Fire department activity near Penn Station tracks causes potential delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak
Commuters coming to and going from NY Penn Station may experience delays or cancellations Friday morning. NJ Transit in and out of Penn Station is operating with up to 45-minute delays. There was fire department activity in one of the Hudson River Tunnels earlier in the morning. Midtown Direct rail service was being diverted to Hoboken, but resumed into Penn Station. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and Path at Newark, New York 33rd St. and Hoboken. Amtrak services arriving into and departing from Penn Station may also experience residual delays due to congestion on the tracks. This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.
