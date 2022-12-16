Scoreboard roundup --12/15/22
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101
Miami 111, Houston 108
Utah 132 New Orleans 129 (OT)
Phoenix 111 LA Clippers 95
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Carolina 3, Seattle 2
NY Rangers 3, Toronto 1
Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1
Philadelphia 2, New Jersey 1
Anaheim 5, Montreal 2
Dallas 2, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 4, Florida 2
Los Angeles 3 Boston 2 (SO)
Final OT Winnipeg 2 Nashville 1
Vegas 4, Chicago 1
St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3 (SO)
Buffalo 4, Colorado 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
San Francisco 21, Seattle 13
TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56
