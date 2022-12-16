ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wutc.org

“Traditions On MLK” For Chattanooga’s 10th St. Mural Project

On 10th Street here in downtown Chattanooga, you’ll find community murals on two sides of the EPB substation fence. Last month, an open call began for local artists to submit their proposals for murals to add to the third side of the fence in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard area.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
utc.edu

Father’s day: Commencement gives dad chance to ‘embarrass’ daughter

Jay Dale went off script. As president of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Alumni Board of Directors, Dale is tasked with introducing new graduates to the responsibilities of being alums of the institution—which he was doing as part of undergraduate commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 17, at McKenzie Arena.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

“Collaborative Boys Conference” Discusses Solutions to Violence

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Curbing youth violence and recidivism is a problem many are attempting to tackle in our community. One conference held at UTC today in Chattanooga hopes that conversations can lead to action. The nonprofit Pursuit of Happiness held its first ever Collaborative Boys Conference at the University Center...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
tripsavvy.com

18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Bald eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon on road to recovery

JASPER, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 19th):. An injured bald eagle is recovering after 2 men rescued it from Nickajack Lake in Jasper on Sunday. Alix Parks with Happy Nest Wildlife Rehab and rescue took the eagle in. Parks says the rescue and rehabilitation for this eagle was nothing short...
JASPER, TN
WDEF

Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire

TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
Charleston News Break

12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment

This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
CHARLESTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Are your pipes and chimneys ready for the cold spell?

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Austen is predicting a brush with temperatures in the low teens around Christmas Eve. So the water company and local fire departments are reminding us on how to prepare with the first hard freeze of the season. Now is the time to prepare for the low...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

FCPD seeking suspect involved in shooting Incident

The following message was posted by the Floyd County Police Department at 7:14 PM on Sunday, December 18th:. Police are searching the Johnson community for a shooting suspect following a domestic altercation at a home on Brewer Road this afternoon. Nobody was injured in that altercation. Officer presence remains heavy...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy