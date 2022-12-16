Read full article on original website
constructiontechnology.media
How will technology affect the construction business in 2023?
As we look ahead into 2023, construction projects are still moving at a brisk pace yet higher interest rates and talk of a recession are top of mind for many in our industry. Meanwhile, more recent findings on growth in construction spending show some early signs of slowing yet are expected to continue to grow over the next six months. As the construction industry remains at an interesting inflection point, we asked several leaders at US-based construction and engineering firms for their predictions on what the new year will bring in terms of rapidly advancing technology and its effects on productivity and safety on the job site. Here’s what they had to say:
greenbuildingadvisor.com
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
constructiontechnology.media
Eight positive signs for construction
It’s undeniable that construction is going through a challenging period, with GDP growth weakening, supply chain challenges and rising costs, but there are plenty of reasons to be positive about the future of construction. From the return of in-person events to investment in zero-emission technology, here are some positives...
constructiontechnology.media
How can technology help to decarbonise the built environment?
Dr Thorsten Mueller of ABB Electrification’s Smart Buildings Division explains how digital and automation technologies – along with integrating renewable sources – are optimising energy consumption and reducing emissions in commercial and industrial buildings. Limiting the rise in our global temperature to 1.5°C is one of humanity’s...
constructiontechnology.media
UK contractor invests in excavator safety systems
UK contractor Careys has invested in 35 Xwatch XW5 safety systems for its new Hitachi excavators. The XW5, which will work on any type of hydraulic excavator, creates a safe working envelope around a machine by providing automatic limits on boom height, slewing movements and rated lifting capacity indication. Limits are controlled using proportional soft-stop hydraulic valves.
constructiontechnology.media
Companies partner to utilise 5G for building automation
Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Siemens Smart Infrastructure are working together to reimagine building automation by applying 5G private network (PN), based on the Snapdragon® X55 5G Modem-RF System in the Americas. The partnership will be testing 5G PN use cases for efficient connection of heating, ventilation and air conditioning...
constructiontechnology.media
Evercam 4D View to improve access to design data
Evercam has announced the addition of Evercam 4D View to Bentley Systems’ powered by iTwin program. Evercam 4D View is said to help project teams leverage engineering and design data to better understand the construction sequence and communicate project plans to all parties involved. The company says that the...
freightwaves.com
Contract becomes the new spot freight
Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index, National Truckload Index – USA SONAR: OTRI.USA, NTI.USA. Carriers are covering everything they can under contracted rate agreements, leaving the spot market a barren wasteland for freight. The national Outbound Tender Reject Index (OTRI) barely responded to Thanksgiving this year, increasing...
constructiontechnology.media
How are OEMs meeting demand for complex engines?
High power density, low operating costs, environmental rigour – the priorities for new engines is more complex than it has ever been. Catrin Jones looks at what manufacturers are doing to meet these demands. As there are increasing demands for improved emissions performance, fuel economy, and productivity, owners and...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Air-source heat pump for cold climates
Johnson Controls is developing residential heat pumps for cold climates, under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The heating tech manufacturer currently offers two residential heat pumps that meet the U.S. Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP) Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump specification – the York YZV and York HMH7. The cold climate heat pumps operate at temperatures up to 5 F and have a heating season performance factor (HSPF) of up to 10.5 and a coefficient of performance (COP) at 5 F above “2.”
freightwaves.com
S&P: Auto hauler United Road faces challenge dealing with its debt
United Road, a major hauler of automobiles, is looking at a weak market for new vehicle production as well as used car sales, prompting a ratings agency to change its outlook for the company’s parent. S&P Global Ratings (NYSE: SPGI) in late October affirmed its negative outlook for URS...
constructiontechnology.media
Eiffage secures offshore wind contract in France
Eiffage, through Eiffage Métal and its Belgian subsidiary Smulders, has secured the contract from consortium Éoliennes en Mer Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier to manufacture 62 transition pieces for the future offshore wind farm near the Yeu and Noirmoutier islands off the coast of France. The...
freightwaves.com
Amid rise in fuel theft, two companies collaborate to safeguard fleets
Imagine one day, while you are checking a driver’s fuel card statements from the previous month, you notice some suspicious transactions. Someone made purchases in Texas, but you know your driver — who is the only other person besides you with authorized card access — was in Missouri that day.
Aviation International News
MT Flight Tests an 11-blade Propeller
MT-Propeller recently flight-tested what it said is a world’s first: an 11-blade propeller. Mounted to the right-hand Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A-135A turboprop engine on a Piper PA-31T Cheyenne, the initial flight test this fall showed “very promising results,” according to the Germany-headquartered OEM. Those results included...
freightwaves.com
Knight-Swift takes the wheel of Embark-equipped autonomous truck
In a major step toward commercializing autonomous trucking, a Knight-Swift Transportation driver will operate a Class 8 Kenworth T680 tractor embedded with Embark Trucks’ autonomous software under its own authority. The handoff accomplishes one of Embark’s 2022 milestones, first discussed in February. Until now, high-autonomy autonomous vehicle developers...
Fallout from the Pandemic Bike Boom
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. The fall of 2022 was supposed to be a chance for bike retailers to catch their breath after two crazy years. A month after lockdowns had them wondering about...
freightwaves.com
Truckers, logistics firms owed millions after meat importer’s bankruptcy
Several trucking companies, logistics firms and cold storage providers are collectively owed millions of dollars after an Iowa-based frozen meat importer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection recently. South American Beef Inc., headquartered in West Des Moines, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of...
Jalopnik
Customers Are Really Not Impressed With Kia Dealers
It would seem that Kia dealers have some work to do for the sake of the customers. A recent J.D. Power study shows that customers haven’t been enjoying the Kia dealer experience, which is kind of essential to selling cars. Those interactions and impressions have landed the Korean automaker dead last in customer satisfaction across all mass-market brands.
4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled
Electric snowmobiles offer some real advantages, but there are some drawbacks when compared to a traditional gas-powered snowmobile. The post 4 Drawbacks to Riding an Electric Snowmobile Instead of a Gas-Powered Sled appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Grist
$15.5 billion to get Vietnam off coal
It’s Monday, December 19, and wealthy countries and financial institutions want to aid Vietnam’s transition away from fossil fuels. A group of wealthy nations including the United States, the U.K., and several European Union member states announced last week that they will give Vietnam $15.5 billion for its transition from coal to renewables. The funding aims to help the Southeast Asian country phase out the most polluting fossil fuel and reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.
