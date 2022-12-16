Read full article on original website
Philadelphia police search for suspect wanted in jewelry store burglary
The owner says she's confused about how this went unnoticed in the morning in such a busy area.
Philly Man Arrested for Alleged Terroristic Threat
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A 40-year-old Philadelphia man being sought by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department, which alleges he threatened and endangered his wife and children, was taken into custody Saturday (Dec. 17, 2022). Officers from another department arrested him after the vehicle he occupied was halted during a traffic stop, according to the township’s CrimeWatch website.
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) -- Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
Police investigating 2 double shootings in Philadelphia that happened less than an hour apart
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating a pair of double shooting on Monday night that happened less than an hour apart. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7700 block of Limekiln Pike just before 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police found a 33-year-old...
Missing Juvenile – Symir Roberts – From the 22nd District
The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Symir Roberts. Symir was last seen December 18, 2022, at 2:30 pm on the 18xx block of Diamond St. Symir is 16 years old, medium brown complexion, 5’7’’, 170lbs, short hair and was seen wearing an...
Caught on video: Mail theft suspects lead police on chase in Haverford
Video obtained by Action News shows the driver leading police on a chase through neighborhood roads -- reaching speeds up to 65 miles an hour, according to police.
Man accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into Philly homes
Jason Mattis allegedly threw the Molotov cocktails on the porches of three different homes in Tacony.
Woman shot in head inside home in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman was shot in the head in the family room of a home in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Tuesday.Chopper 3 was over the home on South 57th Street near Baltimore Avenue.The 42-year-old woman was last listed in extremely critical condition.Police have not made any arrests.
Thieves Steal and Then Crash DoorDash Driver's Car
Patrice Jackson knew for most of her life that she wanted to help others, especially children. “Because I was in the foster system and I felt like someone helped me. So it’s my job to pay it forward,” she said. Jackson was working with teens and patients in...
Pa. man faces attempted murder charges after shooting at officer outside a mall
A Pennslyvania man has been charged with attempted murder and other related charges after he allegedly shot at an officer outside of a mall Sunday afternoon, according to reports. Andrew Wiley, 27, was trying to flee a hit-and-run car crash at one of King of Prussia mall’s parking lots in...
Woman, 42, extremely critical after she was shot inside Cobbs Creek home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was shot inside a home in Philadelphia’s Cobbs Creek neighborhood. The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of South 57th Street just before 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim, a 42-year-old woman was shot once...
DA Krasner announces major Gang Bust in Southwest Philly
District Attorney Larry Krasner and an the Gun Violence Task Force have announced arrests in a major gang bust in Southwest Philadelphia. The arrests included five members of violent groups involved in the March 2021 killing of a 15-year-old boy and a July 2021 Mass shooting at a community barbecue in the Cobbs Creek area of the city.
Framingham Police Arrest Philadelphia Man at PetSmart
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to PetSmart at Shoppers World over the weekend for a disturbance, and arrested a man from Philadelphia. Police were called to 1 Worcester Road at 3:29 p.m. on Sunday, December 18. Police arrested at 4:27 p.m. Yhakeen K. Gaines, 22, of 6018 Media...
Ikeem Johnson was shot on November 18 around 10:30 a.m. in the 7300 block of Rowland Avenue in the city's Mayfair section.
Police: Suspects identified after Philadelphia sanitation worker gunned down on the job
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to find two men wanted for homicide in a November shooting that claimed the life of a 35-year-old sanitation worker. Police say the worker, identified as Ikeem Johnson, was on duty when he was shot and killed on the 7300...
After 25 years on death row, freed Pa. man is fatally shot at a funeral
When Christopher Williams came home from prison in February 2021, he was clutching a file folder containing two sheets of paper: two signed execution warrants bearing his name. Williams had served nearly three decades in prison, including 25 years on Pennsylvania death row, before being exonerated of four murders and...
Man wanted for killing 3 people in car crash: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who, they say, was the driver in a deadly crash in West Philadelphia. Twenty-year-old Myzeh Jesse-Ross was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger and crashed into another car on 52nd and Walnut Streets, police say.The crash happened on Aug. 14 around 3 a.m. Jesse-Ross disregarded a red light and crashed into a Hyundai Elantra, police say.Officials say there were eight people in the Dodge and three in the Hyundai. They say two people from the Hyundai and one from the Dodge died in the incident. Several others were injured.Authorities identified the people who died in the crash as 42-year-old William Wilcox, 58-year-old Lisa Crump and 16-year-old Ledonis Bryant.Police say that an investigation led to Jesse-Ross being charged with murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and several other related charges.Police now need your help finding Jesse-Ross. Please call the Accident Investigation Division at (215) 685-3181, (215) 686- 8477 or 911 if you have any information.
Serial Bomber Threw Molotov Cocktails At Philly Homes, Feds Say
A serial bomber targeted at least three northeast Philadelphia homes with Molotov cocktails over the summer, according to authorities. Jason Mattis, 49, was arrested by federal agents and arraigned on weapons charges, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement Tuesday, Dec. 20. Investigators believe Mattis was responsible for...
2 men wanted in connection with shooting of Philly sanitation worker
Philadelphia police say they have an arrest warrant for the individual(s) believed to be involved in the shooting and killing of an on-duty sanitation worker last month in the city’s Mayfair section.
42 yr old woman in extremally critical condition after shooting in Cobbs Creak home
A female is in extremally critical condition after she was shot in the head inside her Cobbs Creak home. On December 20th at 12:52 p.m. Philadelphia Police responded to the 1000 block of 57th street for a shooting. Upon arrival police found a 42-year-old black female shot once the head...
