California bodycam video shows suspect shooting officer before being killed
Dramatic bodycam footage has emerged of a police-involved shooting in California showing the suspect firing the first shot at an officer before another cop fatally shot the man dead. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Monday that the officer who returned fire, fatally striking 22-year-old Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran, was legally justified in using deadly force in the shooting on Aug. 6, 2021, outside of the La Habra Police Department headquarters. Video from the deadly confrontation shows Officer Abigal Fox yelling out, “Hey, hey, hey” as her partner, Officer Mark Milward, turns around, trying to alert him to Tran pointing the gun...
BBC
Three men jailed for role in Bristol Kill the Bill riot
Three people have been jailed for their role in violence that broke out following a Kill the Bill protest. Gopal Clarke, 25, Arthur Lazarus, 23, and Henry Olohan, 24, pleaded guilty to crimes during the Bristol riot on the 21 March 2021. Clarke was sentenced to 18 months for violent...
A Murderer Known as ‘the Human Hyena’ Escaped Prison During a Conjugal Visit
A convicted murderer known as the “human hyena” escaped prison during a conjugal visit in Argentina this week. José Carmona spent the past 36 years behind bars until busting free after a blunder by prison authorities, shocking locals around the city of Cordoba who still remember his heinous crimes from the 1980s.
Extraordinary moment undercover cops dressed in hi-viz workwear ambush an alleged meth dealer, pull him from his car and shove him onto the ground
Dramatic footage has emerged of police swooping on armed meth dealers as part of a sting operation that resulted in charges against 13 people. The video shows authorities dressed in hi-viz workwear dragging men from cars and tackling them to the ground in the three-day blitz that took place across suburbs of Perth.
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Boat owner whose friend drowned on a fishing trip after he had tried to plug holes in the leaky vessel with corks and glue avoids going to prison
Robert Barry Armstrong knew his boat was riddled with holes and rusty old nails when he decided to take his friends out fishing. He had tried to plug up some of the gaps with corks, glue and filler, before taking three men out to sea in Victoria's south-west in September, 2019.
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
Three jail guards caught day drinking on the job at The Tombs
Three Rikers guards were fired after a city judge ruled they were drinking on the job at the Manhattan Detention Center. City Correction Officer Sylvester Wilson was caught on surveillance video taking trips to a bathroom in the jail, known as The Tombs, to fill up two 7-Eleven coffee cups with coconut-scented liquor, which he then shared with his colleagues, Koryelle Cameron and Chanel Winfrey, administrative Judge Kevin Casey found. The trio was caught drinking after the jail’s deputy warden received a report from a detective that the officers had been boozing on the job. Evidence, including video footage and witness interviews,...
BBC
Irmgard Furchner: Nazi typist guilty of complicity in 10,500 murders
A former secretary who worked for the commander of a Nazi concentration camp has been convicted of complicity in the murders of more than 10,500 people. Irmgard Furchner, 97, was taken on as a teenaged shorthand typist at Stutthof and worked there from 1943 to 1945. Furchner, the first woman...
Cops stumble on eerie snow-covered car graveyard in hidden woodland full of ‘stolen vehicles’
AN EERIE car graveyard littered with burnt-out old motors has been discovered by police in woodland. The snow-covered lot turned out to be an old dumping ground for thieves to ditch stolen vehicles. Off-road bike police officers made the chilling find while patrolling Buck Wood, near Sheffield city centre. Three...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Mother admits manslaughter of obese daughter
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese. Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared at Mold Crown Court on 12 December. Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020. It...
BBC
Iran protests: Family finds signs of torture on man's exhumed body
The body of a young protester who died in custody in Iran showed shocking signs of torture after it was exhumed, his family says, in the first such case since the anti-government unrest began. Hamed Salahshoor, a 23-year-old taxi driver, was arrested near Izeh on 26 November, his cousins told...
BBC
Olly Stephens: Concerns about killer's violent nature raised before killing
Concerns about a teenager's violent nature were repeatedly raised before he murdered a 13-year-old boy. The boy was detained for the killing of Olly Stephens in Reading, along with two other teenagers who had plotted with him on social media to ambush Olly in January 2021. A review into the...
BBC
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
BBC
Jail for man who stabbed wife's friend over imagined affair
A man who attacked his wife's work friend over an imagined affair has been jailed. Rowan Lee, 31, rammed Phillip Talbot with his car before attacking him with an axe and knife in Staverton on 19 April 2021. Lee, formerly known as Daniel Hibbard, was jailed for seven years and...
BBC
Man guilty of murder and rape in oldest double jeopardy case
A man who brutally raped and murdered a teenager almost 50 years ago in the oldest double jeopardy case in England and Wales has been found guilty. Dennis McGrory was 28 when he sexually assaulted, stabbed and strangled 15-year-old Jacqui Montgomery in her home in Islington, north London, in 1975.
Beware of New Jugging Crime Wave: Thieves Rob as Get Car Keys — Call Police!
Be on the lookout for jugging, a new crime trend all over the country. For jugging, thieves rob distracted victims as they “juggle” with their car keys and smartphone outside their car. The post Beware of New Jugging Crime Wave: Thieves Rob as Get Car Keys — Call Police! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
BBC
Mayhill riots: Closure for attacked man as 21 are sentenced
A father-of-two forced to flee his home on the night of a riot in Swansea says the sentencing of 21 people has brought his family some closure. Adam Romain's home was targeted in the Mayhill area in May 2021, and he filmed the attack and his desperate calls to South Wales Police for help.
BBC
Paraguay jail break: Inmates escape through tunnel
Police in Paraguay are searching for six members of a criminal gang who broke out of prison through a hole in the ground. The escapees belong to Brazil's largest criminal gang, First Command of the Capital (PCC), which has been expanding to neighbouring Paraguay. It is not clear if the...
BBC
Richhill: Stolen digger used in cash machine theft
A digger was stolen and then used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station in County Armagh, police have said. The theft took place on the Portadown Road, Richhill, about 04:45 on Tuesday, causing substantial damage to the building. The digger had been set on fire by...
