Read full article on original website
Related
tipranks.com
Mizuho Securities Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Affirm Holdings (AFRM)
In a report released today, Dan Dolev from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Affirm Holdings (AFRM – Research Report), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $9.48. According to TipRanks, Dolev is an analyst with an average return of -4.3% and...
tipranks.com
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 54.73% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy.
tipranks.com
J.P. Morgan Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Nike (NKE)
In a report released today, Matthew Boss from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nike (NKE – Research Report), with a price target of $127.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $103.05. Boss covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as VF, Under Armour, and...
tipranks.com
BTIG Keeps Their Hold Rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)
In a report released today, Ryan Zimmerman from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $2.55. According to TipRanks, Zimmerman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 39.43% success rate. Zimmerman covers...
tipranks.com
Roth Capital Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Veritone (VERI)
In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Veritone (VERI – Research Report), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $6.37. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Blockchain, Digital Turbine, and...
tipranks.com
Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Gentex (GNTX)
In a report released yesterday, David Kelley from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Gentex (GNTX – Research Report), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $26.64. According to TipRanks, Kelley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Stem Inc (STEM)
In a report released today, Brian K. Lee from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares opened today at $9.79. According to TipRanks, K. Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for BlackBerry (BB)
RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry (BB – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.46% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, Open Text, and Shopify.
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Remains a Buy on Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Fletcher Building Limited (FRCEF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of A$5.90. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.06. According to TipRanks, Shah is an analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a...
tipranks.com
Wedbush Remains a Buy on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
Wedbush analyst Andreas Argyrides reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares opened today at $16.80. According to TipRanks, Argyrides is an analyst with an average return of -11.6% and a 40.32% success rate....
tipranks.com
Jarden Keeps Their Buy Rating on Star Entertainment Group Limited (EHGRF)
Jarden analyst Ben Brownette maintained a Buy rating on Star Entertainment Group Limited (EHGRF – Research Report) yesterday and set a price target of A$3.49. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.64. Brownette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Aristocrat Leisure Limited, Star Entertainment...
tipranks.com
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Receives a Buy from Goldman Sachs
In a report released today, Andrea Tan from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL – Research Report), with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $234.83. According to TipRanks, Tan is an analyst with an average return of -19.9% and...
tipranks.com
Berenberg Bank Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)
In a report released today, Zhiqiang Shu from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS – Research Report), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $30.51. Shu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arcus Biosciences, Alnylam Pharma,...
tipranks.com
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Time to Buy Near Multi-Year Low?
Block’s revenues continue to grow while profitability is improving rapidly. This may signal a buying opportunity considering its beaten-down stock price. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares are currently hovering at the same levels they were trading all the way back in 2018. Does this signal a buying opportunity? In my view, probably, yes.
tipranks.com
UBS Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Siemens Energy (SMEGF)
UBS analyst Supriya Subramanian maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF – Research Report) today and set a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $17.84. According to TipRanks, Subramanian is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.32% success...
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs downgrades Brambles Limited (BMBLF) to a Sell
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah downgraded Brambles Limited (BMBLF – Research Report) to a Sell yesterday and set a price target of A$10.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.74. According to TipRanks, Shah is an analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 33.33% success...
tipranks.com
Shaw and Partners Remains a Buy on Silex Systems Limited (SILXF)
Shaw and Partners analyst Michael Clark maintained a Buy rating on Silex Systems Limited (SILXF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Clark is ranked #1701 out of 8064 analysts. Silex Systems Limited has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.84. See today’s best-performing...
tipranks.com
LianBio Sponsored ADR (LIAN) Gets a Buy from Jefferies
In a report released yesterday, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on LianBio Sponsored ADR (LIAN – Research Report), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $1.67. According to TipRanks, Yee is an analyst with an average return of -1.0% and...
tipranks.com
Ladder Capital (LADR) Gets a Buy from JMP Securities
JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney reiterated a Buy rating on Ladder Capital (LADR – Research Report) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $10.19. According to TipRanks, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 50.21%...
Comments / 0