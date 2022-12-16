Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-Laws Shocked When Son's Wife Reveals Millionaire Status in Pre-NupSharee B.New York City, NY
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Former Newark Police Lt. Sentenced to 79 Years for MurderMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Congressman Accused of Lying Throughout ResumeNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Related
New York YIMBY
50 West 66th Street Rises on Manhattan’s Upper West Side
The 13th-tallest building on our year-end construction countdown is 50 West 66th Street, a 69-story residential skyscraper on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. Designed by Snøhetta and developed by Extell and Tennor Holding B.V., the 775-foot-tall structure will yield 127 condominium units and secure the distinction of the tallest building in Manhattan north of 59th Street. Lendlease is the general contractor for the property, which is located between West 66th Street to the north, West 65th Street to the south, Central Park West to the east, and the intersection of Broadway and Columbus Avenue to the west.
New York YIMBY
Construction Breaks Ground at 14 White Street in Tribeca, Manhattan
Excavation has begun at 14 White Street, the site of a seven-story residential building in the Tribeca East Historic District. Designed in collaboration between NAVA and DXA Studios and developed by 14 White Street Property Owner LLC, the 30,000-square-foot structure will yield ten condominium units ranging from 1,200-square-foot two-bedroom homes to four-bedroom layouts spanning 4,000 square feet. Central is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by White Street to the south and Sixth Avenue to the east.
New York YIMBY
Foundation Work Begins at 43-30 24th Street in Long Island City, Queens
Number 14 on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in New York is 43-30 24th Street, a 66-story residential skyscraper in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Carmel Partners, the 731-foot-tall tower will yield 921 units spread across 838,000 square feet and 17,400 square feet of ground-floor commercial retail space. The developer purchased the 79,250-square-foot full-block parcel from Stawski Partners for $200 million in March and later secured a $364 million construction loan from Wells Fargo to complete the project. Carmel Construction East is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by 43rd Avenue to the north, 44th Road to the south, 24th Street to the east, and 23rd Street to the west.
New York YIMBY
One Madison Avenue’s Tower Expansion Tops Out in Flatiron District, Manhattan
Construction has topped out on One Madison Avenue, a 27-story commercial building in the Flatiron District. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and developed by SL Green, the National Pension Service of Korea, and Hines, the project involves the gut renovation and expansion of a former eight-story structure and will yield 1.4 million square feet of office space as well as retail space and a slate of amenities. Banker Steel provided the steelwork, NYC Constructors is assembling the new expansion, and AECOM Tishman is the construction manager for the property, which occupies a full block at the southeast corner of Madison Square Park.
New York YIMBY
NineDot Energy Secures $85 Million Loan for 11 Renewable Community Energy Projects
NineDot Energy, one of the leading developers of community-accessible clean energy projects in the New York City region, has secured an $85 million loan for 11 new projects in The Bronx, Staten Island, Queens, and Long Island. The funding supports the completion of battery storage facilities that will provide sources of redundant, clean energy to existing grid infrastructure during peak demand, which helps avoid costly outages and unexpected service interruptions.
Train operator swings lunch box at man who punched her at Brooklyn subway station: union
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Transit workers fought off, cornered and detained a man at a Brooklyn station on Friday after he allegedly assaulted a train operator, according to the union representing transit workers. Tanya McCray was leaving the crew room at the Stillwell Ave. station around 12:30 a.m. when Jean Francois Coste, 53, approached, […]
Which is the most popular community for homebuyers on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 4,000 homes were sold on Staten Island in 2022, with the average sales price measuring in at about $700,000. And while properties were purchased in every corner of the borough, recent data from the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR) shows that several area hotspots are currently in high demand.
