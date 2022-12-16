Read full article on original website
Jobless numbers in Pennsylvania continue to remain at extraordinarily low rates. The November unemployment report came out last week via the Department of Labor and Industry. It showed that the unemployment rate stayed at 4 percent last month, unchanged from October. That number continues to be the lowest in state...
One man is facing charges for allegedly shooting at a home in Concord Township. State police say 44-year-old Ryan Williams of Harrisville and another unknown man fired multiple shots at a home in the 1900 block of Oneida Valley Road just before 4 a.m. Sunday. Both men fled the scene...
