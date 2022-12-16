ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

King Princess Now 2022: Age, Net Worth, Where is the Breakout Pop Artist Now?

King Princess has enjoyed commercial success after the release of her debut song "1950" in 2018, but many call her a one-hit-wonder. Despite being recognized and praised for her music, she has been relatively inactive. Despite many speculations that the singer-songwriter has long since faded into music oblivion, the 24-year-old...
musictimes.com

Harry Styles Music Career in Trouble After ALL The 2022 Controversies, PR Team Feels

2022 was quite something for the "As It Was" singer. Harry Styles has endured scathing film reviews, accusations of 'queer baiting,' and the now infamous'spit-gate' scandal. It is safe to say that not everything has gone according to plan. The 28-year-old British pop star is currently touring the globe as...
musictimes.com

No Doubt Reunion: Gwen Stefani Says 'Anything Can Happen' Amid Pregnancy Rumors

The possibility of a No Doubt reunion in 2023 is highly likely!. Gwen Stefani, the vocalist of the famous 1990s rock band, just hinted that a No Doubt reunion is a huge possibility considering that the things she initially didn't think would happen but are now slowly coming to life.
musictimes.com

Dolly Parton Not Releasing THIS New Song Until 2045: Here’s Why

Dolly Parton is considered a legend for her contribution in the music industry and she wanted to give fans a parting gift, an unreleased track, but the public won't be able to hear it until 2045 even if the singer wanted to unearth it so badly. In a recent interview...
musictimes.com

Grammy Awards to Add MORE Categories? Singers Suggest Their Thoughts

The Grammy Awards has been awarding talented artists in the field of music over the past few decades and although many fans believe that the current categories are enough, there is yet to explore and some singers weigh in on the topic. According to Billboard, the Recording Academy announced earlier...
musictimes.com

Lewis Capaldi Struggling To Sell Concert Tickets: Ed Sheeran Jokes His Downfall?

Lewis Capaldi struggles to sell tickets for his Berlin performance. He said so himself. Could his jokes about Ed Sheeran be rubbing people in the wrong way?. Compared to the rest of Europe, ticket sales for the Scottish superstar's concert at the 17,000-seat Mercedes-Benz Arena in Germany are "abysmal." He...
musictimes.com

Emma Bunton Real Health Status: How is Baby Spice After Cancelling Shows Due to Illness?

On Monday, Emma Bunton made a triumphant return to the stage after being forced to cancel a number of her performances across the country on "doctor's orders." The Spice Girl, 46, delighted fans with her performance at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London, where she reunited with bandmate and Sporty Spice Mel C, 48. Emma, also known as Baby Spice, looked incredible in a sequined and feathered minidress on the evening after canceling two shows of her holiday tour on Friday and Saturday due to illness.

Comments / 0

Community Policy