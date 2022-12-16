Three Rikers guards were fired after a city judge ruled they were drinking on the job at the Manhattan Detention Center. City Correction Officer Sylvester Wilson was caught on surveillance video taking trips to a bathroom in the jail, known as The Tombs, to fill up two 7-Eleven coffee cups with coconut-scented liquor, which he then shared with his colleagues, Koryelle Cameron and Chanel Winfrey, administrative Judge Kevin Casey found. The trio was caught drinking after the jail’s deputy warden received a report from a detective that the officers had been boozing on the job. Evidence, including video footage and witness interviews,...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO