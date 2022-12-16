ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate

The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
BBC

Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession

A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC

Cost of living: If no one comes we close early, says pub

At the Barn Pub near Rugby, the drinks are ready to be served, but unless lots of customers arrive, staff leave early. "If no regulars come in, we close early," the chef says. "It costs to keep this building heated." The Barn Pub is not alone. A survey from the...