New York witness reports cloud-like object moving over Hudson River
The Hudson River.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A New York witness at New York City reported watching a cloud-like object moving over the Hudson River at about 6 p.m. on November 26, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment
In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
NYC woman struck by parents’ headstone in cemetery, suit claims
A mourner found herself in a grave situation when her parents’ headstone fell on her. Jasmine Velazquez, 42, of the Bronx, was at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers when the heavy slab toppled, crushing two bones in her ankle and one of her toes, according to a lawsuit. Velazquez claims the August incident left her injured and “bedridden … for a great length of time,” according to the Bronx Supreme Court papers. She’s suing the cemetery, the city of Yonkers and the company which made the headstone for negligence and unspecified damages. Velazquez hasn’t been back to the cemetery since, her lawyer, Mike Rubin, said. “I don’t know if scared is the right word, but she’s staying away from there for now,” Rubin said. Last year, a mother was killed when a massive gravestone fell on her at Baron Hirsch Cemetery in a Staten Island. Elvira Navarro, 53, later died and her family sued the Baron Hirsch Cemetery Association in February.
GOTCHA! Port Authority Officers Nab Massachusetts Murder Suspect Boarding Bus In NYC
A pair of diligent Port Authority police officers at the midtown Manhattan bus terminal captured a man wanted for killing a woman in Massachusetts. Victor Carter, 39, had been the subject of a manhunt in the slaying of Amber Buckner, a 40-year-old mother of four in Stoughton, MA, last Tuesday, Dec. 13.
bronx.com
Naima Bahadi, 59, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 41st Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Naima Bahadi. 1115 Westchester Avenue. Bronx, NY 10459. It was reported to the...
Teens Kick NJ Transit Driver On Ground Before He Pulls Gun, Shoots In Jersey City (VIDEO)
Newly-surfaced video footage shows the moment a 48-year-old NJ Transit driver shot a group of teens after an alleged assault (scroll for video).Footage posted by HudPost shows the group kicking Staten Island's Charles Fieros — identified by authorities – on the ground outside the bus at Monticello …
Richard Gere angers wealthy residents of Bedford, NY, for greenlighting cell tower at his hotel
Richard Gere has backed the building of a new cell tower in the town of tony Bedford, riling wealthy residents — including Jerry Seinfeld’s sister and the parents of actresses Rooney and Kate Mara, The Post has learned. Gere, who co-owns the Bedford Post Inn in Westchester County with real estate developer Russell Hernandez, is offering up land on their 14-acre estate for a 130-foot cellphone tower to fill service gaps and communications for emergency responders in one of America’s richest enclaves. If approved, the site would settle a Verizon lawsuit filed by the telecom giant after the Bedford Planning Board rejected...
Carjacking crash shuts down George Washington Bridge onramp from I-87
YONKERS, NY – Traffic around the George Washington Bridge in the Bronx came to a grind Saturday night after three suspects fleeing police in a carjacked pickup truck lost control and crashed the vehicle near the Interstate 87 onramp to the George Washington Bridge. At around 6 pm, Yonkers police officers responded to the gas station at 631 Yonkers Avenue on a report of a gunpoint robbery. Three suspects were reportedly assaulting the owner of a pickup truck at gunpoint and fleeing in the truck. A Yonkers Police unit located the carjacked truck and pursued it into the Bronx, where The post Carjacking crash shuts down George Washington Bridge onramp from I-87 appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Gangbanger tied to high-end NYC heists gets sweetheart deal from DA Alvin Bragg
A Manhattan gangbanger with a knack for high-end heists could have his latest charges dropped thanks to a sweetheart deal from District Attorney Alvin Bragg — because prosecutors have too much on their plates to try the case, The Post has learned. Charles Lindsay — a reputed member of the “Rich Fam” gang, which has a history of pulling off pricey robberies — was last hauled into court Dec. 10 for allegedly stealing nearly $25,000 in pricey handbags and other items from Madison Avenue boutiques, according to sources and court records. Lindsay, 22, is also a suspect in the rape of a...
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
New York: SNAP recipients to receive maximum benefit in December
NEW YORK (WWTI) — All New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December, according to a press release from Governor Hochul’s office. The governor’s office said all households participating in the program, including those already at the maximum level of benefits, will receive […]
Comments / 0