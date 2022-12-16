ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Scoreboard roundup --12/15/22

By ABC Audio
 5 days ago
NEW YORK — Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Memphis 142, Milwaukee 101

Miami 111, Houston 108

Utah 132 New Orleans 129 (OT)

Phoenix 111 LA Clippers 95

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina 3, Seattle 2

NY Rangers 3, Toronto 1

Tampa Bay 4, Columbus 1

Philadelphia 2, New Jersey 1

Anaheim 5, Montreal 2

Dallas 2, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 4, Florida 2

Los Angeles 3 Boston 2 (SO)

Final OT Winnipeg 2 Nashville 1

Vegas 4, Chicago 1

St. Louis 4, Edmonton 3 (SO)

Buffalo 4, Colorado 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

San Francisco 21, Seattle 13

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wisconsin 78, Lehigh 56

