Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
North Dakota farmers say spring harvest was one of the best ever, fall harvest was average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to crop reports from the USDA, growing seasons in North Dakota were overall around average. Cold temperatures mean the cattle on the Schmidt farm in Oliver County need extra feed to stay warm. “We’re going to be moving snow for two weeks, yet without any...
KFYR-TV
Retail shops ready for the ice fishing season
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice is thick, and that means fishers are out on the lakes. Lucky for them, North Dakota Game and Fish reports there are 450 fishable lakes statewide this year. At Dakota Tackle, the shelves are stocked, and patrons are finding everything they need. “Three orders...
Big changes coming to small town Wilton
That's not the only exciting thing happening in Wilton. The Festival of Lights took place last week and that's been an event Domonoske-Kellar's family has done for a couple of years in honor of her late husband.
Homemade at The County Line Cafe in Wilton
KX News met with the owner of The County Line Cafe, Stacey Hakanson and she talked more about her business and why she enjoys the local community of Wilton.
In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
Weekend burglaries at two Asian restaurants in Bismarck
Workers have since boarded up the door before they welcome diners again.
In Bismarck - Should Older Drivers Get Off The Roads For Good?
Are YOU Considered Too Old To Get Behind The Wheel?
Blanketing those in need in Bismarck
St. Mary's got the fleece fabric from a donor and it took students only about an hour to come up with almost 80 fleece blankets.
North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals
The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
KFYR-TV
Private contractors help dig out Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are hundreds of parking lots and driveways that need to be cleared after winter storms. But moving 20.6 inches with just one shovel is a tough job, so many businesses and homeowners hire private contractors to get the job done. Most of the city’s streets...
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
Here are your early storm totals for the Bismarck Mandan area with more snow on the way.
KFYR-TV
Meet Rooster, the new Bismarck Police K9
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just in time for the holidays, K9 Handler Sgt. Dan Salander received a new partner — one with four paws and big shoes to fill. The new member of the Bismarck Police Department came to the capital city from Arizona to replace Bala, who earned her right to retirement in 2023. Unfortunately, Bala was euthanized in early December due to worsening back pain. Now, the spotlight is on Rooster, formerly known as Rico, more than ever.
Mandan Tennis Center announces grand opening
MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Tennis Center, a building consisting of over 40,000 square feet of new sports equipment and aid, will finally celebrate its grand opening this week. The city’s first indoor tennis facility will bring many unique features from the new indoor dome, including six tennis courts and ten pickleball courts, and […]
kxnet.com
Busy bar crowd in Bismarck
KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. COVID relief money for schools. Business in a blizzard. Abandoned in the snow. What’s open?. Airports are up and running. Meals on Wheels...
Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations
Here's a current and changing list of what has been delayed or closed. Check back often to see new updates.
Abandoned cars in snow will be impounded if not claimed
If you can't reach a family member or friend to pull you out, call the Bismarck Police Department immediately.
KFYR-TV
Hotel staff steps up during storm
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm. Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry. “We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get...
KFYR-TV
No Wreaths Across America event Saturday at ND Veterans Cemetery, wreath laying planned for Sunday
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Organizers behind the annual Wreaths Across America event at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery in Mandan said there will be no ceremony or wreath laying on Saturday, Dec. 17, due to this week’s weather. The Bismarck Squadron Civil Air Patrol (CAP) will place wreaths on...
Bidding Begins At $200K For "Cadillac" Bismarck Liquor License
Your bid could net you the keys to the kingdom!
96.5 The Walleye
Mandan, ND
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://965thewalleye.com/
Comments / 0