Have you ever experienced brain fog? It’s one thing to reach for an extra coffee or reflect on the vagaries of age, but growing research shows that subjective cognitive decline (SCD) is a powerfully predictive indicator that many patients either dismiss or fail to report. About one in four people who experience SCD will have further declines – which can often be mitigated if patients report SCD to their health care providers. Yet fewer than half of individuals with SCD report their symptoms, even when they experience difficulties with daily functions. This costly hesitation reflects the persistent stigma associated with disability within the United States. In this instance, the prejudice may be fatal.

2 DAYS AGO