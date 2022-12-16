Ramsey girls basketball picked up their second win of the season, beating Martinsville 45-25 at home on Monday night in an Egyptian Illini Conference game. A quick start put Ramsey ahead 18-8 by the end of the first quarter and they would continue to hold that lead, 24-12, at halftime. The third quarter would be their best defensive quarter as the Rams outscored the Blue Streaks 12-2 to push their lead out to 36-14. Martinsville would outscore Ramsey in the fourth quarter, 11-9, but it was not enough to make a difference as Ramsey went on and finished out the 45-25 win. The Rams are now 2-10 on the season. They will have an extended break for the holidays before getting back into action in the new year when they host Dieterich on January 5.

RAMSEY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO