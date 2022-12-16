SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers are poised to once again consider a bill that would decriminalize psilocybin and other plant-based psychedelics in the state. "Psychedelics have tremendous capacity to help people heal, but right now, using them is a criminal offense,” State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said in a statement on Monday. "These drugs literally save lives and are some of the most promising treatments we have for PTSD, anxiety, depression, and addiction. We need to end the outdated, racist, failed War on Drugs and finally pursue drug policies that help people instead of incarcerating them."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO