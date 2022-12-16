Read full article on original website
Guitar World Magazine
Flea: “Basslines take on a different type of melody with a pick”
In the history of the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, the terms “funky Flea bass” and “guitar pick” have rarely been used in the same sentence. In fact, put a bass in Flea’s hands, and more likely than not, he’ll whip out some trademark slapped octaves or a funky fingerstyle groove. His slap-heavy style first got him noticed when the Chili Peppers lit up the L.A. music scene in the 80s, and it’s a technique that has set him apart ever since.
Guitar World Magazine
Ratin launches the Apeiron Morphing Fuzz, a one-stop dirt pedal that delivers a huge range of overdrive, distortion and fuzz tones
Meet the colorful collaboration between Italian/Greek musician Alexandros Finizio and German builder Ratin. The Apeiron Morphing Fuzz is a new pedal born out of a partnership between Technoir guitarist Alexandros Finizio and German effects maker Ratin Pedals. Essentially a two-in-one dirt pedal based on a silicone fuzz circuit, each side...
Guitar World Magazine
Best budget reverb pedals 2022: wallet-friendly ‘board buys for the thrifty guitar player
Get your hands on a cheap reverb pedal with offerings from Fender, TC Electronic, JHS, Electro Harmonix and more. Reverb is a must-have effect on the pedalboard of any guitar player. It does everything from helping your guitar sit better in the mix, right through to catapulting your tone to the furthest reaches of the cosmos. Unfortunately, the majority of reverb pedals are pretty pricey, thanks to the tech required to simulate a space for your guitar so - to help you find your next pedal bargain - we spent some time picking out the best budget reverb pedals for your ‘board.
Guitar World Magazine
Donner’s DPB 510 electric bass is highly recommended by Berklee Professors and ideal for players of all levels
If you’re looking to get started on bass guitar with a pro-level package that puts everything you need right at your fingertips – and at an affordable price, to boot – look no further than the Donner DPB-510 electric bass bundle, which comes practice- and- gig-ready with a high-quality gig bag, guitar cable and strap.
Guitar World Magazine
Kirk Hammett debuts new custom Fender, Gibson and ESP guitars at Metallica’s Helping Hands Concert
The serial signature artist wheeled out some dazzling custom axes during the band’s recent charity show, including a personalized Acoustasonic Jazzmaster, 12-string Ouija Eclipse acoustic and a red sparkle Flying V. On Friday (December 16), Metallica played their third annual Helping Hands charity concert in support of the band’s...
Guitar World Magazine
Best Orange amps 2022: Add a splash of colour to your playing with our pick of Orange amps
We delve into a brightly coloured British institution by browsing the best Orange amps on the market. Orange amps have been around since the late 60s and are instantly recognisable due to their brightly coloured tolex and slightly different amp shapes. They’ve been used by rock royalty such as Jimmy Page and Peter Green, though they’re also the first choice of many contemporary players in all sorts of different genres. The best Orange amps deliver world-class clean and distorted tones in equal measure.
Guitar World Magazine
The history of power tubes and how they work
Preamp tubes are usually triodes, with pentodes occasionally used and tetrodes not featuring at all. In contrast, power triodes are rarely used as power tubes, but tetrodes and pentodes are commonplace. That said, power triodes have a following in hi-fi circles where their supposedly superior audio characteristics take precedence over...
Guitar World Magazine
Magneto U-One Eric Gales RD3 review
It’s the sounds and slick playability that are rather impressive here. Time to add Magneto to your ‘to-try’ list, we’d say. Stylish re-evaluation of a classic. Excellent pickups and quality hardware. Cons. - Our sample might need a neck shim. - Only one finish. Magneto guitars...
