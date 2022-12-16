Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
John Prior, 83 of Centralia, passed away Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at his home. John was born January 19, 1939, in Benton, Illinois, the son of Harl and Rema (Kelley) Prior. He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and one sister. He is survived by daughters, Debbie Redfeairn and husband Randy of Centralia and Toni Borum and husband Jeff of Ponchatoula, LA, three grandchildren, Ryan and wife Mindy of AR, Michelle Beatty and husband Alan of IN, Nicole Schwartz Sandahl and husband Ryan of Centralia, Gage Borum and wife Kimee of CA, Drew Borum and wife Lanie of LA; and nine great-grandchildren: Sophia and Ole Redfeairn, Cooper, Lola and Lucy Beatty, Jordan Sandahl, Emery, Hudson, and Abbey Borum.
wgel.com
Fatal Accident On I-70 Ramp
Illinois State Police have released preliminary information about a fatal accident that occurred on Interstate 70 on the westbound Exit 45 ramp near Greenville. The accident occurred at 12:13 AM on Thursday, December 15. State police report a semi truck was parked on the ramp when for unknown reasons another...
southernillinoisnow.com
Sunday morning crash update: Three killed in wreck on US 50 East of Salem identified as Mexican Nationals
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three Mexican nationals staying in the St. Louis area were killed in the semi-pickup truck crash Saturday morning on US 50 just west of Radio Tower Road east of Salem. A fourth person, also a Mexican national, was airlifted from the scene of the crash and transported to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.
southernillinoisnow.com
Crash update: Three confirmed to have died in head on crash east of Salem
Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon says three people have died as a result of a semi-pickup truck crash on US 50 about 100 yards west of Radio Tower Road just east of Salem. Cannon says a preliminary investigation indicates a pickup traveling east crossed into the westbound lane and struck the semi-truck head-on.
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 33 year old Jordan Kritz of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for delivery of <5g of meth. Jordan was taken to the Effingham County Jail. CRASHES. December 14, 2022. At 7:40 A.M. at the intersection of Banker and Walk a vehicle driven by Natasha...
25newsnow.com
Secor man identified as victim in fatal semi crash in Effingham County
EFFINGHAM COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Effingham County Coroner is identifying a man from Secor as the victim of a fatal semi crash December 14. Thomas Brown, 62, was pronounced deceased in a semi that reportedly overturned on Interstate 57 at mile marker 158. No witnesses stopped or were...
southernillinoisnow.com
Bond set at $750,000 for Centralia man charged with multiple drug offenses following traffic crash
Bond has been set at $750,000 for a 31-year-old Centralia man facing four new drug charges after meth and fentanyl were located following a Tuesday morning traffic crash. Lonnie Williamson of North Poplar has been charged with a Class X offense of possession with the intent to deliver 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine. The charge requires a minimum six-year to a 30-year prison term. He was also charged with possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance of 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl, and possession of the fentanyl.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38 year old BettyAnn Connor of Stewardson for an Effingham County FTA warrant for residential arson. BettyAnn posted bond and was released. Effingham City Police arrested 27 year old Kellie Roberts of Edwardsville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of...
Magic 95.1
Arrest made in Williamson County death investigation
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Williamson County death investigation. Thurman Wade, of Carbondale, has been charged with aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. On November 29, 2022, Williamson County sheriff’s deputies responded to a burglary in progress at a...
newschannel20.com
Centralia man sentenced for drug and gun charges
CENTRALIA, Ill. (WICS) — A Centralia man has been sentenced to 15 years of imprisonment for drug and gun charges. Charles R. Hays, 45, pleaded guilty to possession with the intent to distribute 50 or more grams of actual methamphetamine; possession with the intent to distribute 5 or more grams of actual methamphetamine; and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
wpsdlocal6.com
Six southern Illinois counties now at high risk level for COVID-19
Six counties in southern Illinois are at a high level of risk for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Williamson, Saline, Gallatin, Hardin, Johnson and Massac Counties. At this level, the CDC recommends indoor masking. To prevent serious illness, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra recommends staying...
104.1 WIKY
Hundreds Of Geese Found Dead In Southern Indiana
Avian flu was detected in Gibson County after diagnostic testing was done on dead birds. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports out of 10,000 snow geese in the area, 700 were found dead. The DNR will increase surveillance on birds to prevent the disease from spreading. Infected birds show...
