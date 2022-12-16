"Shares of Nike soared around 13 percent Wednesday after the release of an earnings report showing sizable revenue gains and some progress on clearing out excess inventory. The footwear and apparel giant reported a 17 percent increase in revenues from a year ago, while inventories fell 3 percent from last quarter, even as they remain up 43 percent year-over-year."We believe the inventory peak is behind us as actions we're taking in the marketplace are working," Nike CEO John Donahoe said.Both the revenue bump and inventory decline were fueled by heavy promotional activities during the quarter (i.e. discounts), which means the progress came at the expense of profits.Gross profit margin actually fell 3 percent due to the markdowns. Like many retail brands, supply chain woes have left Nike's inventories out of whack, forcing the company to heavily discount products in order to clear shelves. On the falling inventory levels, Chief Financial Officer Matt Friend said during the earnings call: "We think it puts us in a position of strength relative to the marketplace to be clean and to be ready to face whatever uncertainties are in front of us.""

17 MINUTES AGO