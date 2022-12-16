With freezing temperatures anticipated starting Thursday, Austinites are encouraged to take precautions – in particular, the so-called “four Ps”:. • People: Dress warmly for going outside, and don’t heat your home with a generator, grill, camp-stove, or any gasoline, propane, or charcoal-burning device because they generate deadly carbon monoxide gas.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO