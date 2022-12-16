ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

KFYR-TV

Retail shops ready for the ice fishing season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The ice is thick, and that means fishers are out on the lakes. Lucky for them, North Dakota Game and Fish reports there are 450 fishable lakes statewide this year. At Dakota Tackle, the shelves are stocked, and patrons are finding everything they need. “Three orders...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Big changes coming to small town Wilton

That's not the only exciting thing happening in Wilton. The Festival of Lights took place last week and that's been an event Domonoske-Kellar's family has done for a couple of years in honor of her late husband.
WILTON, ND
KX News

In Case You Missed It: 12/12-12/18 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The closer we get to the holidays, the more stories seem to spring up — both hopeful and heartbreaking. And just because there’s a snowstorm doesn’t mean that this trend dies down. The week was full of events in and around North Dakota, even after the storm came to town. Here […]
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

North Dakota Gets Dumped On: Check Out These Snow Totals

The winter storm/blizzard which began early on Tuesday morning and has lingered well into Friday has really left its mark on North Dakota. Four solid days of stormy winter weather will have Bismarck Mandan and most of North Dakota digging out for days. I can't say I've seen many times...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Private contractors help dig out Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There are hundreds of parking lots and driveways that need to be cleared after winter storms. But moving 20.6 inches with just one shovel is a tough job, so many businesses and homeowners hire private contractors to get the job done. Most of the city’s streets...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Meet Rooster, the new Bismarck Police K9

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Just in time for the holidays, K9 Handler Sgt. Dan Salander received a new partner — one with four paws and big shoes to fill. The new member of the Bismarck Police Department came to the capital city from Arizona to replace Bala, who earned her right to retirement in 2023. Unfortunately, Bala was euthanized in early December due to worsening back pain. Now, the spotlight is on Rooster, formerly known as Rico, more than ever.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Mandan Tennis Center announces grand opening

MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — The Mandan Tennis Center, a building consisting of over 40,000 square feet of new sports equipment and aid, will finally celebrate its grand opening this week. The city’s first indoor tennis facility will bring many unique features from the new indoor dome, including six tennis courts and ten pickleball courts, and […]
MANDAN, ND
kxnet.com

Busy bar crowd in Bismarck

KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. KX Conversation: Nonpoint Source Pollution Program. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. Williston airport still operates during the blizzard. COVID relief money for schools. Business in a blizzard. Abandoned in the snow. What’s open?. Airports are up and running. Meals on Wheels...
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Hotel staff steps up during storm

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many businesses have had to close their doors the past three days. And there’s one industry has a complicated relationship to the storm. Marnie Schlosser says the weather has put stress on the hotel industry. “We’ve had a lot of people cancel, flights can’t get...
BISMARCK, ND
96.5 The Walleye

96.5 The Walleye

Mandan, ND
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota.

 https://965thewalleye.com/

