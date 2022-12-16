Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
Ramsey Girls Pick Up Second Win of Season
Ramsey girls basketball picked up their second win of the season, beating Martinsville 45-25 at home on Monday night in an Egyptian Illini Conference game. A quick start put Ramsey ahead 18-8 by the end of the first quarter and they would continue to hold that lead, 24-12, at halftime. The third quarter would be their best defensive quarter as the Rams outscored the Blue Streaks 12-2 to push their lead out to 36-14. Martinsville would outscore Ramsey in the fourth quarter, 11-9, but it was not enough to make a difference as Ramsey went on and finished out the 45-25 win. The Rams are now 2-10 on the season. They will have an extended break for the holidays before getting back into action in the new year when they host Dieterich on January 5.
i70sports.com
Schedule is Out for Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament
Altamont boys basketball has drawn the number two seed for the 2022 Sesser-Valier Holiday Tournament set for Monday, December 26 thru Thursday, December 29. Sparta is the tournament’s top seed followed by Altamont, DuQuoin, Red Bud, Goreville, New Athens, Johnston City and Marissa-Coulterville as the top 8 of 16 teams in the tournament were seeded. Altamont will open tournament play on December 26 against Century at 3:30pm. A win would move them into the tournament’s championship quarterfinals at 5:00pm on December 27 while a first round loss would move them into the consolation quarterfinals at 3:30pm on December 27. Semifinal games for both sides of the bracket will be played on Wednesday, December 28 while the place games will be played on Thursday, December 29.
WAND TV
wlds.com
Hillsboro Police Identify Body Found In Creek Near Hillsboro Schools on Friday
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the identity of the body that was found in a creek near Hillsboro High School and Jr. High on Friday. According to a press release, the decedent has been identified as 33 year old Joshua L. Ernst of Hillsboro. Police say video surveillance footage is being viewed and collected of the incident and the investigation into the circumstances leading up to Ernst’s death remains ongoing. A forensic autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
FOX2now.com
Snow and frigid temperatures expected by Thursday
ST. LOUIS – Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm before the arrival of arctic air on Thursday. Tuesday will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and cold. Temperature highs are near 40. It’s going to be mostly cloudy for the Winter Solstice Wednesday, with highs in the mid 30s.
wgel.com
Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp
Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
nprillinois.org
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
25newsnow.com
Winter storm arriving in Central Illinois in the middle of holiday travel
(25 News Now) - This incoming winter storm will barrel through Central Illinois right as people are trying to get to their holiday destinations. The Illinois Department of Transportation says lower staffing levels mean plowing and treating roads will take longer, but don’t think it will severely impact their response.
southernillinoisnow.com
Sunday morning crash update: Three killed in wreck on US 50 East of Salem identified as Mexican Nationals
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three Mexican nationals staying in the St. Louis area were killed in the semi-pickup truck crash Saturday morning on US 50 just west of Radio Tower Road east of Salem. A fourth person, also a Mexican national, was airlifted from the scene of the crash and transported to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
1470 WMBD
Pavilion project backers determined to make dream venue real in central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. — Groups pushing to develop an entertainment pavilion in central Illinois say they aren’t giving up the fight, despite multiple bouts with rejection before the Peoria Park Board. For years, advocates have been lobbying to bring an 18-acre entertainment venue to Donovan Park near Junction City...
U.S. Route 36 closed due to personal injury crash outside Long Creek
LONG CREEK, Ill., (WCIA) – Illinois State Police are asking drivers to find an alternate route after a crash involving personal injury occurred on U.S. Route 36. The crash happened around 8:30 this morning near Salem School Road in Long Creek. ISP is closing the route until further notice.
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit #40 Makes Personnel Moves
The Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education met on Monday, December 19th. The Board took the following personnel moves at the meeting:. Mackenzie Walker 5th Grade Teacher 2023-24 School Year. Josaphine Westendorf LBS1 Teacher 2023-24 School Year. Lacy Althoff Dean of Students/Teacher 2022-23 Dean of Students 2023-24 for ES, ELC...
fox32chicago.com
Rollover crash on I-57 leaves 2 dead, 3 hurt in downstate Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. - A man and a woman died and three others were hospitalized after a rollover crash on Interstate 57 on Tuesday morning in downstate Illinois. The pair were riding northbound in an SUV with three other people around 1:18 a.m. when they collided a semi trailer as lanes merged near milepost 102.5 in a construction area, according to Illinois State Police.
Knox County property transfers for Dec. 8-14, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Dec. 8-14, 2022. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
wglt.org
'It's an official milk and bread advisory': Meteorologists say be prepared ahead of forecasted winter storm
Whether Bloomington-Normal sees a white Christmas is still up in the air (so to speak), but forecasters say it will certainly be a brutally cold one. That's thanks to a winter storm that's expected to hit the area by Thursday, according to Lincoln-based National Weather Service meteorologist Mike Albano. "We're...
WAND TV
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
wmay.com
Major Winter Storm Approaching; Heavy Snow Possible, Bitter Cold Likely
A major winter storm is taking aim on the Midwest for later this week, and that could have a big impact on holiday travel. The National Weather Service says it expects measurable snow and strong winds from Wednesday night through Friday, although it cannot yet predict where the heaviest snow will fall. Forecasters say there’s a good chance of having a white Christmas this year, something that has only happened about 30-percent of the time over the last 70 years. Springfield’s most recent white Christmas was in 2017.
