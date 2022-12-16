ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
MSNBC

Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony

Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

The problem(s) with Trump’s pushback against the Jan. 6 committee

After the Jan. 6 committee referred Donald Trump to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution, many congressional Republicans just didn’t have much to say. Maybe it’s the time of year; maybe it’s the mountain of evidence; maybe the GOP prefers to ignore the House select panel; maybe there’s a sense of overwhelming fatigue surrounding the former president.
WYOMING STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Gomez: Why Trump's tax returns will be released to the public

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, member of the Ways and Means Committee: “We believe that the president is a unique individual in the American government that must be checked. And that’s what we’re trying to do with revealing the findings of these reports as well as the tax returns.” Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities

Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring

Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the criminal referrals the January 6 Committee recommended the Justice Department pursue against Trump and how he thinks the Justice Department and Special Counsel will proceed to hold Trump accountable “without which the republic will be in grave danger.”Dec. 20, 2022.
MSNBC

On Jan. 6, Pence makes weak case for letting Trump off the hook

When it comes to the events surrounding Jan. 6, Mike Pence has a unique perspective. Not only did the former vice president face direct pressure from Donald Trump to circumvent the law after their election defeat, but the former president also put Pence’s life in jeopardy during the insurrectionist attack on the Capitol.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Schiff: 'Painstaking effort' to put together Jan. 6 report

The House Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize its plans to issue at least three criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump, NBC News has learned exclusively. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., joins Morning Joe to discuss.Dec. 19, 2022.
MSNBC

Congress, WH preparing for potential Zelenskyy visit

The White House and Capitol Hill are preparing for a potential visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The possible trip comes as the White House is preparing to announce a new package of aid to Ukraine. Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

Kellyanne Conway calls Jan. 6 'a terrible day' during testimony

The January 6 committee played testimony from Kellyanne Conway during their final public meeting. She described the Capitol riot as a "terrible day" but former President Trump described the rioters as being "very upset."Dec. 19, 2022.
MSNBC

The fight to lead the RNC is taking increasingly ugly turns

By any fair measure, Ronna McDaniel has had a difficult tenure as chair of the Republican National Committee. As regular readers know, after Donald Trump chose her for the RNC role in 2017, McDaniel’s first election cycle was awful: The party lost 40 House seats and its majority in the chamber.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’

Rep. Adam Schiff joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what the public can expect in the January 6th Committee’s full report, including new testimony not presented in the hearings, more details about possible witness tampering, and additional people who could emerge as subjects of criminal investigation.Dec. 21, 2022.
MSNBC

The Jan. 6 committee’s focus on Trump lets the GOP off too easily

The House Jan. 6 committee held its final public meeting on Monday, capping off months of investigative work and public presentations on the makings of the 2021 insurrection. Reflecting back on the past year and a half, the committee did one thing superbly well: It was successful in its comprehensive demonstration of former President Donald Trump’s intentions and culpability for the insurrection.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy