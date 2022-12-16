Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Incident leads to lockdown at middle school
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - A situation with a suspect led to a temporary lockdown Monday at Gallia Academy Middle School, according to the city police chief. The incident happened near the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Court Street. Police say the suspect was taken into custody, and no injuries were...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Behaviorial emergency leads to scare in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHe, Ohio — Authorities in Chillicothe responded to a call of threats at the Ross County Community Action Center on Woodbridge Avenue this afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m. According to police, the individual was reportedly making threats to harm people and gave officers a five-minute...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Top doctor relieved of duty at Adena Medical Center
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A top doctor at southern Ohio’s most visible medical center has been released from his employment. Dr. Harry Kittaka was the “Chief Transformation Officer” for the entire health organization. The role of the Chief Transformational Officer focused on working with the Adena Medical Group in adapting to changes that are the result of new care models in the field of health care, many the result of the Affordable Care Act. Those included working to provide optimal quality care at a lower cost to patients and providers; achieving quality results in patient outcomes; and increasing provider accessibility.was tasked with actively embracing the “Patient-Centered Medical Home Model” which is a team approach to care led by a family physician to provide ongoing, coordinated care for a lifetime in order to maximize a patient’s health, according to a biography that has since been removed from the health organization’s website.
Man wanted in Ohio murder arrested in Kentucky
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Lawrence County, Ohio. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky. Evans was wanted on a first-degree murder warrant in […]
Ohio Teacher Says School Forced Her to Resign After She Refused to Call Students by Their Preferred Names, Pronouns
An Ohio teacher has sued the district where she taught middle school English, accusing the administration of religious discrimination after she said she would refuse to call students by their preferred names and pronouns. Vivian Geraghty, an English teacher at Jackson Memorial Middle School since August 2020, says that she...
Ironton Tribune
Man sentenced to decades in prison for rape
Stewart had been found guilty of raping a 13-year child. A South Point man has been sentenced to the maximum penalty for raping a child under 13. On Nov. 30, James Stewart, 35, of South Point, was found guilty of three counts of rape after a two-day jury trial in the Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of Judge Andrew Ballard.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman sentenced to prison in death of local man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman who pled guilty to the death of a local man was sentenced to prison this week. The Guardian broke the story of a deal that had been reached in the case of Morgan Baxter. Morgan Baxter was indicted in January, charged with murder, involuntary manslaughter, and failure to report a crime.
iheart.com
Ross Grand Jury: Boasting of Guns on Social Media While on Disability
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 12 of their cases Friday, with two open. In one, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office, on October 29th, Chillicothe Police responded to home on Anderson Station Road where a woman reported seeing a shadow outside her window. Her ex-boyfriend, 27-year-old Logan...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Law Enforcement Situation at Pickaway Prisons
PICKAWAY – Ohio State highway patrol along with help with Pickaway county sheriff’s office have two people detained for a possible drug drop. Around 6:15 pm a guard at the prison monitored two men who approached the fence of the prison to possibly attempt a drug drop at the prison. Authorities were called and the two suspects took off. A drone was called into the location, but Law enforcement did find two people and took them into custody. Now law enforcement is checking to find a possible package that was dropped inside.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Assault with a knife reported at Chillicothe VA
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday evening, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at the Freedom Path apartments at the Chillicothe VA. According to deputies, an altercation occurred between two individuals, during which one person reportedly pulled out a knife and used it.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio – Man at Large After Killing Woman Over Dog
Lawrence County – On 12/18/22 at about 3:20 PM, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible shooting at 283 PD 1831 Apt. 8, Chesapeake, Ohio. Upon arrival, Deputies along with Lawrence County EMS Personnel found a female lying face-up in the parking lot of the complex. LCEMS began medical attention on the victim.
sciotopost.com
It Happened Again – Stranger Pays for Items at Walmart in Circleville
Circleville – It happened again, a random stranger paid for someone’s bill, but this time in Circleville. We reported over the weekend that a man who wanted to remain autonomous went into Chillicothe Walmart and paid thousands of dollars of other people’s bills just for the joy of Christmas. On December 18th it happened again at the Circleville Walmart.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Local Man Pays Thousands of Dollars in Bills at Walmart
Chillicothe – A Chillicothe Cashier said that a man came into the store and started paying for people’s Groceries, Toys, and Clothing to spread Christmas Cheer on Saturday. According to the Cashier, the younger man walked into the store and stood around four cash registers and when people...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man robbed at knifepoint in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — According to the Chillicothe Police Department, a man was robbed at knifepoint while getting out of his car on North Rose Street Sunday evening. The suspect, described as an older white man with a heavy build and standing around 6 feet tall, approached the victim from behind with a large fixed-blade knife and demanded money.
WSAZ
Man arrested in deadly shooting; victim’s name released
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested Monday in connection with a deadly weekend shooting that claimed a woman’s life in the Chesapeake area. Dashawn L. Evans, 34, of Chesapeake, was arrested at a hotel in Ashland, Kentucky, according to Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless. Evans faces...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
Ninety-two calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include:. 10:02 am, Officers checking report of possible animal neglect in the 800 block of Calhoun Street. Investigation continuing. 10:57 am, Officers responded to the 400 block of Polk St for a crash report. Officers...
Portsmouth, Ohio, police looking for missing man
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — Portsmouth Police Department says Anthony Quinn Rutter is missing. He was reported missing on Dec. 5, police say. Rutter is described as 6 feet tall and 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone who has seen the man should call Detective Nick Shepherd at (740) 354-1600 or police dispatch […]
'I hope you burn in hell': Rhoden family members speak before George Wagner IV sentencing
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Family members of the eight victims who were killed in Pike County six years ago spoke before George Wagner IV received a multiple life sentences on Monday. “I hope you burn in hell, George,” said Chelsea Robinson, Frankie Rhoden’s former girlfriend and mother of their son, Brantly.
WTAP
“This is a huge step forward, huge progress for the Petty family, for Judy Petty’s case.”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s been almost 15 years since Judy Petty was last seen alive. Now, those close to the case are excited about new movement being made. In February of 2008, the authorities found Judy Petty’s body after the family farm burnt down. The Petty family...
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, Ohio (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
