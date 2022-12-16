Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security update: Direct payments worth $1,631 to be sent out to millions in 14 days
Millions of Social Security beneficiaries are set to get their monthly retirement payments, worth an average of $1,631 per check, in only 14 days.
Five days until final SSI payment worth $841- why you’ll get an extra increased check in December
THE final $841 Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payment of the year will go out in less than a week. However, after the December 1 payment goes out the monthly SSI amount will increase in the same month. On December 30, beneficiaries will get a second check averaging $914. This is...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
SSI Schedule Reminder: Supplemental Security Income Recipients Receive Two Payments in December 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which case payments...
Meet a mom of 2 who got $1,000 a month through a basic income program for a year — it helped her family pay their bills after an unexpected crisis
Kimberly McNair also has a full-time job, but it's not enough for her and her two sons — especially after a car crash added to her bills.
SSDI Payments: Social Security Cash Assistance Is Also Available for Those with Disability; Here’s How To Apply!
The Social Security System also provides Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments, which are financial aid for people with disabilities. If an applicant has worked long enough and has a medical condition that prevents them from working for at least a year or 12 months, Social Security will pay disability benefits to them and certain members of their household.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
SSI Payments: Qualifiers To Receive 2 Payments in December; Make Sure Not To Miss This Deadline
There will be two payments made in December to recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The Social Security Administration states that payments for SSI benefits are typically made on the first of the month unless that date falls on a weekend in which case they are made on the preceding Friday.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody
Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them
MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
Social Security COLA: What Is the Smallest Amount To Expect in 2023?
This year's soaring inflation rate has all but assured that in 2023, Social Security recipients will get their highest cost-of-living adjustment in 41 years. Based on the latest consumer price data,...
This 26-year-old FTX customer lost access to $14,000 when Sam Bankman-Fried's exchange collapsed. Now he plans to keep his money in stocks.
"I'm going to pivot more to stocks," he said. "Stocks have more policies in place in case something goes wrong."
CNET
Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?
The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
Bank of America says a recession is likely in the 1st quarter of 2023 - and recommends investors buy stocks in these 3 areas
Bank of America expects a recession in the first quarter of 2023, according to a recent client note. Economists for the bank say the Fed's recent 50-basis-point rate hike did little to change an imminent slowdown scenario. BofA also highlighted three stock-market areas to watch if a recession does strike.
When are the state pension and benefits Christmas payment dates?
As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has had to make a slight adjustment to when state pensions and benefits will be paid out in December.The timing of the festive seasons means that Boxing Day will fall on a Monday and the Christmas Day bank holiday on Tuesday.Pensioners expecting their payment on Monday 26 December will receive it a few days earlier on Friday 23 December instead.While that might be a welcome development for anyone planning to leave shopping to the last minute on Christmas Eve, it also means that your...
CoinDesk
FTX Has Over $1B in Cash, Creditor Meeting Told
FTX executives are currently trying to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from hundreds of bank accounts as they seek to resolve the position of the collapsed crypto exchange, its creditors were told Tuesday. The company's new management, which took over when FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned...
Government extends ‘generation buy’ mortgage guarantee
The government is extending the mortgage guarantee scheme, which helps buyers with small deposits get on the property ladder as higher borrowing costs threaten to put the brakes on the UK housing market in 2023. The scheme, launched in April 2021, was billed as a way of helping turn generation...
coingeek.com
Binance caught funneling tokens to shore up ‘independent’ Binance.US
The Binance digital asset exchange has some explaining to do after blockchain data showed it financially rescuing its supposedly ‘independent’ Binance.US offshoot. Monday morning saw bankrupt digital asset lender Voyager Digital announce that it had accepted a $1.02 billion bid from BAM Trading Services (aka Binance.US) for Voyager’s remaining assets. Binance.US plans to return assets still on the Voyager platform to customers “in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capabilities.”
Prepare for US house prices to slump, unemployment to spike, and a recession to set in, Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff says
Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff expects a slump in US house prices and a wave of job losses. The Fed will likely have to keep interest rates higher for a while to crush inflation, he said. Rogoff expects that to hit asset prices and economic growth, making a recession a near...
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin Warning, Says BTC Looks Horrendous and Primed for New Bear Market Low
A widely followed crypto strategist is warning Bitcoin holders, saying BTC bears currently have the upper hand and could send the king crypto to a fresh bear market low. In a new strategy session, pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that BTC bears are flexing their muscles after preventing Bitcoin from successfully taking out its resistance around $17,500.
Comments / 0