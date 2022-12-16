ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Gunman robs Ringgold bank; authorities take suspect into custody

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Someone robbed Sabine Bank in Ringgold. And authorities believe it was 24-year-old Terrell Travor Glover, of Ringgold. He was taken into custody at a relative’s house about 7:18 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said. The Sheriff’s Office received a...
RINGGOLD, LA
ktalnews.com

Woman killed in Bossier City shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman at the Parkland Villa apartments Tuesday night. According to BCPD, officers were called to the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Shed Road around 9 p.m. and arrived to find a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced dead.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Woman fatally shot in apparent homicide off Airline Drive

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sometime after 8 p.m. on Dec. 20, police responded to gunfire that occurred off Airline Drive in Bossier. When officers arrived on Shed Road, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound at Parkland Villa Apartments. Police performed CPR on the victim at the scene of the crime, and she was transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Nativity scene stolen from Shreveport church

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Someone stole the nativity scene from a church in Shreveport... and it was all caught on surveillance video. The theft happened Saturday, Dec. 17 at Baptist Tabernacle, located at 8501 E Kingston Rd. in Shreveport. The church’s video tech posted about the theft on Facebook Tuesday, Dec. 20. She says the incident happened Saturday morning around 7 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Early Morning Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left 1 person injured. The frantic call came into dispatch at 12:46 a.m. from the Cross Lake Apartments, which are located on South Lakeshore Drive. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

De Soto man charged with ‘repair and dash’ at auto shop

DE SOTO, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Deputies arrested a man in De Soto Parish Sunday following an investigation into a recent theft from an auto shop. According to authorities, 18-year-old Kaleb Clay brought his truck to a transmission shop in Caddo Parish on Oct. 14 to have it rebuilt. When he went back for the truck on the 18th, the shop owner allowed him to test drive it to ensure it ran properly.
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
KSLA

Man arrested for beating up pregnant girlfriend, shooting & killing her dog, CPSO reports

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is behind bars after allegedly beating his pregnant girlfriend and shooting her dog to death. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Saturday, Sept. 10 just before 2 a.m., deputies were sent out to the 10400 block of East Kings Highway on a domestic call. The victim reported to deputies that her boyfriend and father of her child, Kevin McKeaver Jr., 21, had shoved her into the bathroom cabinet, hit her in the face, and pulled out some of her hair.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Police asking for help finding missing Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing woman. Fallon Tubbs, 20, was last seen in the 3700 block of Maison Park Dr. on Monday, Dec. 12. Tubbs is 5’4″ tall, weighs approximately 110lbs has brown eyes and brown hair....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

2 injured after shooting at Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:46 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20. The incident occurred in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive at the Cross Lake Apartments. Officials say a man and his girlfriend were walking visitors to their car, when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
WALA-TV FOX10

5 arrested for stealing $6K worth of items from Ulta Beauty, police say

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA/Gray News) – Five women are facing charges after police say they stole more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from an Ulta Beauty store and then led police on a high-speed chase. According to the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, officers were called about a robbery at the...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

MISSING: Woman last seen on Madison Park Boulevard in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman. SPD says they’re looking for Fallon Tubbs, 30. She last was seen Dec. 12 in the 3700 block of Madison Park Boulevard. Tubbs is described as standing 5′ 4″ tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair. Police say they are unsure what she was last seen wearing.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2 Shreveport residents killed, 3 injured in crash with semi

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three Shreveport residents were injured, and two were killed in a crash with a semi-trailer early Tuesday. According to authorities, just before 1:20 a.m., a Shreveport man was driving a white 2016 Nissan SUV on I-57 in Illinois when he crashed into a semi. Officials say the 18-wheeler and SUV were headed north through a construction zone when their lanes merged and the SUV made contact with the truck.
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Continuing trend: attempted vehicle theft in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In the most recent attempt in a string of local car thefts, suspects attempted to take vehicles from a local rail yard Sunday morning. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office assisted Union Pacific after someone targeted vehicles in the rail yard on Jewella Ave. around 5:30 a.m.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Bus Goes Up In Flames on Pines Road

Several Residents of Shreveport Saw a Bus Go Up in Flames During Lunch Time. The Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire Department had several units on the scene. If you were turned away on Pines road or you were forced to drive through neighborhoods to get to your destination this is why.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Ruston man sentenced to prison for threatening Congress member

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Ruston man who threatened a member of Congress last fall was sentenced Monday to three years in federal prison. U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty also placed Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, on three years of supervised release. The conviction stems from an incident that happened on...
RUSTON, LA
KSLA

Man killed outside Youree Drive bar identified

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Just after 2 a.m. on Dec. 16, a man’s body was found in the parking lot of a night club in the 3000 block of Girard Street, followed by another man’s body being found in a drainage ditch just a few hours later. Shreveport...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

KEEL Radio

