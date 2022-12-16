Read full article on original website
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have proposed a dazzling new mission to travel to the stars that is inspired by the elegant flights of seabirds, such as albatrosses, reports a new study. The interstellar concept mission would harness shifting winds generated by the Sun in order to accelerate a spacecraft to as much as 2 percent the speed of light within two years, allowing it to soar into the vast expanse beyond our solar system.
Welcome to Edition 5.19 of the Rocket Report! Back from the Thanksgiving holiday, there is a lot of news to get to this week, including a report card on the SLS rocket's performance (excellent) and some wild and woolly news from north of the US border. Read on for more.
If you’re looking for cheap investment trusts to buy, now’s the perfect time to be on the hunt for deals. The discount to net asset value (NAV) of the share price of the average investment trust has, according to Winterflood Securities, risen from barely 1% at the start of this year to 12.5%, having exceeded 15% in October.
SpaceX launched internet satellites for a competitor Thursday, stepping in to help after the London-based OneWeb company halted its flights with Russia over the invasion of Ukraine.The Falcon rocket blasted off at sunset with 40 mini satellites bound for polar orbit. They will expand OneWeb’s constellation to just over 500, nearly 80% of the planned total of about 630 satellites.Elon Musk's SpaceX has more than 3,200 Starlink satellites in orbit, providing high-speed, broadband internet to remote corners of the world. Amazon plans to launch the first of its internet satellites early next year from Cape Canaveral. With the market...
Ten years ago we thought we would put some of our money where our mouths were and set up the MoneyWeek portfolio of investment trusts. Why investment trusts? Because they have a record of beating unit trusts, and tend to be cheaper; and because their closed structure means they can more easily make long-term value investments.
"Shares of Nike soared around 13 percent Wednesday after the release of an earnings report showing sizable revenue gains and some progress on clearing out excess inventory. The footwear and apparel giant reported a 17 percent increase in revenues from a year ago, while inventories fell 3 percent from last quarter, even as they remain up 43 percent year-over-year."We believe the inventory peak is behind us as actions we're taking in the marketplace are working," Nike CEO John Donahoe said.Both the revenue bump and inventory decline were fueled by heavy promotional activities during the quarter (i.e. discounts), which means the progress came at the expense of profits.Gross profit margin actually fell 3 percent due to the markdowns. Like many retail brands, supply chain woes have left Nike's inventories out of whack, forcing the company to heavily discount products in order to clear shelves. On the falling inventory levels, Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said during the earnings call: "We think it puts us in a position of strength relative to the marketplace to be clean and to be ready to face whatever uncertainties are in front of us.""
American products manufacturer 3M has announced a plan to stop using cancer-causing "forever chemicals" in all of its consumer goods by 2025.
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin is partnering with Boeing Co (BA.N) and Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) to pitch a lunar lander to NASA as the agency seeks to send humans to the moon again, the companies announced on Tuesday.
A Yale-designed and developed instrument has given astronomers a better idea of how 55 Cnc e - also known as the -hell planet- - got where it is today. A piece of Yale-developed technology has helped astronomers follow the fiery trail of the so-called -hell planet,- an exoplanet located 40 light years from Earth and nicknamed for its extremely close orbit to its sun.
The International Astronomical Union has issued a warning over the newly launched BlueWalker 3 satellite, which is causing interference for both optical and radio telescopes.
Blue Origin's next space tourist mission hasn't yet been announced yet. Here are live updates of what we know.
In another movement to rely less on China, Apple plans to shift some of its MacBook production to Vietnam by mid-2023. The Cupertino firm wants to avoid supply constraints, geopolitical tension, and possible COVID-19 lockdown cases. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple has been planning this shift for nearly two years....
Awe-inspiring natural marvels happen every day on Earth. For many, you have to be at the right place at the right time to witness them.
NASA delivered the first flight hardware for the Lunar Pathfinder mission to ESA (European Space Agency), which formally accepted the instrument on Nov. 4. NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, developed the instrument, a laser retroreflector array, which will test new navigation techniques for lunar missions. NASA and...
WASHINGTON — The Defense Innovation Unit is seeking proposals for commercial services to deploy and operate payloads in outer space beyond Earth orbit, an area known as cislunar space. DIU, a Defense Department agency created to bring commercially developed technology into military programs, is looking for “responsive access” to...
Index and tracker funds are a multi-trillion dollar market, but what is an index fund and how do they work?. The first ever index fund was introduced by John Bogle, founder of the Vanguard Group, in 1975. Vanguard is now one of the largest investment firms, and the Vanguard 500 fund still tracks the returns of the S&P 500 nearly 50 years later.
SAN FRANCISCO – Dawn Aerospace has raised $20 million to expand its line of in-space propulsion products and to extend spaceplane development. New Zealand’s Icehouse Ventures led the investment round for Dawn, a space transportation company based in New Zealand, the Netherlands and the United States. GD1 and Movac, investors also based in New Zealand, supported the round.
The night sky is a shared wilderness. On a dark night, away from the city lights, you can see the stars in the same way as your ancestors did centuries ago. You can see the Milky Way and the constellations associated with stories of mythical hunters, sisters and journeys. But...
NASA's ICON atmosphere-studying satellite, well into an extended mission in space, fell silent on Nov. 25. Troubleshooting is ongoing, but the spacecraft has not responded to calls from home.
Experts raised some eyebrows when they noticed that a UK-based space tourism startup called Stellar Frontiers, which promises to connecting would-be private astronauts with commercial spaceflight companies, is accidentally using a photo of an exploding Northrop Grumman Antares rocket on its website. Worse yet, the image is mislabeled as SpaceX's Starship spacecraft, which in reality hasn't even made it to orbit yet.
