Navarre, FL

navarrenewspaper.com

SRSO selected for two Excelsior Awards

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is pleased to announce that we have received the Excelsior Award from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation and the Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission. The Excelsior Recognition program recognizes some of the finest criminal justice agencies in the State of Florida, and...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

1 dead after shooting on Reef Street in Navarre; Suspect 'detained'

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A suspect has been "detained" after a deadly shooting on Reef Street in Navarre Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office says one person was killed at around 1:45 p.m. on the 7100 block of Reef Street. Details regarding...
NAVARRE, FL
utv44.com

Two killed in Baldwin County crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-vehicle crash has claimed the lives of two men in Baldwin County. It happened Tuesday morning, just after 10:00 a.m., when a vehicle driven 34-year-old Kevin L. Chapman of Foley, collided with a vehicle driven by John D. Bethea, 42, of Seminole.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrests elf after stealing deputy car with K9 inside

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they have arrested a mischievous elf. According to SRCSO, Nelson Nuisance, a.k.a. the ELF, was arrested Saturday morning for Christmas mischief. Nuisance has been caught messing with records, messing with the wires to computers at the department […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

2 people taken to hospital after rollover crash in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two people have been taken to the hospital following a rollover crash in Okaloosa County Friday morning. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident happened near the intersection of Lewis Turner and Eglin Parkway. Officials say the condition of the transported patients are...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY

A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
WPMI

ADPH investigating Legionella outbreak at Baldwin County condo

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama Department of Health is investigation an outbreak of Legionella at a Condominium complex in Baldwin County. Legionella is a bacteria that can cause Legionnaires Disease. The ADPH has declined to reveal what complex. According to the Bureau of Communicable Disease at the...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio children were abducted found during Florida traffic stop

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WCMH) – A traffic stop on a Florida highway ended with children missing from Ohio found and two people arrested, according to an area sheriff’s office. The Florida Highway Patrol called the Walton County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday about an Ohio couple involved in a parental kidnapping. A mother, 27-year-old Ashley Nicole […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WEAR

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley to serve prison time in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Reality TV star Todd Chrisley will serve his prison time in Pensacola. Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were sentenced to prison in late November for fraud and tax crimes. They received 12 years and seven years in prison, respectively. The couple has now been ordered to...
PENSACOLA, FL

