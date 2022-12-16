Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
California cuts rooftop solar net metering: An industry reacts
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) unanimously voted to approve Net Energy Metering 3.0 (NEM), slashing payments for excess solar production sent to the grid by 75%. CPUC voted to cut the average export rate in California from $0.30 per kWh to $0.08 per kWh, making the cuts effective on...
rigzone.com
Ten Energy Industry Predictions For 2023
Analyst company Wood Mackenzie has compiled ten predictions for energy developments in the year ahead. — Analyst company Wood Mackenzie has compiled ten predictions for energy developments in the year ahead. Wood Mackenzie presented ten of its analysts’ top predictions for 2023 but noted that unexpected events could forestall...
rigzone.com
US Buying Oil For Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced that it will start repurchasing crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced that it will start repurchasing crude oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).
rigzone.com
Oil Rises after Wavering in Weak Trading Session
Oil tipped higher as investors weighed a pledge from China to revive consumption against broader low-risk sentiment. West Texas Intermediate settled above $75 a barrel, ending the day higher for the first time in three sessions, after flip-flopping in a narrow range on Monday. Market participants saw Chinese President Xi Jinping’s pledge to focus on the economy as supporting energy demand— even as Covid cases surge and the economic reopening of the country gets bumpy.
rigzone.com
Equinor To Invest $1.3B In Hammerfest LNG Upgrades
Equinor and its partners will invest over $1.3 billion in upgrading the Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkøya. — Norwegian giant Equinor and its partners will invest over $1.3 billion in upgrading the Hammerfest LNG plant at Melkøya. Equinor said that the project involved gas onshore compression and...
rigzone.com
KCA Deutag Scores $85MM Worth Of New Deals And Extensions
KCA Deutag has secured new contracts as well as some contract extensions in Oman, Northern Iraq, and Europe to the tune of over $85 million. — Global drilling, engineering and technology provider, KCA Deutag, has bagged a number of new contracts as well as some contract extensions in Oman, Northern Iraq and Europe. The full price tag of the additional work is over $85 million.
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
rigzone.com
OEUK Responds to HSBC Energy Policy
If financial institutions withdraw support, then the UK’s energy security will be undermined, and the government will struggle to deliver a homegrown transition to cleaner energies. That’s what Francesca Bell, a senior investor relations advisor at industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK), said in an OEUK statement responding to...
rigzone.com
TC Energy Recovers Around 14K Barrels from Incident Site
TC Energy has revealed that, as of December 18, an estimated 13,877 barrels of oil and water have been recovered as part of its response and oil recovery effort at its Keystone Pipeline System Milepost 14 Incident site in Washington County, Kansas. Although the company’s recovery rates have been building...
rigzone.com
EU Gets Landmark Deal to Bolster Carbon Market
The European Union reached an agreement to strengthen and expand its flagship carbon market, endorsing the centerpiece of the Green Deal strategy that aims to make its economy climate-neutral by mid-century. Under a provisional deal announced by representatives of EU member states and the European Parliament, emissions trading will be...
rigzone.com
Zero-Covid End Springs New Life into China Aviation Sector
'China's aviation sector is springing back to life since the sudden end of the 'Dynamic zero-Covid' policy'. China’s abrupt end to its dynamic zero Covid policy summary is breathing new life into its ailing aviation sector, a new report from energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros has noted. “China’s...
rigzone.com
BofA Reveals 2023 Oil Price Forecast
BofA Global Research’s Commodity Research team forecasts that Brent crude oil will average $100 per barrel across 2023. That’s according to a new report from the company sent to Rigzone recently, which highlighted that the team had “framed downside risks in the form of lower than expected Russian export disruption (so far seemingly unaffected) as well as on the demand side of the equation”.
rigzone.com
Australia Declares First Offshore Wind Zone
The Australian authorities formally declared the Bass Strait off Gippsland the country's first offshore wind zone. — The Australian authorities joined the Wellington Shire Council, local community members, and the industry to formally declare the Bass Strait off Gippsland as the country’s first offshore wind zone. The Government...
Green Hydrogen Breakthrough Edges Clean Energy Closer to Reality
Generating electricity with green hydrogen fuels—predicted to become an important energy source in future—produces practically zero greenhouse gas emissions.
rigzone.com
Russian Ally Mulls More Gas Links to Diversify Supply
Serbia is considering building more gas links with nearby countries to reduce dependence on Russian flows and turn it into a regional transit hub. The former Yugoslav republic is already building an interconnector with Bulgaria — due to be completed next year — which will enable imports from Central Asia and liquefied natural gas terminals on the Mediterranean. It’s now also looking at adding a link to North Macedonia and maybe Albania, the energy and mining minister said.
rigzone.com
North Sea Regulator Fines 3 Companies
The move comes as the NSTA 'cracks down on behavior that risks the industry's drive to cut emissions and bolster the UK's energy security'. — The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has announced that three operators have been fined a total of $322,201 (GBP 265,000). The move comes as...
rigzone.com
Calls For Iranian Forces to Close Strait of Hormuz
Set against the backdrop of continuing internal disquiet in Iran, media outlets loyal to the regime call for Iranian forces to close the Strait of Hormuz in response to what it cites as foreign intervention. That’s what Dryad Global noted in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), adding that...
rigzone.com
Texas Upstream Employment Still On The Rise
TIPRO has stated that employment figures for November 2022 show continued growth in monthly employment for the Texas upstream sector. — The Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO) has stated that employment figures for November 2022 show continued growth in monthly employment for the Texas upstream sector.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for cold climates
Johnson Controls is developing residential heat pumps for cold climates, under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The heating tech manufacturer currently offers two residential heat pumps that meet the U.S. Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP) Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump specification – the York YZV and York HMH7. The cold climate heat pumps operate at temperatures up to 5 F and have a heating season performance factor (HSPF) of up to 10.5 and a coefficient of performance (COP) at 5 F above “2.”
