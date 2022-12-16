ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly Man Arrested for Alleged Terroristic Threat

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A 40-year-old Philadelphia man being sought by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department, which alleges he threatened and endangered his wife and children, was taken into custody Saturday (Dec. 17, 2022). Officers from another department arrested him after the vehicle he occupied was halted during a traffic stop, according to the township’s CrimeWatch website.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Person ID'd, charged for shooting outside KOP Mall after hit-and-run

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) --  Andrew Wiley of Philadelphia was shot by a police officer after a hit-and-run and chase outside of the King of Prussia Mall on Sunday, authorities said. The shooting happened by the Seasons 52 parking lot that leads to North Gulph Road at around 2:30 p.m.Police say the 27-year-old suspect is now charged with the attempted murder of a police officer. The Upper Merion Township Police Department said in a release that officers were notified about a hit-and-run in the area of Green Deck at the King of Prussia Mall. Nolan said the hit-and-run victim,...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
phillypolice.com

Missing Juvenile – Symir Roberts – From the 22nd District

The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Missing Juvenile Symir Roberts. Symir was last seen December 18, 2022, at 2:30 pm on the 18xx block of Diamond St. Symir is 16 years old, medium brown complexion, 5’7’’, 170lbs, short hair and was seen wearing an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Thieves Steal and Then Crash DoorDash Driver's Car

Patrice Jackson knew for most of her life that she wanted to help others, especially children. “Because I was in the foster system and I felt like someone helped me. So it’s my job to pay it forward,” she said. Jackson was working with teens and patients in...
NORRISTOWN, PA
phl17.com

DA Krasner announces major Gang Bust in Southwest Philly

District Attorney Larry Krasner and an the Gun Violence Task Force have announced arrests in a major gang bust in Southwest Philadelphia. The arrests included five members of violent groups involved in the March 2021 killing of a 15-year-old boy and a July 2021 Mass shooting at a community barbecue in the Cobbs Creek area of the city.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man wanted for killing 3 people in car crash: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who, they say, was the driver in a deadly crash in West Philadelphia. Twenty-year-old Myzeh Jesse-Ross was driving a 2020 Dodge Charger and crashed into another car on 52nd and Walnut Streets, police say.The crash happened on Aug. 14 around 3 a.m. Jesse-Ross disregarded a red light and crashed into a Hyundai Elantra, police say.Officials say there were eight people in the Dodge and three in the Hyundai. They say two people from the Hyundai and one from the Dodge died in the incident. Several others were injured.Authorities identified the people who died in the crash as 42-year-old William Wilcox, 58-year-old Lisa Crump and 16-year-old Ledonis Bryant.Police say that an investigation led to Jesse-Ross being charged with murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person and several other related charges.Police now need your help finding Jesse-Ross. Please call the Accident Investigation Division at (215) 685-3181, (215) 686- 8477 or 911 if you have any information.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Serial Bomber Threw Molotov Cocktails At Philly Homes, Feds Say

A serial bomber targeted at least three northeast Philadelphia homes with Molotov cocktails over the summer, according to authorities. Jason Mattis, 49, was arrested by federal agents and arraigned on weapons charges, said US Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero in a statement Tuesday, Dec. 20. Investigators believe Mattis was responsible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

