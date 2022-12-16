BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just in time for the holidays, K9 Handler Sgt. Dan Salander received a new partner — one with four paws and big shoes to fill. The new member of the Bismarck Police Department came to the capital city from Arizona to replace Bala, who earned her right to retirement in 2023. Unfortunately, Bala was euthanized in early December due to worsening back pain. Now, the spotlight is on Rooster, formerly known as Rico, more than ever.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO