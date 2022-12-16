ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fire department activity near Penn Station tracks causes potential delays for NJ Transit, Amtrak

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0jkpGiAT00 Commuters coming to and going from NY Penn Station may experience delays or cancellations Friday morning.

NJ Transit in and out of Penn Station is operating with up to 45-minute delays. There was fire department activity in one of the Hudson River Tunnels earlier in the morning.

Midtown Direct rail service was being diverted to Hoboken, but resumed into Penn Station. NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ Transit bus, private carriers and Path at Newark, New York 33rd St. and Hoboken.

Amtrak services arriving into and departing from Penn Station may also experience residual delays due to congestion on the tracks.

This is a developing story. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Upcoming MTA service changes will mean longer subway waits on these lines

Commuters could soon be stuck waiting longer for subway trains under new service changes proposed for next summer, transit officials said Monday. Service on Mondays and Fridays would be cut back on seven subway lines — the 1, 6, 7, L, E, F and Q lines, officials — adding up to 30 seconds of extra wait-time. “Subway ridership overall has been consistently lower on Mondays and Fridays than midweek days, reflecting the growing trend of hyper work,” New York City Transit President Rich Davey told MTA board members during their monthly Transit Committee meeting. “Our suggested changes will add wait times...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC Uber and Lyft drivers go on one-day strike

NEW YORK - Hundreds of New York Uber and Lyft drivers are striking Monday in protest of a New York State Supreme Court judge’s new decision to temporarily halt pay raises that Uber has sued to block. The planned pay increase approved by the New York City Taxi and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Drunk investment banker arrested after slugging MTA worker in face: officials

A drunken investment banker slugged a female transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station — before she gave him a black eye with her lunch bag and coworkers cornered him for cops, officials said Sunday. Well-heeled suspect Jean-Francois Coste, 53, was in the Stillwell Avenue station on Coney Island around 12:15 a.m. when he punched the 56-year-old train operator, cops said. Tanya McCray, 56, had been starting her shift and just leaving the “crew room” on the public mezzanine at the station when Coste – a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management – tried to get inside, a TWU Local 100 spokesman...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable. Aleathia Cofield lives at the Howard Houses and says that for the last few weeks, her building has had inconsistent heat and hot water. Neighbor Jessica Chiaramonte has a 10-day-old daughter […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy