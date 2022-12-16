Is this enough to save the fluttering automotive concept?. Does anybody out there remember the Tesla cyber truck? You know, the one that was supposed to have come out something like three years ago but keeps getting pushed back because of the company’s production strategies and modern industrial mayhem. It’s not all Tesla‘s fault that the cyber truck isn’t out yet, it has a lot to do with the market actually. Chip shortages are particularly detrimental to electric cars since they need more of those to function properly, Plus the cyber truck is just barely out of the testing phase as is. Despite these growing concerns regarding Tesla‘s ability to follow through, people are ready, willing and very eager to buy one.

4 DAYS AGO