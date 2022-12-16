Scoreboard roundup --12/15/22

Five-star defensive back Cormani McClain’s decision to not sign with Miami on Wednesday appeared to catch many people by surprise. And that includes people at his school. The Florida native goes to Lakeland High School and was set to sign with the Hurricanes during a signing ceremony at his school. Lakeland even had a cake made for the occasion. And McClain didn’t go to the ceremony after his mom said earlier in the day that he wouldn’t be signing on the first day of the early signing period.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO