ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Report: World's coal use creeps to new high in 2022

By FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43jWUf_0jkpPNI300

Coal use across the world is set to reach a new record this year amid persistently high demand for the heavily polluting fossil fuel, the International Energy Agency said Friday.

The Paris-based agency said in a new report that while coal use grew by only 1.2% in 2022, the increase pushed it to all all-time high of more than 8 billion metric tons, beating the previous record set in 2013.

“The world’s coal consumption will remain at similar levels in the following years in the absence of stronger efforts to accelerate the transition to clean energy,” the agency said, noting that “robust demand” in emerging Asian economies would offset declining use in mature markets.

“This means coal will continue to be the global energy system’s largest single source of carbon dioxide emissions by far,” the IAE said.

The use of coal and other fossil fuels needs to be cut drastically to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) this century. Experts say the ambitious target, which governments agreed to in the 2015 Paris climate accord, will be hard to meet given that average temperatures worldwide have already risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius since pre-industrial times.

The IEA said higher prices for natural gas due to Russia's war in Ukraine have led to increased reliance on coal for generating power.

“The world is close to a peak in fossil fuel use, with coal set to be the first to decline, but we are not there yet,” Keisuke Sadamori, the agency's director of energy markets and security, said.

Coal use is likely to decline as countries deploy more renewable energy sources, he said.

But China , the world's biggest consumer of coal, said recently that it plans to boost production through 2025 to avoid a repeat of last year’s power shortages. And in Europe, which is scrambling to replace Russian energy supplies following the invasion of Ukraine, some countries have re-opened shuttered coal-fired power plants.

In an effort to curb growing coal use in emerging economies, South Africa, Indonesia and Vietnam have signed investment agreements with rich partner countries over the past year that will help them boost efforts to shift to renewable sources such as wind and solar.

———

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environment : https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Comments / 1

Related
The Associated Press

Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running beneath the Black Sea that would link Azerbaijan to Hungary via Georgia and Romania. The deal comes as Hungary, which has lobbied heavily against EU sanctions on Russia for its war in Ukraine, is seeking additional sources for fossil fuels to reduce its heavy dependence on Russian oil and gas. Azerbaijan plans to export electricity from offshore wind farms to Europe via Georgia, a cable beneath the Black Sea, and then to Romania and Hungary.
GEORGIA STATE
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sounds the Alarm Over a Brewing Automobile Crisis

The auto sector is one of the victims of the aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to crush inflation, which is at its highest in 40 years. According to experts, this monetary policy has increased the cost of credit, and more particularly, the cost of car loans. Rising interest rates will make consumers reevaluate their decisions before quickly jumping into a car loan, experts at Edmunds.com recently warned.
The Associated Press

Moldova intel chief: Russia could aim for breakaway region

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldova’s national intelligence agency said Monday that Russia could launch a new offensive next year with an aim to “create a land corridor” through southern Ukraine to the Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria. Moldova’s Intelligence and Security Services, or SIS, released a...
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia could launch more heavy strikes, Zelensky warns

Russia has enough missiles to carry out yet more heavy strikes against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said, following a wave of Russian attacks. Engineers are continuing work to restore electricity after Friday's massive strikes using 76 missiles. The attacks have targeted civilian infrastructure, as temperatures drop below zero in...
The Hill

Biden administration proposing phaseout of compact fluorescent light bulbs

A proposed Department of Energy rule would phase out the use of compact fluorescent light bulbs as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to remove less energy-efficient bulbs from the market. Current standards require light bulbs to be at least 45 lumens, the unit used to measure brightness, per watt. Under the proposed update, first…
POLITICO

Rooftop solar shake-up rattles California

California is overhauling its booming rooftop solar industry, and advocates are mad. Regulators unanimously approved a rule that will reduce the rates that utilities pay to new rooftop solar customers who generate more electricity than they consume, writes POLITICO’s E&E News reporter Jason Plautz. The change could drive up the cost of rooftop installations, undercutting demand for solar panels.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ars Technica

Russia says it will take no immediate action on damaged Soyuz spacecraft

After working through the weekend to better characterize damage to its Soyuz spacecraft attached to the International Space Station, Russian specialists have decided to take no immediate action. In a lengthy statement published Monday morning by Roscosmos (a VPN is required to access the site from Western nations), the Russian...
ABC News

ABC News

948K+
Followers
200K+
Post
549M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy