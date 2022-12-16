Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Fall WIAA/Rural Mutual Insurance Sportsmanship Award Recipients Named
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, has selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2022 fall State Tournaments. The recipients of the awards are Pulaski in boys soccer, Wonewoc-Center in girls volleyball, Franklin in boys volleyball, Notre Dame...
Many Wisconsin Residents Are Flabbergasted By 4 Weird Lights Spotted in the Sky
Several residents have shared videos of 4 weird lights flying in the sky about 35 miles North of Milwaukee, Wisconsin about 2 weeks ago, and no one seems to know what they are. Were Several UFOs Just Spotted Flying Over Wisconsin?. To be completely honest, I don't much buy into...
wisfarmer.com
Memories of Christmas in rural Wisconsin
The Holiday season harkens memories of days gone by ‒ to most of us at least. Oh, young children and teenagers don’t spend much time on the past ‒ they haven’t any, yet ‒ but, give them time. The “olden days” make for especially fond memories to one particular class of people ‒ former farm kids who attended one-room rural schools.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wisconsin
The official coldest recorded temperature in Wisconsin was -55 degrees Fahrenheit in the Village of Couderay. According to a compilation of 30-year averages by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Eau Claire is the coldest place in Wisconson. It has an average low temperature of 11.9 degrees Fahrenheit. Green...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin child dies from the flu
Green Bay and Appleton airports have the equipment and manpower to keep passengers and planes moving, but they're just one link in a nationwide chain against a national winter storm. Donald Driver, a Packers wide receiver when the program started 20 years ago, was on-hand for the anniversary donation. COUNTDOWN...
spectrumnews1.com
The weather will impact your travel plans in Wisconsin
This week is one of the busiest times of the year for travel. We're here to help you plan your travel schedule for the rest of this week. The best days to travel will be on Tuesday and Wednesday. Avoid travel if you can on Thursday into Friday. The National...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Southeast Wisconsin closings, cancellations, delays
MILWAUKEE - When the weather in southeast Wisconsin turns nasty, it is often necessary for schools, churches and businesses to shut down, cancel activities or delay opening. Below is a current list of all the closings, cancellations, and delays seen in southeast Wisconsin.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin braces for potential blizzard leading into Christmas
MILWAUKEE — Much of Wisconsin is preparing for a white Christmas directly following what might be one of the region’s biggest December blizzards in years with weather experts bracing for the potential of half a foot of snow or more overnight on Thursday heading into Friday morning. As...
WSAW
Marine visits brother at Wausau school for special homecoming surprise
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Austin is a Marine and a former student at Horace Mann Middle School. After 10 months of being away in California, he returned for the holidays to surprise his brother Nicholas on Wednesday while he was in class at Horace Mann. As Austin stepped into a...
onfocus.news
Braintrust Central Wisconsin Boys Basketball Computer Rankings, December 18
Braintrust Central Wisconsin Boys Basketball Computer Rankings. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Author: David Keech. David Keech is a math...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin ranked second in the nation for having most Christmas spirit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tis’ the season! After all of the snow this week, it’s hardly a surprise that Wisconsin ranked second overall for having the most Christmas Spirit in the county, according to a survey from GetCenturyLink. Wisconsin was only topped by New Hampshire which placed first...
cwbradio.com
Highest Wheat Producing Counties in Wisconsin
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) New estimates from the USDA give us an indication of what counties produced the most winter wheat and oat crops during the past growing season. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the agency says Dodge County was the largest winter wheat producing county in Wisconsin during 2022 with about 1.3 million bushels. Fond du Lac and Dodge Counties were second and third, respectively.
Wausau area obituaries December 19, 2022
Duane L. Hafeman, 81, Tomahawk, former Wausau area resident passed away peacefully Saturday, December 17 at the Aspirus Tomahawk Hospital, Tomahawk, WI. Duane was born September 28, 1941, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Leonard and Gladys (Nelson) Hafeman. He married Sandra L. (Clairmore) in 1963 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Wausau and she preceded him in death on August 14, 2010. Duane worked as a general laborer at MBX Packaging Specialists, Wausau for 46 years until his retirement in 2010.
rmef.org
Help Wanted to Solve Wisconsin Two Elk Poaching Cases
Below is a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. For 2022, Fiocchi partnered with the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to increase the visibility of poaching incidents in an effort to reduce poaching nationwide. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requests the public’s help in solving the...
spectrumnews1.com
Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday
WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:
(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Fire and Rescue Department Offers Fire Safety Tips
On Friday, December 9, Wisconsin experienced two fatal house fires that have now claimed five lives. The Watertown Fire Department responded to a fire at 12:30 a.m. for a fire that claimed the lives of three children. The La Crosse Fire Department responded to a fire at 11:52 p.m. that claimed one life, and a second victim from that fire subsequently succumbing to their injuries a few days later.
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking to take a trip to your local general store, you should consider putting this one on your list. Whenever you go to a general store, there's always something interesting to find and it can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
wearegreenbay.com
Raw meat sandwiches? DHS warns of dangerous Wisconsin holiday tradition
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) is reminding people about the dangers of eating a Wisconsin family holiday tradition, raw meat sandwiches. Raw meat on rye, a polarizing holiday delicacy in Wisconsin and the Midwest is sometimes referred to as ‘Tiger Meat’ or ‘Cannibal Sandwiches.’
WSAW
How to prepare for a winter power outage
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Power outages, no matter what time of year can be frustrating, but they can be more challenging in the winter if you are left without a heating source. In central Wisconsin, there is a potential for locations to see whiteout or blizzard conditions. Power outages could also occur Friday through Saturday; this would be caused by strong winds causing tree damage.
