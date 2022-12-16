ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret

Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Blogging Big Blue

SSDI Payments: Social Security Cash Assistance Is Also Available for Those with Disability; Here’s How To Apply!

The Social Security System also provides Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments, which are financial aid for people with disabilities. If an applicant has worked long enough and has a medical condition that prevents them from working for at least a year or 12 months, Social Security will pay disability benefits to them and certain members of their household.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Binance CEO: 99% of Users Will Lose their Crypto in Self-Custody

Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has issued a warning to the cryptocurrency community regarding self-custody, claiming that while only 1% of people can currently securely manage their cryptocurrency, 99% of those who choose to do so will probably lose it in some way. CZ asserted during a discussion on...
The US Sun

Seven final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000 being sent out in the New Year and how to get them

MILLIONS of Americans across seven states are set to receive their final stimulus and tax refund payments worth up to $2,000. With the New Year fastly approaching, states across the nation are still handing out direct payments in the form of rebates, tax credits, or other creative incentives to put money back in the hands of their residents.
IDAHO STATE
CNET

Social Security Disability Insurance Payment: When Will You Get Your November Check?

The last Social Security Disability Insurance of November is scheduled to go out to beneficiaries this week. Whether your money has arrived or not depends on two things: your date of birth and the year you first started receiving SSDI money. Each month, checks are disbursed on four different dates, and it can get confusing to parse -- even if you've been receiving benefits for many years. But if you're expecting a payment, it's good to know exactly when it should arrive.
The Independent

When are the state pension and benefits Christmas payment dates?

As Christmas Day falls on a Sunday this year, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has had to make a slight adjustment to when state pensions and benefits will be paid out in December.The timing of the festive seasons means that Boxing Day will fall on a Monday and the Christmas Day bank holiday on Tuesday.Pensioners expecting their payment on Monday 26 December will receive it a few days earlier on Friday 23 December instead.While that might be a welcome development for anyone planning to leave shopping to the last minute on Christmas Eve, it also means that your...
CoinDesk

FTX Has Over $1B in Cash, Creditor Meeting Told

FTX executives are currently trying to claw back hundreds of millions of dollars in cash from hundreds of bank accounts as they seek to resolve the position of the collapsed crypto exchange, its creditors were told Tuesday. The company's new management, which took over when FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried resigned...
The Guardian

Government extends ‘generation buy’ mortgage guarantee

The government is extending the mortgage guarantee scheme, which helps buyers with small deposits get on the property ladder as higher borrowing costs threaten to put the brakes on the UK housing market in 2023. The scheme, launched in April 2021, was billed as a way of helping turn generation...
coingeek.com

Binance caught funneling tokens to shore up ‘independent’ Binance.US

The Binance digital asset exchange has some explaining to do after blockchain data showed it financially rescuing its supposedly ‘independent’ Binance.US offshoot. Monday morning saw bankrupt digital asset lender Voyager Digital announce that it had accepted a $1.02 billion bid from BAM Trading Services (aka Binance.US) for Voyager’s remaining assets. Binance.US plans to return assets still on the Voyager platform to customers “in kind, in accordance with court-approved disbursements and platform capabilities.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy