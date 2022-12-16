Read full article on original website
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersDalton, GA
Mouse Creek Road "Porch Pirate"Charleston News BreakCleveland, TN
wutc.org
“Traditions On MLK” For Chattanooga’s 10th St. Mural Project
On 10th Street here in downtown Chattanooga, you’ll find community murals on two sides of the EPB substation fence. Last month, an open call began for local artists to submit their proposals for murals to add to the third side of the fence in the Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard area.
utc.edu
Father’s day: Commencement gives dad chance to ‘embarrass’ daughter
Jay Dale went off script. As president of the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Alumni Board of Directors, Dale is tasked with introducing new graduates to the responsibilities of being alums of the institution—which he was doing as part of undergraduate commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 17, at McKenzie Arena.
WDEF
“Collaborative Boys Conference” Discusses Solutions to Violence
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Curbing youth violence and recidivism is a problem many are attempting to tackle in our community. One conference held at UTC today in Chattanooga hopes that conversations can lead to action. The nonprofit Pursuit of Happiness held its first ever Collaborative Boys Conference at the University Center...
tripsavvy.com
18 Best Restaurants in Chattanooga, Tennessee
Memphis has barbecue. Nashville has hot chicken. And in Chattanooga, a sleeper foodie town nestled in the shadow of the Appalachian mountains, you can find both of those dishes—plus Neapolitan-style pizzas, Mexican street tacos, Cajun and Creole-inspired fare, and everything in between. From high-end restaurants serving modern Appalachian cuisine to casual joints with standout sandwiches, ribs, and elevated bar bites, these are the 18 best restaurants in Chattanooga.
A Georgia business owner was ambushed at work 14 years ago. His killing is still a mystery.
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — On Dec. 19, 2008, business owner Michael Mullens arrived for work. He was shot in the back of the head moments later. Mullens owned Premier Pattern and Machine on Woodburn Rd. in Flintstone, a town located in Walker County. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Train collision leaves two employees injured in Hamilton County
Two people were injured after a train crash led to a derailment in Collegedale Tuesday afternoon, according to Chattanooga ABC affiliate WTVC.
chattanoogacw.com
Bald eagle saved at Nickajack Lake Sunday afternoon on road to recovery
JASPER, Tenn. — UPDATE (December 19th):. An injured bald eagle is recovering after 2 men rescued it from Nickajack Lake in Jasper on Sunday. Alix Parks with Happy Nest Wildlife Rehab and rescue took the eagle in. Parks says the rescue and rehabilitation for this eagle was nothing short...
WTVCFOX
2 adults, 7 minors charged in shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 2 adults and 7 minors are facing charges after a shooting in Chattanooga Tuesday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. CPD says patrol officers and K9 responded to Sheridan Ave after hearing multiple gunshots. Police located shell casings in the backyard of a house in the area,...
chattanoogacw.com
'One of the best:' School security officer in Hamilton County passes away unexpectedly
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hamilton County Schools security officer who spent more than two dozen years as a Chattanooga Police officer and several years as a school resource officer has died unexpectedly, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says. Jim Brock passed away recently, a post on the HCSO...
Guns found at Tennessee airports reach all-time highs
The total number of firearms found at commercial airports in Tennessee have more than doubled over the past five years.
WDEF
Whitfield County Family in Need after Devastating Fire
TUNNEL HILL, Ga. (WDEF)- A family in Whitfield County is reeling from a devastating fire earlier this week. Julie Cantrell and her family woke up to a nightmare early Tuesday morning. Cantrell said that, “The smoke is what woke me up. I got her (Alexis) first, because our bedrooms are...
12-20 Locals Arrested by Law Enforcment
This article contains local arrests with thePhoto byor from freepik.com. The following list of local people who are, or have been, behind bars, and may include arrests made by several law enforcement agencies. However, people being held and charged federally, will not be listed. This is because they are not being charged locally.
Floyd County police increase security around schools as they search for shooting suspect
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Floyd County Schools have increased security as police continue to look for a shooting suspect Monday. Floyd County police officials said the shooting occurred Sunday afternoon at home on Brewer Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials asked the public...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Total loss’ Fire destroys police department building in north Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A raging fire sent large plumes of smoke billowing across Cohutta early Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a fire on Red Clay Rd just before 5 a.m. In a Facebook post, the Cohutta Police Department posted that their building is a “total...
fox17.com
Chattanooga woman's identity "bought," used for 2 years before police make arrest
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A woman "bought" the identity of another Chattanooga woman and used it for over two years before police arrested her, an arrest report says. Now, the victim of the identity theft is speaking out. Jessica Andino-Banegas has been arrested for the criminal impersonation of Megan White.
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
WDEF
Are your pipes and chimneys ready for the cold spell?
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Austen is predicting a brush with temperatures in the low teens around Christmas Eve. So the water company and local fire departments are reminding us on how to prepare with the first hard freeze of the season. Now is the time to prepare for the low...
WTVC
Chattanooga man hit by vehicle on East 3rd Street Friday night in critical condition
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga Police were advised of a man hit by a vehicle and laying in the middle of the road Friday night around 10:18 p.m. CPD says they responded to the 800 block of East 3rd Street where they found the man. The vehicle involved in the...
WDEF
Police make drug arrests after investigating shots fired in East Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gunshots in East Chattanooga led police to make some drugs arrests on Tuesday. Officers heard the gunfire on Sheridan Avenue. They found shell casings in the backyard of a home and determined where the shots were fired from. Chattanooga patrol officers and a K-9 searched the...
wrganews.com
FCPD seeking suspect involved in shooting Incident
The following message was posted by the Floyd County Police Department at 7:14 PM on Sunday, December 18th:. Police are searching the Johnson community for a shooting suspect following a domestic altercation at a home on Brewer Road this afternoon. Nobody was injured in that altercation. Officer presence remains heavy...
