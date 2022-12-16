Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells SharesTy D.Mary Esther, FL
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
This "Ice House" in Florida Had a Unique Purpose and is Reminiscent of Another TimeL. CanePensacola, FL
Related
1 dead in Friday afternoon Navarre shooting: Santa Rosa Co. Sherriff’s Office
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.): The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested 37-year-old Robert Steven Shuster of Gulf Breeze. Shuster was charged with first degree homicide. SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead following a shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon. Deputies were called to 7108 […]
navarrenewspaper.com
SRSO selected for two Excelsior Awards
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that we have received the Excelsior Award from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation and the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission. The Excelsior Recognition program recognizes some of the finest criminal justice agencies in the State of Florida, and...
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
Credit card thieves spend thousands in Destin, Pensacola: Walton. Co Sheriff’s Office
FLORIDA (WKRG) — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying three credit card theft suspects who they said spent thousands of dollars on stolen cards in Destin and Pensacola, according to a department Facebook post. The WCSO said a Miramar Beach condo visitor reported their credit card stolen out of […]
WEAR
1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
This Is The Coldest City In Florida
Grab your coats! Stacker found the coldest city in every state.
Escambia Co. man wins $1 million off scratch-off ticket purchased in Pensacola
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County man claimed a $1 million prize from a scratch-off game bought in Pensacola. Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, claimed the $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Grant chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of […]
utv44.com
Two killed in Baldwin County crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
Family of fatally shot Pensacola rapper awarded $5 million in settlement
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The family of Kuanterion Rivers has won a $5 million settlement, two years after the murder of the 18-year-old in 2020. In Nov. 2021, the family filed a lawsuit against The Marquis Group, a real estate firm from Texas that owns Oakwood Terrace Apartments, where Rivers, a well-known rapper who […]
WEAR
Pedestrian fatally hit by vehicle on New Warrington Rd. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Escambia County. The accident happened around 10:06 p.m. on New Warrington Road and Flynn Drive. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman was driving northbound on New Warrington Road when the pedestrian attempted...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
WEAR
2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
navarrenewspaper.com
STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY
A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
WPMI
ADPH investigating Legionella outbreak at Baldwin County condo
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Health is investigation an outbreak of Legionella at a Condominium complex in Baldwin County. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause Legionnaires Disease. The ADPH has declined to reveal what complex. According to the Bureau of Communicable Disease at the...
Ohio children were abducted found during Florida traffic stop
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WCMH) – A traffic stop on a Florida highway ended with children missing from Ohio found and two people arrested, according to an area sheriff’s office. The Florida Highway Patrol called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about an Ohio couple involved in a parental kidnapping. A mother, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole […]
Alabama Man Finds ‘Good Luck’ Playing Mega Millions In Florida, Winning $2 Million
An Alabama man found his luck in the sunshine state, winning a $2,000,000 Mega Millions prize after choosing a Quick Pick ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Florida Lottery announced that Nekevie Guilford, 42, of Clio, Alabama claimed a $2 million prize from the July
WEAR
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley to serve prison time in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Reality TV star Todd Chrisley will serve his prison time in Pensacola. Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes. They received 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively. The couple has now been ordered to...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for retail store robbery suspect
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual suspect in a robbery that happened on Dec. 6. ECSO said the robbery happened at a retail store located on the 3000 block of West Michigan Avenue. “The suspect initially entered the store wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and […]
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells Shares
Dillard's store at the Santa Rosa Mall in Mary Esther, Florida, will be closing in the next few months. It's unclear whether the store's closure has anything to do with the recent sale of shares by VP Tony Bolte.
Deputies seize guns, drugs and cash from Escambia Co. home, 1 arrested, 1 wanted
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested after deputies conducted a search on an Escambia County home in November and finding drugs, guns and cash, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Jacarla Purifoy, 25, was charged with keeping public nuisance structure for drug activity. On Nov. 10, members of the Escambia […]
Comments / 0