owner Details Plans
The new owner of the Penn Theater is outlining his plans for the facility. Bryan Frenchak, a Butler native who became a real estate developer in Houston, Texas, purchased the Penn Theater earlier this year. He envisions it serving as a multi-purpose venue in downtown. “We could potentially have a...
977rocks.com
SRU To Rename University Union After Renovations
Slippery Rock University says following major renovations to the University Union, it will be renamed. The building which used to serve as the main hub for students is scheduled for over $18 million in renovations next year. The council of trustees has now approved renaming the building the Campus Success...
977rocks.com
First Responders Honored; Meet With Fairground Hill Crash Victim
Three people who helped to rescue a man from a vehicle crash and fire that happened last month have been recognized by the Butler Township Commissioners. Butler Township Police officers Rachel Dovidio and William Dobson along with Director of Public Safety Chief Scott Frederick received a plaque for their actions November 30th on Fairground Hill Road.
977rocks.com
Jefferson Twp. Reminds Residents Of Winter Maintenance Rules
Officials in Jefferson Township are reminding residents about some winter maintenance policies in the municipality. They say no one should park on cul-de-sacs or any public road so the road can be easily snow plowed. They also ask that homeowners do not push snow onto the roads when plowing your driveway.
977rocks.com
Worthington Woman Dies In Pittsburgh Crash
An Armstrong County woman died in a crash over the weekend near Pittsburgh. Our news partners at WPXI report that 38-year-old Kendra Fennell of Worthington died in an accident Saturday night on the McKees Rocks Bridge. The two vehicle accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Pittsburgh Public Safety described the crash...
977rocks.com
State Jobless Numbers Remain At Record Lows
Jobless numbers in Pennsylvania continue to remain at extraordinarily low rates. The November unemployment report came out last week via the Department of Labor and Industry. It showed that the unemployment rate stayed at 4 percent last month, unchanged from October. That number continues to be the lowest in state...
977rocks.com
More Details Released On Meridian Rd. Closure
PennDOT officials are providing more details on the closure of Meridian Road. Our newsroom has been hearing from residents and businesses in Renfrew which say the closure has caused major issues for their day-to-day life. PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs said a series of issues that led to the closure. Researchers...
977rocks.com
NexTier Bank Warns Of Scam
A local banking institution is warning customers of a scam. NexTier Bank says that they’ve been notified of fraudulent phone calls coming from the 800 number listed on the back of NexTier debit cards. They say scammers are trying to trick customers into releasing card information from a recognizable...
977rocks.com
Butler Memorial Hospital Seeing Rise In Patients Due To Multiple Viruses
Butler Memorial Hospital officials say a combination of viruses circulating is causing a high inpatient level. According to the hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Karen Allen, they have patients dealing with Type A Flu, RSV, and COVID. She says the fact that all three viruses are circulating at the same...
977rocks.com
Police Searching For Hit And Run Suspect In Lawrence County
No injuries were reported following a hit and run that occurred late last week in Lawrence County. According to State Police, 28-year-old Jaimee Luyster of Enon Valley was traveling in a Volkswagen Jetta on Columbiana Road near State Line Road in North Beaver Township just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, December 16th, when she was struck by another vehicle.
977rocks.com
No Injuries Following One Car Crash in Butler City
No injuries were reported following a one car crash that occurred Sunday morning in Butler City. Calls came into the Butler County 911 Center around 9:53am when a car crashed into a utility pole on New Castle Street near Pennie’s Bake Shop. Crews spent just under one hour clearing...
977rocks.com
Man Accused Of Shooting At Home; Faces Other Charges
One man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at a home in Concord Township. State police say 44-year-old Ryan Williams of Harrisville and another unknown man fired multiple shots at a home in the 1900 block of Oneida Valley Road just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Both men fled the scene...
